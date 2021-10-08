PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar 10-06-2021

Major Topics:

00:02:25 - Checking on the Market

00:05:29 - Petroleum Status Report / EIA

00:10:44 - Indices

00:11:39 - MRNA

00:16:16 - S&P 500

00:17:11 - U.S. GDP by year

00:24:18 - MRNA

00:25;36 - Oil

00:28:04 - API Report

00:28:47 - Inflation and Revenues

00:42:53 - Fantasia and Evergrande

00:49:07 - Trading Techniques

00:52:44 - U.S. Crude Oil

00:58:38 - IBM

00:58:49 - DIS

00:59:04 - T

00:59:11 - PFE

00:59:38 - RH

00:59:52 - HD / FDX

01:00:11 - UPS

01:00:53 - FDX

01:16:29 - STP

01:17:07 - LTP

01:19:39 - FB

01:24:19 - Trading Techniques

01:25:54 - SPY

01:32:02 - VALE

