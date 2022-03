PSW’s LIVE Weekly Webinar

Major Topics:

00:00:14 Short Term Portfolio Review

00:12:02 NASDAQ Chart

00:22:51 Combined Portfolio

00:30:01 Long Term Portfolio

00:37:10 LABU

00:46:26 W

00:52:10 TROX

00:56:35 MRNA

00:58:27 VTOL

00:59:13 PETS and SPWR

01:00:48 TUP

01:02:59 BA

01:09:00 ALK

01:11:16 Covid Death rate

01:23:19 GLD

01:25:17 Nasdaq 100

01:26:44 AAPL

01:36:56 THO

01:44:26 ATVI

01:49:12 UL

