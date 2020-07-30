Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Top Stories
MoneyTalk
Stocks/Options
Current Events

GDPhursday – Fed Boost Doesn’t Last 24 Hours

clarisezoleta

Wheeee, that was easy money!

In yesterday's Live Trading Webinar, we were watching the Fed report live and we didn't see what people were being so bullish about so I made a call to short the Russell (/RTY) and the S&P 500 (/ES) Futures, which I reiterated in our Live Member Chat Room:

"In the Webinar we decided to short /ES at 3,250 and /RTY at 1,500. GDP tomorrow is likely to be ugly."

As you can see, we've already gained over $1,000 per contract and we haven't even had the GDP Report yet (8:30) and that is expected to show a horrific 30+% drop in US economic activity for the 2nd Quarter. It's POSSIBLE we have an upside surprise – thanks to $5Tn of stimulus spending during Q2 but, either way, we're in the middle of an economic disaster with not end in near sight.

EeGfI3fXYAAG3AF

Germany's GDP was down 10.1% this morning and that is twice as bad as it was in 2009, the second-worst on record (only records since 1970) but Germany, unlike the US, had a plan to fight the virus and has things more or less under control with 208,892 – about as many cases total as the US has deaths (150,716 so far). Germany has just 9,137 deaths to date, both about 5% of the US's totals although they have 25% as many people (84M).

download

Merkel's Germany did everything the Trump Administration did not and the differences are astounding. Rather than spend Trillions of Dollars propping up the economy, they actually protected their people from getting the virus in the first place and are already on the road to recovery while the US virus count and death count are spinning out of control.

8:30 Update: Officially we're down 33% DESPITE the $5,000,000,000,000 boost by the Fed and Congress (see yesterday's Report for breakdowns) so I'm very glad we put on those extra hedges as things could get pretty ugly although it's really right in-line with the drop that has been projected since early June. Still, just think about how COMPLETELY misused that $5Tn must have been to have not been able to boost a $4.5Tn Quarterly Economy to more than 66% of it's usual level. That's like a doctor saying he put 10 pints of blood into a patient but he only has 6 pints in him (10 is normal) – either somebody is incompetent or there's a MASSIVE leak somewhere.

We know where our leak is – it's in the President's pocket as he's redirecting as much Covide Relief Money as possible into his own projects and projects by his friends and family

RIGHT NOW

President Trump suggested for the first time on Thursday that the November election be delayed.

We'll see how the markets digest this GDP Report – it's only AS BAD as expected, not worse but it's certainly nothing to celebrate and the Fed has already fired their guns so now it's up to Congress to save us as those unemployment bonuses run out TOMORROW.

Good luck!

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Which Way Wednesday – Fed Edition

Looking at the chart on the right, clearly we are in need of saving. Those numbers are pretty up-to-date and we're starting to re-close in certain places and several airlines and auto makers have announce massive job cuts that are not going to make things better.

clarisezoleta

Trillion Dollar Tuesday – New Stimulus Package Not Enough to Keep the Market Afloat

That's enough money to give all 1,000 Billionaire in the World another Billion Dollars. Oh wait, we did that already. Well it's enough money to give one Million Millionaires another Million Dollars.

clarisezoleta

Monday Morning Markets – More Stimulus as We Wait for the Fed

More free money!!!The Senate Republicans are expected to vote on the CARES Act 2 (it's a 5-act play) and this will be the beginning of two weeks of negotiations with the House, who already voted on a much more extensive measure to prop up the economy.

clarisezoleta

4 lawsuits that challenge Trump’s federal agents in Portland test issues other cities will likely face

What happens next in this case depends in part on whether the plaintiffs ask for an immediate order requiring the federal agencies to leave local policing to state and local law enforcement.

camsmanalo

The office is dead! Long live the office in a post-pandemic world

Organizational life is founded on relationships. Sure, the current remote work experiment has demonstrated that more jobs can be done virtually than many managers previously assumed. But jobs are comprised of tasks; organizations are comprised of relationships. And relationships require ongoing – and often unintended – interactions.

clarisezoleta

Making coronavirus testing easy, accurate and fast is critical to ending the pandemic – the US response is falling far short

For many people in the U.S., getting tested for COVID-19 is a struggle. In Arizona, testing sites have seen lines of hundreds of cars stretching over a mile. In Texas and Florida, some people were waiting for five hours for free testing.

clarisezoleta

How effective does a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine need to be to stop the pandemic? A new study has answers

What is a vaccine's effectiveness and what will it take to stop the pandemic?

camsmanalo

3 questions to ask yourself next time you see a graph, chart or map

Since the days of painting on cave walls, people have been representing information through figures and images. Nowadays, data visualization experts know that presenting information visually helps people better understand complicated data.

clarisezoleta

Low-wage service workers are facing new emotional hazards in the workplace during COVID-19

Exposure to these emotional hazards was widespread among the workers we interviewed and was also spilling over into their home lives.

camsmanalo

Why hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine don’t block coronavirus infection of human lung cells

A paper came out in Nature on July 22 that further underscores earlier studies that show that neither the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine nor chloroquine prevents SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19 – from replicating in lung cells.

clarisezoleta