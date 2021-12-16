Publish date:
PSW’s LIVE Weekly Webinar
Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 12-15-2021
Major Topics:
00:00:21 Risk Concept
00:03:50 Indices Charts
00:06:50 IBM
00:07:40 QSR
00:11:37 AAPL
00:13:17 TSLA and CMG
00:14:44 SPY
00:31:55 Ships per day at Los Angeles
00:45:07 Checking on the markets
00:57:28 Bloomberg
00:58:36 Richest man in the world by year
01:03:15 Fed double taper, signal three 2022 hikes in inflation pivot
01:10:23 Checking back on the markets
01:11:47 Portfolio Review
01:31:09 Future Charts
