PhilStockWorld LIVE Weekly Webinar

Major Topics:

00:00:30 Futures Charts

00:07:57 TSLA & TWTR

00:31:01 New York Hotel and Casino

00:35:56 Checking on the Markets

00:36:21 Short Term Portfolio

00:38:31 TZA

00:47:09 Long Term Portfolio

00:49:20 NFLX

00:56:17 EU passenger car registrations

01:00:06 Weekly Petroleum Status Report

01:04:56 FNF

01:12:50 FAF

01:15:25 FNF

01:20:09 Earning Whispers

