PSW's LIVE Weekly Webinar 09-22-2021

Major Topics:

00:00:01 – Pizza ads, rant, the internet is broken

00:05:20 – Disclosure

00:07:30 – Chart reviews

00:08:30 – Dow and S&P, just under strong bounce lines

00:09:15 – More charts

00:10:00 – Oil, natural gas, gasoline prices

00:20:45 – Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool, TipRanks

00:26:30 – Picking good stocks, less is more

00:28:30 – VALE, entering positions, allocation blocks

00:35:00 – AAPL

00:41:45 – AAWW

00:45:00 – VALE puts

00:46:40 – Scaling in, FRO, YETI

00:50:40 – W

00:54:00 – BABA

01:08:00 – the Fed, national debt, going bankrupt

01:27:00 – Sears

01:29:00 – Unpayable debt, massive deficits, taxes; it's madness

01:37:40 – Deficit spending, debt

01:41:50 – Covid

01:46:05 – Silver and gold

01:49:45 – Dollar, inflation, Japan, printing money, immigration

01:52:00 – Wrapping up

