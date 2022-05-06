Skip to main content
Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 5-4-2022

Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 5-4-2022

Major Topics:

00:00:00 Computer stuff
00:06:30 Checking on the Markets
00:08:15 GNRC trade
00:15:00 Selling premium
00:28:45 Roulette, statistics and playing games at casinos
00:35:20 Our portfolios, selling premium, short puts
00:36:10 CIM
00:42:02 W
00:43:30 Long Term Portfolio
00:44:55 FED
00:46:02 S&P 500
00:49:24 VIX
00:51:02 GNRC
01:05:47 FOMC Meeting
01:18:38 10 year note
01:34:58 S&P 500

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view all our past weekly webinars here.

