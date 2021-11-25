Happy Thanksgiving – Announcing our 2022 Trade of the Year!

We have never been wrong with a Trade of the Year selection. It started back in January 2012 when Bank America (BAC) was still hovering around $6 and my premise was that there was no point to trading in 2012 and we should all put our entire portfolio into BAC and take a vacation: "Thursday Foolishness – More of the Same with One Trade":

That one worked out and, for the next 3 consecutive years our Trade of the Year was Apple (AAPL), obviously all winners and each year since we've been able to come up with a sure-fire trade and we settled on Thanksgiving as the official time to make our selection and we also began announcing them on BNN's (Bloomberg Canada) Money Talk – a show I am a frequent guest on. I'll be on the show on Wednesday but last year I wasn't on until Dec 9th, when our Trade of the Year was announced as Intel (INTC – see above video).

The INTC trade idea was this:

That's net $2,075 on the $25,000 spread with $22,925 (1,105%) of upside potential at just $55. Ordinary margin on the short puts should be $3,059 but, even with IRA or 401K full margin, this is a very nice way to make $22,925 in two years as the downside risk on INTC is very limited. Their main rival, AMD, has just $7Bn in sales vs $72Bn for INTC, they are 1/10th the size and no significant threat. With another $22,925 of potential upside, we have over $60,000 of potential gains in the MTP and that means we can coast into the new year without fear of missing out (FOMO) if the rally continues and, if it doesn't, we have massive amounts of cash to deploy and almost all of our margin buying power available as well.

Intel blasted higher into April and we took an early win off the table but, even for those who rode out this downturn, the 2023 $45 puts are now $4.55 ($4,550) and the 2023 $45 ($8.80)/55 ($4.35) bull call spread is net $4.45 ($11,125) so we're net $6,575 on the spread which is up $4,500 (216%) for the year and I fully expect it will come back for the full $25,000 so there's still $18,425 to be made on the original spread – another 280% from here.

In our Trade of the Year selections, we aim for a 300% return on our cash outlay and we were miles over that in the spring so we cashed out but now INTC is cheap again – so I'm tempted to pick it again. This is what happened with AAPL – it kept getting cheap again so we kept picking it. INTC is just as undervalued now as it was when we were finalizing our Trade of the Year selections last year. As a new trade however, I would go with:

Sell 10 INTC 2024 $45 puts for $6.50 ($6,500)

Buy 20 INTC 2024 $45 calls for $11 ($22,000)

Sell 20 INTC 2024 $55 calls for $7.10 ($14,200)

Here we are laying out net $1,300 in cash and promising to buy 1,000 shares of INTC for $45. If we lose all of the spread value and have to buy the stock, our net entry would be $46.30, which is still $3.46 (7%) below the current price. It's a little aggressive but I certainly don't fear owning 1,000 shares of Intel for the long haul. It's a $20,000 spread so the upside potential is $18,700 for a 1,438% return if all goes well and, as we're starting out just under $10,000 in the money – it's already going well! INTC has to fall 10% before you lose money on the spread – that's a great way to start!

At $49.76, INTC has a $202Bn market cap and, in 2021 they are on track to make $21.6Bn but next year, only $14.7Bn because they are starting a new chip investment cycle to move towards 2nm processors. As a long-term investment, I love them but are they good enough to be our 2022 Trade of the Year?

This year's Top Trade of the Year finalists are: T, VIAC, SPWR, GOLD, WBA, DIS, DOW, KHC, MO, IBM, RIO, BA, and FF and I'm tempted to add TZA to that list as I think it's more likely we get a big, fat correction than have another 20% up year in the markets.

T was dealt with in Monday's Live Member Chat Room. It's very hard for met not to pick them but they are spinning out Time/Warner and that will make it a messy trade – the only reason they are off the list.

