TheStreet
HomeMoneyTalkStocks/OptionsCurrent EventsAsk Us
Search

Monday Market Movement – Up and Up into the Holidays

clarisezoleta

There's always a bright side.

In this case, for vaccine makers, $130Bn in unexpected revenues over the next 4 years and, as I noted back on Sept. 28th in "The Week Ahead – 3,350 is Critical for the S&P 500" and our corresponding Top Trade Alert, "Pfizer (PFE) made $16Bn last year and you can buy that whole company for $200Bn at $36 per share so just 12.5 times earnings… While Pfizer may not ultimately "win" the vaccine race, they are a solid blue-chip pharmacuetical company who are clearly able to keep up with the BioTechs WHILE making a healthy profit. Isn't that the kind of company we like to invest in?"

As you can see, PFE is going to generate $21Bn in additional revenues next year alone – a nice boost to their normal $50Bn in revenues and, while they may not make much profit selling their Covid vaccine next year (state of emergency regulations), they will make follow-on revenues for years to come. That's how PFE became our "value play" in the virus space.

Vaccine2 Dec 14 2020

The investing premise was simple, the others had gotten away already so we went long on PFE, which was lagging the rest of the sector – a horse no one believed would win the race but we made a place bet – simply betting our horse would finish the race and, even if it didn't, it was still a good horse and we'd run it in future races.

Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) was also sure to be in the running and is a good, reliable stock but, at $400Bn in market cap, it's twice the size of PFE and would then draw less net benefit from a new line of revenues. That's why PFE is up over 20% since late September and JNJ is only up 2.5%. You don't have to be psychic to predict the future of a stock – you just have to pay attention to trending conditions in the news and the markets and think about how that will impact their business down the road.

chart (97)
chart (98)

That's what our Top Trade Alerts are all about. Sound investing ideas that are not following the short-term trends – we're focused on the long-run and we generally make nice, sensible trades that aren't swinging fot the fences – but will still make very nice returns if they are successful. Our PFE trade idea for the Long-Term Portfolio (LTP) is already up $5,750 against our net $7,100 cash outlay – a gain of 80% in less than 3 months!

We only make our Top Trade picks when we think a trade idea has a very high probability of success as a "set and forget" kind of trade. Other Top Trade ideas around that time were:

Top Trades for Fri, 14 Aug 2020 10:52 – WBA - Would have been my 2021 Trade of the Year if they hadn't popped 25% ahead of my announcement. Who do you think is going to be dispensing a lot of those vaccines?

chart (99)

Top Trades for Thu, 20 Aug 2020 14:00 – T - Any time AT&T dips below $30, we like to buy them. That's been true for more than a decade.

chart (100)

Top Trades for Thu, 03 Sep 2020 15:01 – VIAC - All year long I had been banging the talbe for VIAC, who became stupidly cheap after their merger.

chart - 2020-12-15T103745.429

Top Trades for Wed, 16 Sep 2020 15:29 – LNG and M - Biden was likely to re-start climate agreements, which is great for LNG, as would be industry re-starting next year. Macy's, I had been banging the table on all year.

chart - 2020-12-15T103758.915
chart - 2020-12-15T103801.976

Top Trades for Mon, 28 Sep 2020 11:19 – PFE & T - While we were on the subject of value blue chips that pay great dividends, AT&T came to mind as well.

chart - 2020-12-15T103827.405

Top Trades for Thu, 01 Oct 2020 13:39 – EPD - We thought the dividend alone made them a great holding – taking off was a bonus.

chart - 2020-12-15T103844.070

Top Trades for Thu, 08 Oct 2020 08:44 – JETS and Future Is Now Portfolio Review - We could see light at the end of the tunnel on the airline industy.

chart - 2020-12-15T103901.645

Top Trades for Mon, 12 Oct 2020 06:53 – IBM - We always love IBM when they are cheap.

chart - 2020-12-15T103917.441

Top Trades for Wed, 14 Oct 2020 10:06 – GS - We always love GS when they are cheap.

chart - 2020-12-15T103935.920

Top Trades for Thu, 22 Oct 2020 09:44 – CHL - I Biden recinds Trump's rule on Chinese listings, this will fly.

chart - 2020-12-15T103947.876

Top Trades for Tue, 10 Nov 2020 11:50 – IBM - IBM was still too cheap but leaving the station so this was an adjusted trade in case you missed the first.

chart - 2020-12-15T104002.733

Top Trades for Wed, 02 Dec 2020 10:50 – T - T was still cheap, so we kept picking it!

chart - 2020-12-15T104016.771

13 winners and one (CHL) loser (92% winners) so far and it took Government regulations to give us our one loser! THAT is a valuable service and you can give a Top Trade Alert Subscription to your friends as a Christmas present and, for each friend you refer – you will be giving yourself a discount off your own memembership. It's the gift that keeps on giving – in so many ways!

It's a busy market week ahead of the holidays with a Fed meeting on Wednesday along with Powell's Press Conference. Friday is Quad Witching, when everything expires so could be an interesting week. 

Calendar Dec 14 2020
Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Be the House Not the Gambler

Phil teaches how you can use options to increase your returns and protect your investments.

ileneca

by

blog7

Cyberattacks are on the rise amid work from home – how to protect your business

Cybersecurity experts predict that in 2021, there will be a cyberattack incident every 11 seconds.

camsmanalo

The Taliban are megarich – here’s where they get the money they use to wage war in Afghanistan

The Taliban militants of Afghanistan have grown richer and more powerful since their fundamentalist Islamic regime was toppled by U.S. forces in 2001. In the fiscal year that ended in March 2020, the Taliban reportedly brought in US$1.6 billion, according to Mullah Yaqoob, son of the late Taliban spiritual leader Mullah Mohammad Omar, who revealed the Taliban’s income sources in a confidential report commissioned by NATO and later obtained by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

clarisezoleta

Oregon just decriminalized all drugs – here’s why voters passed this groundbreaking reform

Oregon became the first state in the United States to decriminalize the possession of all drugs on Nov. 3, 2020. Measure 110, a ballot initiative funded by the Drug Policy Alliance, a nonprofit advocacy group backed in part by Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, passed with more than 58% of the vote. Possessing heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs for personal use is no longer a criminal offense in Oregon.

clarisezoleta

Scientists suggest US embassies were hit with high-power microwaves – here’s how the weapons work

The mystery ailment that has afflicted U.S. embassy staff and CIA officers off and on over the last four years in Cuba, China, Russia and other countries appears to have been caused by high-power microwaves, according to a report released by the National Academies. A committee of 19 experts in medicine and other fields concluded that directed, pulsed radiofrequency energy is the “most plausible mechanism” to explain the illness, dubbed Havana syndrome.

clarisezoleta

Masks and mandates: How individual rights and government regulation are both necessary for a free society

I’ve been thinking a lot, recently, about the tension between demanding “individual rights” – in the sense of deciding whether or not to wear a mask – and calling for more action on the part of our government to protect us from the coronavirus pandemic.

clarisezoleta

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 12-09-2020

Here is another interesting, exciting and stimulating webinar on what's going on in the Stock Market today.

camsmanalo

Faltering Friday – Failure at Dow 30,000

Meanwhile, Mitch McConnel and the Republican Bastards in Congress postponed the vote on a simple one-week stop-gap bill to keep the Government running past December 11th – which is today. If they don't get back to the table, Federal Agencies shut down and Federal workers get furloghed including agencies that are critical front-line defenses in fighting the pandemic. Tens of thousands of additional lives could be lost if the Repbulicans get their way today.

clarisezoleta

Money Talk Portfolio Review, 2021′s Outlook & Trade of the Year

Phil's trade of the year for 2021: Intel Phil's Money Talk Portfolio is up 51% Year to Date! Read Phil's review of his Money Talk Portfolio here. Watch Phil and Kim Parlee discuss the Money Talk portfolio and Phil's trade of the year for 2021 on BNN Bloomberg:

clarisezoleta

Trade of the Year Tuesday – Who Will Survive the Fall?

This is a solemn duty. We have not had a miss in a decade of our Trade of the Year picks and I'd hate to break that streak. I am currently considering that my trade of the year should be NO TRADE as I really don't trust the markets and I'd rather short Tesla (TSLA), which is often a suicide run but TSLA never stops going up and $650 is $608Bn in market cap - more than EVERY other car company COMBINED – so that stock has left logic and reason behind long, long ago.

clarisezoleta