December 30, 2021
PSW’s LIVE Weekly Webinar
Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 12-29-2021
00:00:05 Checking on the markets
00:01:56 Short Term Portfolio
00:03:38 Indices
00:08:42 SPY
00:14:52 SPX
00:21:45 AAPL
00:30:34 TSLA
00:34:19 Earth Orbit Crowded
00:41:00 Covid Cases by Region
00:42:46 SQQQ
00:55:16 TQQQ
00:57:16 TZA
01:02:54 Portfolios
01:15:25 S&P 500
01:20:57 Economic Confidence
01:22:47 Distribution of US Household Wealth
01:31:19 Checking back on the markets

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view all our past weekly webinars here.

