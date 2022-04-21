PhilStockWorld LIVE Weekly Webinar
Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 4-20-2022
Major Topics:
00:00:30 Futures Charts
00:07:57 TSLA & TWTR
00:31:01 New York Hotel and Casino
00:35:56 Checking on the Markets
00:36:21 Short Term Portfolio
00:38:31 TZA
00:47:09 Long Term Portfolio
00:49:20 NFLX
00:56:17 EU passenger car registrations
01:00:06 Weekly Petroleum Status Report
01:04:56 FNF
01:12:50 FAF
01:15:25 FNF
01:20:09 Earning Whispers
