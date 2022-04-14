PhilStockWorld LIVE Weekly Webinar

Skip to main content
Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 4-13-2022

Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 4-13-2022

Major Topics:

00:00:09 Checking the Futures Charts
00:01:27 Short Term Portfolio
00:02:40 S&P 500
00:05:40 Petroleum Status Report | Oil
00:23:48 Consumer Price Index
00:27:55 Wholesale price index
00:30:56 Consumer Price Index
00:37:29 Most Expensive US Office Submarkets in 2021
00:42:05 Office Vacancy Rates
00:59:30 Short Term Portfolio
01:04:47 BA
01:14:42 Scanning the Latest News
01:16:45 JPM & GS
01:17:15 Long Term Portfolio
01:33:35 Earnings Portfolio
01:34:49 Question and Answer

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view all our past weekly webinars here.

