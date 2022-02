Major Topics:

00:01:02 Checking on the markets

00:05:53 Nasdaq

00:15:55 BKNG and EXPE

00:19:25 RCL

00:21:48 MAR and CCL

00:27:26 WH and CCI

00:29:35 AMT and VZ

00:37:44 Checking back on the markets

00:39:05 Future is now portfolio review

00:42:41 Wealth growth per unit

01:02:08 Weekly Petroleum Status Report

01:12:40 Crude Oil

01:19:49 Short Term Portfolio

01:27:39 IBM

01:38:16 VIX