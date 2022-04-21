Skip to main content
PhilStockWorld LIVE Weekly Webinar

Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 4-20-2022

Major Topics:

00:00:30 Futures Charts
00:07:57 TSLA & TWTR
00:31:01 New York Hotel and Casino
00:35:56 Checking on the Markets
00:36:21 Short Term Portfolio
00:38:31 TZA
00:47:09 Long Term Portfolio
00:49:20 NFLX
00:56:17 EU passenger car registrations
01:00:06 Weekly Petroleum Status Report
01:04:56 FNF
01:12:50 FAF
01:15:25 FNF
01:20:09 Earning Whispers

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view all our past weekly webinars here.

