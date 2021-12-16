PSW’s LIVE Weekly Webinar

Major Topics:

00:00:21 Risk Concept

00:03:50 Indices Charts

00:06:50 IBM

00:07:40 QSR

00:11:37 AAPL

00:13:17 TSLA and CMG

00:14:44 SPY

00:31:55 Ships per day at Los Angeles

00:45:07 Checking on the markets

00:57:28 Bloomberg

00:58:36 Richest man in the world by year

01:03:15 Fed double taper, signal three 2022 hikes in inflation pivot

01:10:23 Checking back on the markets

01:11:47 Portfolio Review

01:31:09 Future Charts

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view all our past weekly webinars here.