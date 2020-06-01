Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Top Stories
MoneyTalk
Stocks/Options
Current Events

Monday Marching Madness

clarisezoleta

The First Amendment is getting a workout this weekend!

Usually the Second Amendment gets all the attention as it's backed by the gun lobby but the First Amendment needs a lobbyist it seems as the President is attacking the Freedom of the Press and Speech – which used to be a big one in this country that we cared deeply about – and now "the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances" is under attack as well.

And what is the grievance? Well, the sign below says it all. While killing black people is a daily event in the US with 7,666 of "them" killed by the police in the past 6 years for an average of actually 3.5 each and every day in America. It's one of those things we know is happening but we accept. We were upset about it for a while (body cams) but then WE forgot (and WE is, of course, white people because I don't think it's the kind of thing you forget if you are black) but then George Floyd was tortured and murdered right on camera for using a counterfeit $20 bill that he may have had no idea was counterfeit.

merlin_173054592_538981d8-4f7f-40de-b7ba-b98f327686d4-articleLarge

Floyd was a bouncer in a club, he ended up with a fake $20 bill and spent it. He was also a truck driver (because everyone needs 2 jobs in Trumpland) to support his wife (widow) and daugter (now fatherless). Living in Minnesota is always risky for black men, who are 4 times more likely to be killed by the police than white men – despite making up just 5% of the population.

download

I want to be able to go in a White neighborhood and feel safe. I want to be able, when the cops are driving behind me, not to clench and be tense. I want to be able just to be free and not have to think about every step I take. – Protester

People are mad as hell and they are not going to take it anymore – I don't see this as being a short-term thing. The NY Times has a great bunch of photos from around the country including this one of a truck driver who decided to take matters into his own hands and make America even greater by plowing his tanker truck into a crowd in Minneapolis this weekend.

merlin_173041680_5b03920b-d40b-4452-9bbe-e86b801cc044-articleLarge

I'd say the people in this country are pretty darned divided and the upcoming election is not going to be a big help in that regard. Like everything else, the markets seem to be ignoring this news and we can once again short the S&P 500 (/ES) at 3,050 this morning as well as the Nasdaq (/NQ) when and if it crosses below 9,500 but with very tight stops above on both. Oil (/CL) is also a short at $35 since OPEC is meeting but they will either keep the same output cuts or reduce them – there's no way they will cut further so why would oil go higher when we're still swimming in it?

fut_chart

Remember, we have the Non-Farm Payroll Report on Friday, which will bring us close to 30M jobs lost since March (2 reports) and it's not like things are picking back up very fast. The Fed has a meeting next Wednesday so no Fed speak ahead of the meeting – another reason I am favoring shorts as it's all up to Donald Trump, Larry Kudlow and Steve Mnuchin to keep our economy on track this week – so place your bets accordingly!

merlin_173045385_c5d2dc54-8ad9-46be-90d0-668525627bc7-articleLarge

"You don't know me but I'm your brother

I was raised here in this living hell

You don't know my kind in your world

Fairly soon the time will tell

Take this message to my brother

You will find him everywhere

Wherever people live together

Tied in poverty's despair" – Doobie Brothers

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

President rages as Twitter labels White House disinformation

In a landmark action, Twitter has for the first time attached independent fact-checking information directly to two tweets from President Donald Trump. The president’s tweets make false claims alleging that wider use of mail in ballots will result in an increase in voter fraud.

clarisezoleta

Antigen tests for COVID-19 are fast and easy – and could solve the coronavirus testing problem despite being somewhat inaccurate

In late February, I fell ill with a fever and a cough. As a biochemist who teaches a class on viruses, I’d been tracking the outbreak of COVID-19 in China. Inevitably I wondered: Did I have COVID-19, or did I have the flu?

clarisezoleta

Biden, Keystone XL and a Green New Deal could shake up Canada’s energy industry

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden recently reiterated his desire to stop the Keystone XL oil pipeline project. “I’ve been against Keystone from the beginning. It is tarsands that we don’t need — that in fact is a very, very high pollutant,” he said.

clarisezoleta

How coronavirus contact tracing works in a state Dr. Fauci praised as a model to follow

After weeks of keeping people home to “flatten the curve,” restrictions on U.S. businesses are loosening and the coronavirus pandemic response is moving into a new phase.

clarisezoleta

Faltering Friday – Low-Volume Rally Sputters into the Weekend

This week is not over but we're trending tthe same, lame 500 Million(ish) volume we have since we bottomed and it's not a good thing for there to be heavy, heavy selling followed by weak buying. Let's say we're bulding a house of cards and our first attempt had all 52 cards in a deck holding it up and it got all the way to 3,390 but then it got knocked down by a virus so we rebuild it and we get all the way back to 3,040 – but we only used 26 cards…

clarisezoleta

GDPhursday – Does Anything Matter?

Does GDP even matter?We'll see this morning as we're going to get the worst GDP reading since 2008 - and that's just for Quarter 1, Quarter 2 will be much worse – there's no stopping that now (another Queen song) and that number will show a double-digit decline in GDP so -5% for Q1 is actually tame by comparison.

clarisezoleta

Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19: A new review of several studies shows flaws in research and no benefit

There is no evidence one way of the other that you can prevent COVID-19 by taking hydroxychloroquine.

camsmanalo

What is hazard pay, and why are Amazon and other companies ending it for essential workers?

If the risk to essential workers has not gone down, why is their pay decreasing?

camsmanalo

by

MichaelGl

WTF Wednesday – Markets Keep Going Higher for No Real Reason

Once again we're over 3,000 on the S&P 500 – at 3,035 early this morning and 3,030 now, at 7am and it's RIDICULOUS because 2020 earnings are forecast (even WITH re-opening now priced in) to be $128.49 for the S&P 500 so, at 3,030/$128.49, you are paying 23.5 times earnings for 2020 and next year – even if we do improved to $164.26, 3,030 will still be 18.4x earnings.

clarisezoleta

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 05-27-2020

There's a brand new trading webinar this week with Phil Davis of PhilStockWorld.com! We're discussing reopening America, discussing the retail sector, the airlines and Phil's got some new hedging strategies.

camsmanalo