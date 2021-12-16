Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
PSW’s LIVE Weekly Webinar
Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 12-15-2021
Major Topics:

00:00:21 Risk Concept
00:03:50 Indices Charts
00:06:50 IBM
00:07:40 QSR
00:11:37 AAPL
00:13:17 TSLA and CMG
00:14:44 SPY
00:31:55 Ships per day at Los Angeles
00:45:07 Checking on the markets
00:57:28 Bloomberg
00:58:36 Richest man in the world by year
01:03:15 Fed double taper, signal three 2022 hikes in inflation pivot
01:10:23 Checking back on the markets
01:11:47 Portfolio Review
01:31:09 Future Charts

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view all our past weekly webinars here.

