Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Money TalkStocks/OptionsCurrent Events
Search
PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar

PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar

Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 1-5-2021

Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 1-5-2021

Major Topics:


00:01:30 Nasdaq
00:12:50 S&P 500
00:15:14 Market News
00:17:24 Petroleum Status Report
00:23:05 SPY
00:24:28 S&P 500 Charts
00:36:03 TQQQ
00:41:01 Dividend Portfolio
00:58:34 FRO
01:05:38 3D monitor cases
01:08:47 Trading advise and tips

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view all our past weekly webinars here.

Capture
Stocks/Options

PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar

just now
fut_image (20)
Stocks/Options

Fed Faltering Thursday – Markets “Surprised” by the Fed Minutes?

15 hours ago
fut_image
Stocks/Options

Will We Hold It Wednesday – S&P 4,800 Edition

Jan 5, 2022
Covid Jan 4 2021
Stocks/Options

Troubling Tuesday – US Covid Cases Hit 1M New Cases in a Single Day

Jan 4, 2022
Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the best economy of them all? PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images
Current Events

Inflation, workforce participation and real wages: 3 key indicators for monitoring the economy in 2022

Jan 3, 2022
SPX Jan 3 2021
Stocks/Options

Still-Merry Monday Markets – 2022 Begins at the Top

Jan 3, 2022
Covid Dec 31 2021
Stocks/Options

Final Friday – 2021 Ends With Record High – Covid Cases

Dec 31, 2021
ES Dec 30 2021
Stocks/Options

Fabulous Thursday – Ending the Year on Top

Dec 30, 2021
webinar
Stocks/Options

PSW’s LIVE Weekly Webinar

Dec 30, 2021