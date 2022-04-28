PhilStockWorld LIVE Weekly Webinar

Skip to main content
Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 4-27-2022

Major Topics:

00:00:08 Checking on the Markets
00:01:22 Seeking Alpha – Market News
00:03:06 Trade Charts
00:05:09 S&P 500
00:15:26 Cruise and airline passengers
00:20:23 FinTwit Conference
00:22:14 S&P 500
00:39:10 Google and Netflix
00:43:40 AMZN
00:46:55 UPS
00:51:52 AAPL
00:54:52 Short Term Portfolio
00:55:36 Long Term Portfolio
00:57:17 PFE
01:06:53 W
01:16:54 TWO
01:19:38 NLY
01:21:51 BA
01:43:18 GNRC
01:56:58 Checking on the Markets

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view all our past weekly webinars here.

