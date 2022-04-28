PhilStockWorld LIVE Weekly Webinar
Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 4-27-2022
Major Topics:
00:00:08 Checking on the Markets
00:01:22 Seeking Alpha – Market News
00:03:06 Trade Charts
00:05:09 S&P 500
00:15:26 Cruise and airline passengers
00:20:23 FinTwit Conference
00:22:14 S&P 500
00:39:10 Google and Netflix
00:43:40 AMZN
00:46:55 UPS
00:51:52 AAPL
00:54:52 Short Term Portfolio
00:55:36 Long Term Portfolio
00:57:17 PFE
01:06:53 W
01:16:54 TWO
01:19:38 NLY
01:21:51 BA
01:43:18 GNRC
01:56:58 Checking on the Markets
