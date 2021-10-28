Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Money TalkStocks/OptionsCurrent Events
Search
GDPhursday – Data Points to Sharp Decline

GDPhursday – Data Points to Sharp Decline

0.2%!
Author:
Publish date:

That's all we're getting per the most recent GDPNow Forecast from the Atlanta Fed. Are they setting the bar so low it can only be beat or has our economy really fallen off a cliff just 4,5 and 6 months after $2.2Tn in stimulus was pumped into the economy beginning at the end of March? What does it say about our economy if 10% of our GDP going out in stimulus only gave us a 2-month boost?

GDP Oct 28 2021

And, keep in mind that the Government spent tens of Billions of Dollars getting everyone vaccinated in Q2 – that was additional spending as well. Q2's GDP rate was 6.7% growth but, again, that did include $2.2Tn of stimulus in a $5Tn quarter – 44% of the total netted us 6.7% growth = sad….

We're not even quite at $20Tn, using the inflation-adjusted GDP model, which has us at $19.37Tn – just a tiny bit over the $19.2Tn we were clocking in Q4 2020. That has not, of course, stopped the S&P 500 from going from 3,300 to 4,560 in that time – up 38% in price for 0.87% more economy – inflated just like everything else these days because the solution to all our problems has been to give more and more money to the already rich, who have prospered like never before in the past two years.

Hotel Occupancy was at 65% of 2019 levels last week, restaurants were at 95% thanks to a surge in home delivery services. Consumer Savings are up but that's because the Government handed out money and people are too afraid to spend it.

Capture6546+1

In reality, Consumer Sentiment is back down to where it was during the pandemic as real-world economic conditions are not that good for the bottom 99.9%, who need a REAL economy to be able to make their money. Only the ultra-rich, who are disconnected from having to actually provide goods or services people want, are thriving in this false economy but those people control the media and, therefore, the narrative that tells us, over and over, how wonderfully things are going..

8:30 Update: 2% was the GDP number so better than the Fed expected but much worse then the 3.2% consensus. It's a prelminary reading, so subject to change and traders are likely to chalk up the miss to supply disruptions (which is certainly part of it) but it's not likely to cool down the rally, as we feared it might. Now we'll have to go back to worrying that something else is going to burst our market bubble but it doesn't look like it will be Q3 earnings or the GDP, which can still be "fixed" next quarter with a wave of the stimulus wand – which is more likely to happen now that we have a worrying slowdown to report.

That's means we'll take $1,000 per contract and run on our S&P 500 shorts (see yesterday's Morning Report, which would have cost you $3 per day to subscribe to). We were hoping for more of a dip than this but it's not worth taking a chance with a wishy-washy GDP number.

ES Oct 28 2021

Congratulations to all who played along at home. Later today, in our live Member Chat Room, we're going to move forward with the IBM, INTC and CAKE trade ideas we discussed in yesterday's webinar as well. That's what we are able to do in a well-balanced portfolio – we scale out when things look toppy and scale back in when conditions improve.

Earnings Season always gives us a selection of stocks that go on sale and we discussed several ways yesterday how we can take advantage of it. 

chart - 2021-10-28T220854.729
chart - 2021-10-28T220908.277
chart - 2021-10-28T220922.962

FCtwbJzXEAcfZS4
Stocks/Options

GDPhursday – Data Points to Sharp Decline

1 minute ago
SPX Oct 27 2021
Stocks/Options

Which Way Wednesday – Over the Top Ahead of GDP

22 hours ago
fut_image
Stocks/Options

Terrific Tuesday

Oct 26, 2021
Satellite photo showing a river of moisture extending from Hawaii to Calfiornia, Oct. 24, 2021. NOAA
Current Events

Atmospheric river storms can drive costly flooding – and climate change is making them stronger

Oct 26, 2021
28092020_MAD_MinterMarkets
Stocks/Options

Monday Market Movement – All-Time Highs Ahead of GDP Report

Oct 25, 2021
Discuss with your doctor whether or not you need a booster – and if so, which vaccine will work best for you. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News via Getty Images
Current Events

An infectious disease expert explains new federal rules on ‘mix-and-match’ vaccine booster shots

Oct 23, 2021
Shutterstock/rzoze19
Stocks/Options

Bitcoin: why its value has rocketed once again

Oct 23, 2021
NG Oct 22 2021
Stocks/Options

Fabulous Friday Finish – Rocky Earnings do not Stop Indexes from Making New Highs

Oct 22, 2021
Capture578468
Stocks/Options

The PhilStockWorld com LIVE Weekly Webinar 10 20 2021

Oct 21, 2021