Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 6-15-2022

Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 6-15-2022

Major Topics:

00:04:56 Google AI Sentient
00:08:11 Checking on the Markets
00:09:40 NYC to PBI
00:12:42 Hotel prices and cruise ships
00:19:25 Short Term Portfolio
00:21:54 Indices Charts
00:22:40 S&P 500
00:31:52 US money supply
00:46:40 State and World Debt Clocks
00:58:24 FOMC Statement
01:03:32 SQQQ
01:06:52 Market News
01:14:13 AMZN
01:15:36 SQQQ Trade Tips
01:19:58 May Portfolio Review
01:21:47 Long Term Portfolio
01:24:43 CAKE
01:32:50 MOre on Portfolio Review
01:54:49 Indices and Bonds Charts

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view all our past weekly webinars here.

