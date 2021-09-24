PSW’s LIVE Weekly Webinar 09-22-2021

September 24, 2021
Replay of Phil Stock World Webinar from 09/22/2021
Major Topics:

00:00:01 – Pizza ads, rant, the internet is broken
00:05:20 – Disclosure
00:07:30 – Chart reviews
00:08:30 – Dow and S&P, just under strong bounce lines
00:09:15 – More charts
00:10:00 – Oil, natural gas, gasoline prices
00:20:45 – Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool, TipRanks
00:26:30 – Picking good stocks, less is more
00:28:30 – VALE, entering positions, allocation blocks
00:35:00 – AAPL
00:41:45 – AAWW
00:45:00 – VALE puts
00:46:40 – Scaling in, FRO, YETI
00:50:40 – W
00:54:00 – BABA
01:08:00 – the Fed, national debt, going bankrupt
01:27:00 – Sears
01:29:00 – Unpayable debt, massive deficits, taxes; it's madness
01:37:40 – Deficit spending, debt
01:41:50 – Covid
01:46:05 – Silver and gold
01:49:45 – Dollar, inflation, Japan, printing money, immigration
01:52:00 – Wrapping up

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW in real time. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

View our past weekly webinars here.

