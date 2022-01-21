PSW’s LIVE Weekly Webinar

Skip to main content
Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 1-19-2021

Major Topics:

00:00:12 Technology issues/delay
00:02:02 Checking on the Markets
00:04:16 APO
00:11:12 MT
00:15:46 W
00:22:49 More on the Short Term Portfolio
00:37:30 Self Driving Car Settlement
00:40:44 BABA
00:46:26 Facebook to Meta
01:04:32 CRISPR
01:32:08 CAKE
01:40:09 Closing tips

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view all our past weekly webinars here.

