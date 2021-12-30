PSW’s LIVE Weekly Webinar

Major Topics:

00:00:05 Checking on the markets

00:01:56 Short Term Portfolio

00:03:38 Indices

00:08:42 SPY

00:14:52 SPX

00:21:45 AAPL

00:30:34 TSLA

00:34:19 Earth Orbit Crowded

00:41:00 Covid Cases by Region

00:42:46 SQQQ

00:55:16 TQQQ

00:57:16 TZA

01:02:54 Portfolios

01:15:25 S&P 500

01:20:57 Economic Confidence

01:22:47 Distribution of US Household Wealth

01:31:19 Checking back on the markets

