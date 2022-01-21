PSW’s LIVE Weekly Webinar
Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 1-19-2021
Major Topics:
00:00:12 Technology issues/delay
00:02:02 Checking on the Markets
00:04:16 APO
00:11:12 MT
00:15:46 W
00:22:49 More on the Short Term Portfolio
00:37:30 Self Driving Car Settlement
00:40:44 BABA
00:46:26 Facebook to Meta
01:04:32 CRISPR
01:32:08 CAKE
01:40:09 Closing tips
