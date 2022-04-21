PhilStockWorld Top Trade Review – Q2 2021

Generally we like to give them about a year before we do a review but it's also good to do our reviews right before earnings so we can see if there are still bargains to be had. 11 (64.7%) of our 17 trade ideas from Q1 2021 were winners as of our Jan 11th review and, of those "losers", we had:

GOLD – Went from $18 to $25 and our adjusted net $1,660 position is now net $44,775, which is up 2,597% in 3 months and THAT is why we like to do these reviews! Aren't options fun?

WU – Still down but not as much. At $22 we make $2,000 with $21 our break-even.

GOLD – We had picked 2 more GOLD plays that were counted as losses at the time – also now with massive turnarounds.

QSR – We had a $25 loss back in January but already flying high now as we got more aggressive:

PARA (was VIAC) – Was down $11,300 (141%) at net -$3,300 and we spent $1,500 more to roll to 15 2024 $25 calls covered by 10 2024 $37.50 calls and now we're at $35 and back on track at net $11,950.

DISCA – Rolled into WBD, which mitigated our loss.

So nice improvements on our Q1 picks and, despite those losses, we were still up $132,248 for the quarter and, of course, these gains and losses are just a snap-shot of what are usually one and two-year trades. The idea is just to see if we're on track and, of course, to see if there are still bargains left to be picked up.

Top Trades for Thu, 01 Apr 2021 11:03 – CIM and NLY

So, for the Dividend Portfolio, let's:

Buy 2,000 shares of NLY $8.63 ($17,260)

Sell 10 NLY 2023 $10 puts for $2.75 ($2,750)

That's net $14,510 and we're not selling calls yet because the 2023 $7 calls are only $1.75 so we'd get called away for sure and I think we'll be able to get $1 for the $10 calls if we are patient. If NLY drops to $7, we sell the $7 calls for $1 ($2,000) and our net drops to $12,510 ($6.255/share) and then we wait to see how things go until we are able to roll the short puts to 2024.

The REITs have traded lower in the face of higher rates but these are picks we hold long-term for the dividends – we don't really care if the stock goes up or down, as long as they keep paying. In this case, we laid out $14,510 and, so far, we've collected 4 dividend payments of 0.22 so 0.88 x 2,000 shares is $1,760 in dividends. NLY did drop to $7 and our sale triggered at $1 on the $7 calls before that so net $12,510 less $1,760 is net net $ 10,750 and our 2,000 shares are currently at $13,420 but the short $10 puts are $3.75 ($3,750) so net $9,670 if we liquidated now would be a loss of $3,750 and that's how we'll book it but the 2024 $7 puts are $1.75 so I'd roll the puts to 2x of those as we'd be thrilled to buy another 2,000 shares at $7.

We're not going to play them for growth and we're more likely to have to DD on a dip than NLY so this will be for the LTP, where we have tons of cash:

Buy 3,000 shares of CIM for $12.65 ($37,950)

Sell 20 CIM 2023 $12 puts for $12.75 ($2,550)

Sell 30 CIM 2023 $10 calls for $3 ($9,000)

That's net $26,400 or $8.80 per share so if we're called away at $10 we don't care as $1.20 is a year's dividend. We're in a small allocation block so we aggressively sold the $12 puts as we don't mind being assigned 2,000 more shares at net $9.25, do we? This is another one of those times when we'd rather see the stock go lower and get to 5,000 at an average of $10.04 per share – that's our worst downside case – a 20% discount! Meanwhile the dividends are $1.20 while we wait, $3,600 against $26,400 is 13.6% annually and another 13.6% if we're called away at $10.

Here we were more conservative, selling the $10 calls and, in this case, the stock is at $10.63 ($31,890) and the puts are at $2.50 ($5,000) and the short calls are at $1.10 ($3,300) is net $23,590, which would be a small loss but we've collected 0.33 4 times so far and that's $3,960 so we're squeeking out a gain of $1,150 so far.

Top Trades for Mon, 12 Apr 2021 10:38 – VIAC

For the LTP, lets:

Sell 10 VIAC 2023 $40 puts for $9.30 ($9,300)

Buy 30 VIAC 2023 $40 calls at $10.80 ($32,400)

Sell 20 VIAC 2023 $55 calls for $6.20 ($12,400)

That's net $10,700 on the $45,000 spread and if VIAC goes higher, we'll probably sell some short-term puts to begin working off that $10,700 (the June $45 calls are $2.90 so 10 fetches $2,900, for example) and, if it goes lower, the June $40 calls are $4.75 and $4,750 pays for most of the $6,000 roll to the June $35 calls ($12.75) and that's how we'll take advantage of further downside so we'd almost rather see it go lower first but, if not – $34,300 (320%) is all we'll get a a consolation over $55.

I kept picking them because the cheapness kept annoying me. Now PARA, the $35 calls are down to $4.10 ($12,300) and the $55 calls are $0.65 ($1,300) and the short puts are, fortunately, still $9.30 ($9,300) so net $1,700 is a $9,000 loss and of course I still love them so I'd roll the Jan $35 calls to 30 2024 $30 ($9.40)/45 ($4) spreads at net $5.40 and leave the short Jan $55s to expire and the Jan $40 puts at $9.30 can be rolled to the 2024 $35 puts at $8.50 for $800 – that's worth it.

Top Trades for Wed, 14 Apr 2021 11:27 – BIG

I'm sorry we missed them when they were down but should be fun to play and we don't mind owning them for $40 so, in the LTP:

Sell 10 BIG 2023 $40 puts for $6 ($6,000)

Buy 15 BIG 2023 $45 calls for $30 ($45,000)

Sell 15 BIG 2023 $65 calls for $20 ($30,000)

Sell 5 BIG July $75 calls for $4.75 ($2,375)

That's net $6,625 on the $30,000 spread so $23,375 (352%) of upside potential at $65 is already in the money and, if we can sell 6 more out of the money calls for $2,000+, we'd be into a net credit on the trade without even trying. Worst-case is we end up owning 1,000 shares at around $40 (depending on sales), which is 42% below the current price – that's a downside we can live with!

The short $40 puts are now $7.90 ($7,900) and the $45/65 spread is $4.50/1.20 = $4,950 and, of course, the short calls went worthless but all the subsequent short call sales were winners, as planned and now the net $0 spread is net -$2,950 thanks to the put premium. I would no longer sell covers and just wait for the stock to pop.

Top Trades for Tue, 20 Apr 2021 16:05 – TD

As you can see, TD is in the high end of the range and it pays a $2.52 (3.84%) dividend so I think, for the LTP, we can just promise to own the stock for net $50 by selling the 2023 $55 puts for $3.50 so, if we sell 10 of those for $3,500 it's almost as good as the dividend if the stock stays above $55 and, if not, we know we'll be happy to add a bull call spread and roll the short puts lower.

We hoped they would go lower and give us a chance to make a full trade but we never did and the short Jan puts are now $1.15 ($1,150) for a very boring net $2,350 gain.

Top Trades for Thu, 22 Apr 2021 10:17 – WTRH

And they have options so a fun play for our Future Is Now Portfolio:

Buy 50 WTRH 2023 $2 calls for $1.50 ($7,500)

Sell 50 WTRH 2023 $4 calls for $1 ($5,000)

Sell 20 WTRH 2023 $3.50 puts for $2 ($4,000)

That's a net $1,500 credit on the $10,000 spread so $11,500 (766%) upside potential at $4 and worst case is we own 2,000 shares of the stock at $2.75 ($5,500) so great potential reward vs risk.

Wow, April was a disaster! We're living in the worst case as WTRH broke way lower and the Jan $2 calls are now 0.10 ($500), the $4 calls are 0.03 ($150) and the $3.50 puts are $3.30 ($6,600) so net -$6,250 is $4,700 worse than our original $1,500 credit so, effectively, we're in 2,000 shares at net $2.35 with a $2.05 ($4,100) loss. I don't think I'd put more money in at this point – they either come back or they don't.

Top Trades for Thu, 20 May 2021 11:18 – WBA

WBA/Wing – At this point, with WBA at $55 and the spread at net $13.50 out of $15, there's not much to squeeze out of it over 18 months (10%). You can leave the $35 puts to die and close the $30/45 spread. As a new trade on WBA, now that we're realized more value, let's add this one to the Butterfly Portfolio:

Sell 10 WBA 2023 $45 puts for $4 ($4,000)

Buy 25 WBA 2023 $50 calls for $8.60 ($21,500)

Sell 25 WBA $60 calls for $4.40 ($11,000)

Sell 10 WBA July $52.50 calls for $3.50 ($3,500)

That's net $3,000 on the $25,000 spread that's half in the money and, since we're selling $3,000 worth of calls (but only $1,500 in premium) in the first 57 days out of 610 we have to sell, you can see how this can end up being very profitable over time.

This is another one I keep buying but they keep going nowhere. Selling the July calls worked and hopefully you sold more after that but, for the purposes of the trade we'll call it net $3,000 and the Jan $45 puts are still $4 and the $50/60 spread is $3.70/2.10 = $1.60 ($4,000) so net $0 is down $3,000 at the moment but I love them as a new trade though now I'd go with the 2024 strikes and, keep in mind, selling more short calls would have turned this into a nice profit – that is your advantage in this game – but only if you use it!

Top Trades for Thu, 20 May 2021 15:01 – SPWR

SPWR – So deep in the money it's silly but now they are underpriced again so we're going to cash out both of our spreads for $44,755 out of a potential $48,000 and we're going to move to the following:

Sell 20 SPWR 2023 $20 puts for $5.20 ($10,400)

Buy 50 SPWR 2023 $20 calls for $8.75 ($43,750)

Sell 50 SPWR 2023 $35 calls for $4.10 ($20,500)

That's net $12,850 on the $75,000 spread and we're $16,000 in the money to start and we're taking $31,905 off the table from our original $5,070 entry AND we've reduced our obligation to own SPWR from 3,000 shares to 2,000 – but at a much higher price (was $8). Still, worst case is owning 2,000 shares at $20 but net of the $26,000 profit we have in our pocket, that would be net $14,000 or $7/share – back where we were when we started only now we've doubled our upside potential.

Another one people are tired of hearing me talk about. Disappointing but I love them and of course we've moved to 2024 but the originial spread is now $8,200 for the puts and $4.85/1.30 ($17,750) so net $9,550 is down $3,300 at the moment and I like this as a new trade or the 2024s would work too.

Top Trades for Tue, 25 May 2021 10:47 – X and RIO

In our Earnings Portfolio, which has too much cash, let's make the following trade:

Sell 10 X 2023 $17 puts for $3.50 ($3,500)

Buy 20 2023 $20 calls for $9.50 ($19,000)

Sell 20 2023 $30 calls for $6.20 ($12,400)

That's net $3,100 on the $20,000 spread that's $8,000 in the money to start and the upside potential is $16.900 (545%) if X is over $30 for us and that's the top of their rising channel so we'll also probably make a bit of income selling short calls at some point along the way.

Wow, it is possible to make money on these things! What a terrible streak that was and finally broken with X, which has zoomed higher after all that waiting. The $17 puts are 0.65 ($650) and the $20/30 spread is $18.15/11.10 ($14,100) for net $13,450 and a PROFIT (what's that?) of $10,350 (333%) with another $9,650 to go, which seems silly as we're miles in the money now.

In the Long-Term Portfolio (LTP), let's

Sell 5 more RIO 2023 $69.07 puts for $7.50 to average 10 short at $7,250.

Buy 15 RIO 2023 $69.07 calls for $18 ($27,000)

Sell 15 RIO 2023 $89.07 calls for $9 ($13,500)

That's net $6,250 on the $30,000 spread so we have $23,750 (380%) upside potential over $89.07 and we're at $85.69 now – so we're not asking for a lot of gains. Worst case is owning 1,000 shares of RIO at $69.07 and again, since we're net $6,250 in on the spread, if we stop out our $13,500 spread before it falls below $6,250, then our worst-case is simply owning 1,000 shares of RIO at $16.63 (20%) below the current price. Notice how great the support looks at the $75 line – I'm not worried.

RIO paid 2 special dividends totaling $10.40 so we're in the $59.10/79.10 spread, which is $21/7.50 ($20,250) and the short $59.10 puts are $2.60 ($2,600) and thaat's net $17,650 and up $11,400 (182%) and almost a double from here still ahead of us.

Top Trades for Tue, 01 Jun 2021 14:33 – MO

Sell 20 MO 2023 $45 puts for $5.15 ($10,300)

Buy 30 MO 2023 $45 calls for $6.20 ($18,600)

Sell 30 MO 2023 $55 calls for $2.60 ($7,800)

That's net $500 on the $30,000 spread that's $12,000 in the money to start. Worst case is owning 2,000 shares of MO at $45(ish) and, when we think MO is toppy, we'll be able to sell some short calls like 10 July $50s which are now 0.75 ($750) and that can generate some nice income while we wait. Will it keep up with the dividend of $10,320 we'd get for holding the stock for 598 days? Well July is 45 days so we'd have 13 x $750 = $9,750, which is close and $29,500 (5,900%) profit potential very much makes up for our missing dividend potential, right?

Selling the short calls in a PM account would cost about $7,200 in margin so very worthwhile to do that vs. buying the stocks as you don't have to tie up $90,000 or $45,000 in ordinary buying power to make it work. Either way though, it's a very solid trade.

We're at goal already and the $45 puts are down to $1.70 ($3,400) and the $45/55 spread is $11/3.80 ($21,600) for net $18,200 so $11,800 left to go and up $17,700 (3,540%) is not bad at the halfway mark.

Top Trades for Wed, 09 Jun 2021 11:42 – AIV

This is the same good management they had before – they are just splitting the business, which I think we're getting for free against the asset value ($8/share) of the company. It's a long-term growth thing but they don't have long-term options though the ones they do have are actively traded so, in the Dividend (which they don't pay yet) Portfolio, let's:

Buy 2,000 shares of AIV for $7.61 ($15,220)

Sell 20 AIV Dec $7.50 puts for $1 ($2,000)

Sell 20 AIV Dec $7.50 calls for $1.10 ($2,200)

That gives us a net entry of $11,020 or $5.51 per share and, if assigned 2,000 more at $7.50, we're average $6.50, which is a nice discount to the current price (and then we'd sell more calls to drop to $5.50). AIV does not yet pay a dividend (no profits) but, if we get called away at $7.50, that's a $3,980 (36% profit in 6 months) or, if we end up owning $22,000 worth (4,000 shares) at $5.50, just selling 10 calls for $1,000 is the same as getting a 5% dividend – and that's what we'd be getting every 6 months.

This REIT held up well as apartments skyrocketed over the past year. We collected the full $7.50 in December ($15,000) as our call was on the button ($7.51 on the 17th) assuming we didn't roll and still no dividends but a $3,980 (36%) profit in 8 months.

Top Trades for Fri, 11 Jun 2021 13:03 – TWO

Buy 2,000 shares of TWO for $7.53 ($15,060)

Sell 20 TWO 2023 $7 puts for $1.50 ($3,000)

Sell 20 TWO 2023 $7 calls for $1 ($2,000)

That's net $10,060 for 2,000 shares ($5.03) and, if we are assigned 2,000 more at $7, our average would be $6.015 – 20% off the current price. That's our WORST case! Best case is we collect 0.17 (3.37%) in quarterly dividends while we wait to get called away at $7 for a $1.97 (39%) profit.

Not conservative enough on this REIT. Now $5.10 ($10,200) and the Jan $7 calls are 0.10 ($200) and the $7 puts are $2.30 ($4,600) so net $5,600 and we collected 0.17 4 times = $1,360 for a net net loss of $5,900 but all these REIT losses are Fed-driven and make them good for new trades if you are truly interested in long-term dividend plays.

Top Trades for Tue, 15 Jun 2021 13:39 – FRO

In the Dividend Portfolio, let's:

Buy 2,000 shares of FRO for $8.65 ($17,300)

Sell 20 FRO 2023 $10 calls for $1.50 ($3,000)

Sell 20 FRO 2023 $7 puts for $1.40 ($2,800)

That's net $11,500 or $5.75/share and, if assigned 2,000 more at $7, our average would be $6.375, which is where we wish we'd caught them. So that's our worst case and best case is we get called away at $10 with $20,000 plus maybe $1 in dividends is $2,000 more for a net profit of $10,500 (91%) in 18 months. Not bad for a conservative play!

This one is on track with the shares at $8.89 ($17,780) and the Jan calls at $1 ($2,000) and the puts at 0.75 ($1,500) for net $14,280 and still no dividends so a net net gain of $2,780 (24%) the hard way so far.

Top Trades for Tue, 29 Jun 2021 16:06 – WU and NAK

WU options go out to 2023 and they are not likely to fail $20 so, the trade I'd make there it:

Sell 10 WU 2023 $25 puts for $4.75 ($4,750)

Buy 40 WU 2023 $22 calls for $3 ($12,000)

Sell 40 WU 2023 $25 calls for $1.70 ($6,800)

That's net $450 on the $12,000 spread with $11,550 (2,566%) upside protection and we're a bit aggressive about owning 1,000 shares at $25.11 if things go wrong but then we Rawhide and turn it into a long-term trade if we have to.

Well, they did fail $20. The $22s are now 0.89 and the $25s are 0.31 so $2,320 and the short puts are $6 ($6,000) so net -$3,680 is a loss of $4,130 and I'd give them more time but not something I'm dying to put more money into.

NAK we planned to buy at 0.30 and it's now 0.38 but we didn't specify an amount. I still like this as a gamble play.

Top Trades for Wed, 30 Jun 2021 12:22 – MU

So, for the LTP, let's:

Sell 10 MU 2023 $60 puts for $5.10 ($5,100)

Buy 15 MU 2023 $75 calls for $21 ($31,500)

Sell 15 MU 2023 $90 calls for $14.20 ($21,300)

That's net $5,100 on the $22,500 spread so $17,400 (341%) upside potential at $90 but we'd hate it if that happens. Ideally, MU drops 20% to $70 and we sell 10 $50 puts for more than $5 and then we're in a net $0 spread where our worst case is owning 2,000 shares at an average of $55 and THEN we sell more calls and stuff.

Wild swings and we're right about where we started with the puts at $4.80 ($4,800) and the $75/90 spread is now $10.60/5.30 ($7,950) so net $3,150 and a loss of $1,950 so far. I would roll the 15 $75s at $15,900 to 20 of the 2024 $60 ($25)/80 ($15) bull call spreads ($20,000) spending a few bucks (net $4,100) to move to a much lower $40,000 spread for a grand total of $9,200.

Well, I have to say this is, by far, the worst Top Trade Quarter we've ever reviewed with 7 winning and 9 losing trades (43%), that brings us down to 18 wins (53%) and 16 losses for the first half of 2021 so better than a coin flip – but hardly. FORTUNATELY we do use smart cash-management strategies to make up for poor picks and taking a positive reward/risk profile consistently let us squeek out a $13,580 gain on our 16 trade ideas (so far).

That brings our total gains for the first half of 2021 (not counting Q1 trades that improved) to $145,828 on 33 trade ideas. The key is that we don't tend to have huge losers but we often have big winners so, even being right just half the time can be nicely profitable but 4 REIT losses put us way too far behind for the Q. We were playing conservatively and it still bit us in the ass – sorry.