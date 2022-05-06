Phil’s Stock World’s Live Weekly Webinar
Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 5-4-2022
Major Topics:
00:00:00 Computer stuff
00:06:30 Checking on the Markets
00:08:15 GNRC trade
00:15:00 Selling premium
00:28:45 Roulette, statistics and playing games at casinos
00:35:20 Our portfolios, selling premium, short puts
00:36:10 CIM
00:42:02 W
00:43:30 Long Term Portfolio
00:44:55 FED
00:46:02 S&P 500
00:49:24 VIX
00:51:02 GNRC
01:05:47 FOMC Meeting
01:18:38 10 year note
01:34:58 S&P 500
