TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Money TalkStocks/OptionsCurrent Events
Search
Non-Farm Friday – Is America Working?

Non-Farm Friday – Is America Working?

559,000 Jobs.
Author:
Publish date:
559,000 Jobs.

That's what we added in the merry month of May and it's a bit less than the 675,000 expected but still some pretty healthy growth so we can expect the market to react well since it's not a good enough number to get the Fed to tighten but it's not a bad enough number to indicate the economy is stalling, a very Goldilocks way to end the month.

Unfortunately, we still have 10M jobs to fill so filling them at a rate of 559,000/month (with a population growing at 150,000/month) means it will take us about 2 years to really get the economy back to normal. Overall, we are -7.6M jobs since Jan, 2019 and we should have added 2.6M new jobs during that time. Meanwhile, it should be noted that Hourly Earnings rose 0.5%, hotter than 0.2% expected by people who obviously aren't paying attention but nowhere near enough to keep up with inflation so real income is still woefully shy of where it was in 2019 – yet people continue to over-bet on the economic recovery.

Nearly half of small-business owners surveyed by the National Federation of Independent Business in May said they were struggling to fill slots. Many employers have blamed enhanced pandemic-related unemployment benefits for the shortage of workers, which has prompted 25 Republican-led states withdraw from some or all of the federal jobless assistance programs in the coming weeks, months ahead of their expiration. Most economists have pushed back against this argument and say the reality is more complicated. A lack of child care, continuing health concerns, low wages and competing priorities all probably play a larger role, they say.

With all the heaving and hoing the market has done this week, we haven't actually gone anywhere – even with this morning's pop. We're clearly consolidating at S&P 4,200 but whether it's for a move up or down remains to be seen. Oil (/CL) is popping to $69.50 into the weekend and we are going to short into the weekend. We started shorting (again) at $68.50, so another round here will give us an average of $69 and then we take 1/2 off when we get back to $69 and we're left with our original short at a higher strike over the weekend – so that's the plan.

SPJ June 4 2021

Not much else going on into the weekend – I just read through the news and nothing noteworth and I kind of like AVGO but it's too expensive and I was looking at the airlines but still too scary (and no longer cheap) so not a lot of trade ideas at the moment either. No sense in forcing anything -we'll just relax and see what turns up next week.

Have a great weekend,

- Phil

ntemploy (1)
Stocks/Options

Non-Farm Friday – Is America Working?

Webinar 06-02-2021
Stocks/Options

The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 06-02-2021

Prices, prices, prices. 06photo
Current Events

Inflation might well keep rising in 2021 – but what happens after that?

Screenshot 2021-06-03 225456
Stocks/Options

Fallback Thursday – Volatility Picks up ahead of Payrolls

SPX June 2 2021
Stocks/Options

Which Way Wednesday – 4,200 Again Edition

2021-06-01_07-19-25
Current Events

Now Is Your Last Chance To Opt-Out Of Amazon Sidewalk

Sustained surveillance for disease outbreaks at global hot spots may be the key to preventing the next pandemic. MR.Cole_Photographer/Getty Images
Current Events

The next pandemic is already happening – targeted disease surveillance can help prevent it

fut_image (20)
Stocks/Options

Terrific Tuesday – Jumping Higher in June

What would happen if companies stopped paying ransoms?
Current Events

Colonial Pipeline forked over $4.4M to end cyberattack – but is paying a ransom ever the ethical thing to do?