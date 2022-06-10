Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Money TalkStocks/OptionsCurrent Events
Search
Inflationary Friday – CPI Data

Inflationary Friday – CPI Data

8.3%.

8.3%.

If your income isn't rising that much then you are falling behind on inflation. That's as of the last CPI report and we get another one at 8:30 and, like your eye doctor, the question will be "better or worse" when we see the numbers. We did an analysis last week and decided CPI was not likely to decline much and may even be HIGHER than last month, based on the price of commodities and the productivity report – which showed a sharp rise in Labor Costs. CPI is tricky though because if you pay $1,000 for an IPhone with 256G of memory and they pay $1,000 for an IPhone with 500G of memory – they say you saved 50% – even if you didn't ask for the bump in storage and would have much rather had a $500 phone.

CPI June 10 2022

The Government makes these "Hedonic Adjustments" because it's not in their interest to show a higher CPI as CPI is tied to things like Social Security payments and the Government can't afford the payments their making now – adjusting them up for this kind of inflation will break the bank in short order. Social Security payments are already $1.1Tn a year and Medicare is another $1.3Tn a year (because we never did anything about the costs from back when Obama tried) so an 8.3% rise in those costs will add $200Bn (10%) a year to our deficit.

Consumers’ grocery bills have risen by an annual rate of more than 10% since earlier this year, a pace last seen in the early 1980s. Food prices are up broadly, unlike early in the pandemic when meat prices drove much of the increase, said Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist at Capital Economics. “For people on lower incomes this is not discretionary spending,” Mr. Ashworth said. “Other than substituting out cheaper food types—cheaper meat cuts, whatever it might be—people need to continue buying food.”

As Inflation Settles In, Here’s Where It’s Hitting U.S. Households Hardest

8:30 Update: 8.6%!!! Much worse than expected by our Leading Ecconomorons but exactly what we predicted in Monday's PSW Report. That won't stop the rest of the market from panicking. Fortunately, yesterday afternoon, I sent out an alert to our Members to add more hedges so we'll just be sitting backn and seeing what levels end up holding today. We're nowhere near retesting the lows and our hedges have already been well-tested to those levels and we have much more now than we did last month:

Screenshot 2022-06-10 232510

Oil is 20% higher than it was last month and, if this persists, the next CPI Report will suck too. Still, it's not bad enough to force the Fed to do more than they said they would so today's reaction is likely an over-reaction but we won't be getting overly aggressive into the weekend – we'll let things settle down a bit before we pull more money off the sidelines.

Have a great weekend,

- Phil

Budget June 10 2022
Stocks/Options

Inflationary Friday – CPI Data

By clarisezoleta46 seconds ago
SPX June 9 2022
Stocks/Options

Thursday Flip Flop – Indexes Go Up and Down in the Range

By clarisezoleta22 hours ago
World Bank June 8 2022
Stocks/Options

Wrong Way Wednesday – World Bank and Fed Lower their Economic Expectations – Again

By clarisezoletaJun 8, 2022
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev watches the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in central Moscow on May 9, 2022. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images
Current Events

As one of Vladimir Putin’s closest advisers on Ukraine, Nicolai Patrushev spreads disinformation and outlandish conspiracy theories

By camsmanaloJun 8, 2022
U.S. solar installations had been rising quickly until the threat of new tariffs darkened the 2022 outlook. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Current Events

Biden throws US solar industry a lifeline with tariff relief, but can incentives bring manufacturing back?

By camsmanaloJun 7, 2022
chart
Stocks/Options

Off-Target Tuesday – TGT Profit Warning Spooks Retail

By clarisezoletaJun 7, 2022
Shutterstock
Current Events

China’s population is about to shrink for the first time since the great famine struck 60 years ago. Here’s what it means for the world

By camsmanaloJun 7, 2022
Forget real sneakers – soon we’ll be more worried about the digital variety. naratrip2
Current Events

NFTs: how top brands like Nike and Prada are using them – and what could go wrong

By camsmanaloJun 6, 2022
fut_image (84)
Stocks/Options

Just Another Manic Monday

By clarisezoletaJun 6, 2022