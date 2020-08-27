Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Top Stories
MoneyTalk
Stocks/Options
Current Events

GPDThursday – Can Powell Reassure the Markets?

clarisezoleta

GDP is coming at 8:30 and it's going to suck.

-32.5% is expected and it's the 2nd revision to Q2's GDP, so there's not likely to be anything very surprising. As we noted yesterday, what really matters is how much Q3 improves but we're a long way from finding that out so people will speculate off Q2 and that's why Powell is scheduled to speak at the market open – in case we start selling off as people realize a -32.5% GDP doesn't quite square with record-high equities.

Covid cases are over 24M this morning around the world and India is seeing a record spike and South Korea, Italy and France reporting the most new daily infections in months. The US has gotten their infections under control by no longer testing people. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s shift in guidance on Covid-19 testing away from asymptomatic individuals this week alarmed many public-health experts who say it’s a wrong turn that could restrict how many tests are performed.

Cuomo Aug 27 2020

CNN reported on Wednesday that the CDC guidance change was due to pressure from Trump administration officials, citing an unidentified official. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called the move “political propaganda” and an effort by President Donald Trump to bring down the number of cases with less testing.

Public health experts said the new guidance, released as part of an unpublicized update to the CDC’s website, could in fact cut down on testing. “This makes no sense,” wrote Leana Wen, a physician who formerly led Planned Parenthood and currently serves as visiting professor of health policy and management at George Washington University, in a tweet late Tuesday. “We need more testing, not less.” Howard Forman, director of the Yale School of Public Health’s health-care management program, called the shift “insane and counter to all the best evidence that we have about how testing is supposed to work and appears to work.”

Jobs Aug 27 2020

Speaking of work – another 1M people got laid off this week, indicating the jobs picture is getting worse, not better. Also, keep in mind that the unemployment bonus has now beek gone for a whole month and Congress took a vacation instead of extending it and they are gone for 2 more weeks so we are only just starting to see the repercussions of lower consumer spending.

The index of Consumer Confidence dropped in August to its lowest level since 2014, the Conference Board said Tuesday, which some analysts said could reflect growing consumer concerns about the diminished federal aid. Weaker consumer sentiment also underscored Americans’ souring views about their labor-market prospects. The percentage of consumers in the Conference Board’s survey saying jobs are plentiful dropped to 21.5% in August from 22.3% in July. Meanwhile, those claiming jobs are hard to get rose to 25.2% this month from 20.1%.

With Stimulus Checks on Hold, Americans Are Spending Less at the Grocery Store

As Job Losses Loom, the Airline Recovery Is Under Threat

Retail Bankruptcies Will Push Mid-Range Malls Over the Edge

It’s massively concerning that five months into this crisis we are still seeing those levels,” said Ann Konkel, an economist at the job site, Indeed, “It’s just really pointing to how much economic pain there is right now, and I don’t really expect that to change anytime soon.”

Job postings on Indeed declined for two consecutive weeks in August, which Ms. Konkel said could point to an economic backslide. Indeed job listings for higher-wage occupations have declined more than for lower- and middle-wage positions. Such a trend could point to long-term uncertainty among employers, as those in higher-wage sectors might plan their head counts based on projections for business demand several quarters into the future, according to Indeed.

8:30 Update: We dodged a bullet so far as GDP has been revised slightly higher (slightly less lower, actually) at -31.7%. That's better than being revised down but keep in mind we re-opened Mid-May and a lot of people ran out and partied and then, in mid-June, we realised that was a bad idea and began shutting down again. Now we're sending our children back to school because sending them to the beaches worked so well – so we'll see how this little experiment goes in Q3.

GDP quarterly detail Q2 2020

Powell is making all the right noises in his speech, saying the Fed is willling to allow inflation to move above the 2% line in order to get the economy back on track so the markets are flying higher once again. I was going to call for shorts but it's best just to sit back and wait to see when and if the markets do ever calm down. This will also push the Dollar lower and support oil. Look for 3,500 on /ES to provide some resistance but this is a major policy change that's very bullish.

27storm-map-threeByTwoMediumAt2X
Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Toppy Tuesday – As Usual

Back to our highs, again. And what do we do when we hit the 20% line at 3,420 from below? NOTHING!!! What do we do when we cross under it from above shortly after that? We short it! That's right, the 5% Rule™ is not very complicated.

clarisezoleta

Which Way Wednesday – Hurricane Edition

It's a good excuse to get Oil (/CL) back to $43.50 but it makes a nice short there as nothing else is going on in the energy market to prop it up. We do have a holiday weekend approaching (next Friday) but driving is mostly off the table this year and, for oil, I'm a lot more concerned with the Dollar bouncing back from it's -10% position and kicking oil's ass after Powell's speech tomorrow at the Jackson Hole conference.

clarisezoleta

The weak dollar: why it won’t be replaced as global reserve currency

The weakening of the US dollar – has become the most important financial risk of the year.

camsmanalo

Voters aren’t the only ones who dread slow mail – struggling small businesses are also at risk from Postal Service delays

Small businesses, pharmacies and online businesses also rely on dependable deliveries to keep their supply chains humming or to ensure consumers get orders on time.

camsmanalo

Approval of a coronavirus vaccine would be just the beginning – huge production challenges could cause long delays

Vaccine production is only one part of a complex, interconnected system whose ultimate goal is to prevent people from getting a disease.

camsmanalo

Just Another Manic Monday

President Trump was right – as soon as we stopped the CDC from counting cases, less cases have been reported and the official number of US virus cases has dropped off considerably. That's SCIENCE!

clarisezoleta

How Alexei Navalny revolutionized opposition politics in Russia, before his apparent poisoning

The harrowing videos of Alexei Navalny, a blogger who has captured popular frustration in Russia, screaming in agony on Aug. 20, 2020 before being removed unconscious from a plane to a waiting ambulance, demonstrate the Kremlin’s increasing reliance on coercion to control dissent.

clarisezoleta

by

MilkyFloor

Cloth masks do protect the wearer – breathing in less coronavirus means you get less sick

When you wear a mask – even a cloth mask – you typically are exposed to a lower dose of the coronavirus than if you didn’t.

camsmanalo

Alaska’s North Slope outside of ANWR remains rich in oil, according to the latest U.S. Geological Survey assessment. USGS

The Trump administration has announced that it is opening up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas development – the latest twist in a decades-long battle over the fate of this remote area. Its timing is truly terrible.

clarisezoleta

Faltering Friday – Investors Begin to Factor Risk Back In

As you can see from the chart above, Leading Economic Indicators have bounced back about halfway to where they were but that's because our Government and the Fed spent $6.7 TRILLION so far this year to boost the economy

clarisezoleta