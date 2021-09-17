September 18, 2021
PhilStockWorld September Portfolio Review – Part 2

That's the strong bounce line on the S&P 500 and we've been failing it all week and now we're failing it FOR the week and that's a big negative on the weekly charts. We predicted that we would fail the strong bounce line on Monday, when it was 4,490 (we made a lower low on Wednesday, which lowered the bar for a bounce) based on the Fundamental Outlook for the week and so far, so right, I suppose.

I'm feeling good about going to CASH!!! last month, September has not been kind and we've been finding some good bargains along the way to refresh our portfolios. Our slimmed-down LTP still made $44,533 for the month but those gains were largely offset by our too-bearish (for now) STP, which we adjusted yesterday. Of course, we didn't adjust it to be less bearish – a bit more so, if anything.

chart - 2021-09-17T231039.502

Our defense if the market goes higher will be to buy more longs. There are plenty of bargains out there as some stocks have come down quite a bit like Las Vegas Sands (LVS), which is back in the realm of reality now at $37.50, which is $28.66Bn in market cap and, before Covid, LVS was making $2.5Bn per year. I'm not suggesting we race right into this one (we just bought BYD) because China has changed the rules in Macau and, of course, Covid - but it's a good example of a stock we wouldn't have bought because it was way too high that has now become attractive again.

There are always bargains to be had – if you are patient!

Money Talk Portfolio Review: Patience is what our Money Talk Portfo is all about, as we only trade it when we're on the show – roughly once per quarter. We can't touch it otherwise so the picks have to be ROCK SOLID and we made a few changes in our last cycl – when I was on the show on September 1st (it taped on Aug 31st). We cashed out our winning positions on IBM and SKT and we added HPQ and the afore-mentioned BYD. The portfolio is down $962 for the month at $194,944 but that's up a healthy 94.9% and, best of all, we have $167,589 of lovely, lovely CASH!!!

MTP Sept 17 2021
  • BYD – Brand new trade from last time and no action so still a chance to grab this $40,000 spread for net $7,362.
chart - 2021-09-17T231107.579
  • GOLD – We widened this spread by dropping the long calls and GOLD has taken a turn for the worst but it's a great inflation hedge and we're still $7,500 in the money on this net $2,950 spread that has the potential to pay $30,000 at $27, which would put Gold (the metal) a bit over $2,000.
chart - 2021-09-17T231241.940
  • HPQ – Another newbie and I love the bargain. It's cheaper than we bought it for with a net $2,350 credit on the $20,000 spread so that's $22,350 upside potential at $35.
chart - 2021-09-17T231300.807
  • PFE – Big pullback recently but we still love them, long-term. We got in early so not worried at all.
chart - 2021-09-17T231321.728
  • SPWR – If they are this low at Thanksgiving, they will be my Stock of the Year for 2022 as this is a crazy-low price for an industry leader in the solar sector with every World Government looking to move to much more solar for the rest of this decade. It's a $15,000 spread, currently at net $4,125 – easy money!
chart - 2021-09-17T231340.911
  • VIAC – Or maybe this should be my stock of the year… They have got to be joking with this price but someone has had a sell program running at this level since April. Will they ever run out of shares to dump? I think so and then we are left with VIAC at a $26Bn valuation – despite making $2.6Bn for the year. Even better – they made $2.4Bn last year – this stock is Covid-proof!
chart - 2021-09-17T231355.987

Why is there so much upside potential in these stocks? Why are they all good for a new trade? Becasue these are the ones we kept BECAUSE they have great upside potential and BECAUSE we would take them all as new trades. That's how a great portfolio should look – especially a passive on that you can't adjust often.

