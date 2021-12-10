Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
PSW’s LIVE Weekly Webinar
PSW’s LIVE Weekly Webinar

Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 12-08-2021
Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 12-08-2021

00:00:22 Checking on the Market (Trades)
00:02:02 Crude Oil
00:07:37 Weekly Petroleum Status Report
00:10:50 Crude Oil charts
00:24:22 Vehicle Fuel Economy and Greenhouse Standards
00:29:48 S&P 500
00:39:43 Active Trader
00:41:06 Bonds Charts
00:41:54 Softs Charts
00:43:39 Grains and Currencies
00:45:01 The Wall Street Journal
00:49:55 Seeking Alpha
00:57:43 Th Yew York Times
00:59:43 Different news soures
01:03:08 China Lunar Rover Mystery Hut
01:07:20 Market News
01:15:31 THO
01:23:06 Top Trades

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to see what we do at PSW. For LIVE access to all our webinars, join us at PSW!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and view all our past weekly webinars here.

