Publish date:
PSW’s LIVE Weekly Webinar
Phil's Stock World's LIVE Weekly Webinar 12-08-2021
Major Topics:
00:00:22 Checking on the Market (Trades)
00:02:02 Crude Oil
00:07:37 Weekly Petroleum Status Report
00:10:50 Crude Oil charts
00:24:22 Vehicle Fuel Economy and Greenhouse Standards
00:29:48 S&P 500
00:39:43 Active Trader
00:41:06 Bonds Charts
00:41:54 Softs Charts
00:43:39 Grains and Currencies
00:45:01 The Wall Street Journal
00:49:55 Seeking Alpha
00:57:43 Th Yew York Times
00:59:43 Different news soures
01:03:08 China Lunar Rover Mystery Hut
01:07:20 Market News
01:15:31 THO
01:23:06 Top Trades
