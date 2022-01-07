PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar
Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 1-5-2021
Major Topics:
00:01:30 Nasdaq
00:12:50 S&P 500
00:15:14 Market News
00:17:24 Petroleum Status Report
00:23:05 SPY
00:24:28 S&P 500 Charts
00:36:03 TQQQ
00:41:01 Dividend Portfolio
00:58:34 FRO
01:05:38 3D monitor cases
01:08:47 Trading advise and tips
