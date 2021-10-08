October 8, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Money TalkStocks/OptionsCurrent Events
Search
PSW’s LIVE Weekly Webinar 10-06-2021

PSW’s LIVE Weekly Webinar 10-06-2021

Replay of PSW Webinar from 10/06/2021
Author:
Publish date:

PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar 10-06-2021

Major Topics:

00:02:25 - Checking on the Market

00:05:29 - Petroleum Status Report / EIA

00:10:44 - Indices

00:11:39 - MRNA

00:16:16 - S&P 500

00:17:11 - U.S. GDP by year

00:24:18 - MRNA

00:25;36 - Oil

00:28:04 - API Report

00:28:47 - Inflation and Revenues

00:42:53 - Fantasia and Evergrande

00:49:07 - Trading Techniques

00:52:44 - U.S. Crude Oil

00:58:38 - IBM

00:58:49 - DIS

00:59:04 - T

00:59:11 - PFE

00:59:38 - RH

00:59:52 - HD / FDX

01:00:11 - UPS

01:00:53 - FDX

01:16:29 - STP

01:17:07 - LTP

01:19:39 - FB

01:24:19 - Trading Techniques

01:25:54 - SPY

01:32:02 - VALE

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view our past weekly webinars here.

Webinar 10-06-2021
Stocks/Options

PSW’s LIVE Weekly Webinar 10-06-2021

37 seconds ago
Limitless-copy-1000x558
Stocks/Options

Thursday Thrust – Limitless Debt Re-Energizes the Market

9 hours ago
fut_image
Stocks/Options

Whipsaw Wednesday – Yesterday’s Gains Reverse Pre-Market

Oct 6, 2021
What’s inside the box? delcarmat
Current Events

Pandora papers: ‘it’s time to pursue lawyers and accountants who enable tax evasion’ – offshore tax expert Q&A

Oct 5, 2021
Why the super-rich are targeting the Mount Rushmore state. Dean Alberga/Handout/World Archery Federation via Getty Images
Current Events

What’s in the Pandora Papers? And why does South Dakota feature so heavily?

Oct 5, 2021
Theranos promised that a drop of blood could yield many health secrets. RapidEye/E+ via Getty Images
Current Events

How Theranos’ faulty blood tests got to market – and what that shows about gaps in FDA regulation

Oct 5, 2021
SPX Oct 5 2021
Stocks/Options

Technical Tuesday – Looking to Bounce

Oct 5, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 9_53_26 PM
Stocks/Options

Tobin Smith: 3X Upside with 7% Yield — Who Needs FAANG Anymore?

Oct 6, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 5.35.07 PM
Current Events

Facebook Is Alive, DNS Issues Being Resolved After Six Hours Of Darkness

Oct 4, 2021