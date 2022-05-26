Skip to main content
Phil: “This is a correction, not a pullback”, Plus Portfolio Review and New Trades

Phil shares his thoughts on the current market environment.

On his quarterly visit with Kim Parlee at Bloomberg's Money Talk, Phil shares his thoughts on the current market environment, reviews his low-touch portfolio, and adds two new trades.

Phil tells Parlee, "This is a correction, not a pullback."

The first quarter of 2022 is in the books, and equity markets are down across the board as investors mull the pace and magnitude of rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Phil Davis, Founder of PhilStockWorld.com joins MoneyTalk to discuss why he thinks this is a market correction, not a pullback.

Watch the video here.

Phil Davis’ MoneyTalk portfolio

New Trades: Footlocker, SOFI top options plays

Screenshot 2022-05-25 182516
Screenshot 2022-05-25 182552

Screenshot 2022-05-25 182627
