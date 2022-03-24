Skip to main content
PSW’s LIVE Weekly Webinar

PSW’s LIVE Weekly Webinar

Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 3-23-2021

Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 3-23-2021

Major Topics:

00:00:52 Petroleum Status Report
00:05:56 World's largest oil exporters
00:07:04 Petroleum Status Report
00:16:01 VLO
00:19:16 Crude Oil
00:22:37 Vehicle Fuel Economy and Greenhouse Gas Standards
00:33:28 Times square then and now covid
00:40:26 How many restaurants in manhattan
01:00:02 Checking on the markets
01:10:09 DIS
01:22:42 Timeline World War 2
01:29:59 Portfolios
01:32:52 Portfolio Review

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view all our past weekly webinars here.

