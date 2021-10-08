PSW’s LIVE Weekly Webinar 10-06-2021
PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar 10-06-2021
Major Topics:
00:02:25 - Checking on the Market
00:05:29 - Petroleum Status Report / EIA
00:10:44 - Indices
00:11:39 - MRNA
00:16:16 - S&P 500
00:17:11 - U.S. GDP by year
00:24:18 - MRNA
00:25;36 - Oil
00:28:04 - API Report
00:28:47 - Inflation and Revenues
00:42:53 - Fantasia and Evergrande
00:49:07 - Trading Techniques
00:52:44 - U.S. Crude Oil
00:58:38 - IBM
00:58:49 - DIS
00:59:04 - T
00:59:11 - PFE
00:59:38 - RH
00:59:52 - HD / FDX
01:00:11 - UPS
01:00:53 - FDX
01:16:29 - STP
01:17:07 - LTP
01:19:39 - FB
01:24:19 - Trading Techniques
01:25:54 - SPY
01:32:02 - VALE
