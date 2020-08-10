Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
“Financially Devastated” – 83% Of NYC Restaurants Unable To Pay July Rent

camsmanalo

Courtesy of ZeroHedge

The state of the New York City restaurant industry is in dire straits. July proved to be another disastrous month for restaurants, bars, and nightlife establishments across the city with a majority unable to pay rent in July, a new survey found.

NYC Hospitality Alliance surveyed about 500 owners and operators of eateries in the city, with 83% of respondents indicating they couldn't pay the entire rent in July while 37% paid no rent at all.

NYC Hospitality Alliance

"Restaurants and nightlife venues are essential to the economic and social fabric of our city, but they are struggling to survive and absent immediate and sweeping relief so many will be forced to close permanently," said Andrew Rigie, executive director of The Alliance.

"While complying with the necessary pause, our industry has been uniquely and financially devasted. Small businesses urgently need solutions from government leaders at the city, state, and federal level, inclusive of extending the moratorium on evictions, extending the suspension of personal liability guarantees in leases, pausing commercial rent taxes, providing landlords with needed support, and infusing small businesses with enough cash to weather the storm," Rigie said.

To make matters worse, 71% of owners and operators said landlords "would not waive portions of rent due to COVID-19." About 61% said, landlords "would not defer rent payments," while 90% of landlords "would not formally renegotiate leases."

Indoor dining in the city remains halted, "outdoor dining service is not generating sufficient revenue to cover rent and other expenses, small business owners in the industry continue to express significant concerns about surviving the pandemic and staying viable in the future," said The Alliance.

Through July, OpenTable restaurant data reveals foot traffic at eateries remains depressed.

opentable nyc

We recently outlined how high-frequency data suggests New York City's recovery has stalled, as well as the US recovery has reversed.

Some restaurants in the city are just calling it quits, liquidating everything they have on Facebook Marketplace.

Is New York City in a depression? 

 

 

Which Way Wednesday – Market Swings Getting Wilder

On the whole, the Nasdaq has only fallen 150 points since Monday's open but it's had drops of 50 points, 200 points and 300 points in 3 days so I guess we're working up to the 600-point (5%) one-day drop ahead of us.

clarisezoleta

20 Million Tuesday, 28,000 Tuesday – Record Infections, Record Highs

A deadly virus sweeping the planet is GREAT for the stock market! There we were trying to keep stores open and going to work and making things – what a waste of time that all was, right? All we had to do was stay home and have the Government print money – we are all "welfare queens" now, aren't we?

clarisezoleta

Monday Morning Markets – Moving Past 5 Million Virus Cases

5,045,564. That's how many cases the US officially has (not that we are counting). 162,938 Americans are dead, that's much harder to cover up.

clarisezoleta

How Beirut’s port explosion exacerbates Lebanon’s economic crisis

World Bank estimates from before coronavirus and the latest tragedy suggested poverty could rocket from a third to 50% of the population.

camsmanalo

Don’t want federal agents in your city or town? Then protect federal property

As political interests on both sides fuel the fire of the violence, the American people are left wondering if federal agents will appear in their cities next.

camsmanalo

A second COVID-19 wave? Here are 6 lessons from the first

It’s important to review the lessons learned before a second wave of COVID-19 or the next viral pandemic so we can better manage future crises in a way that limits medical, social and economic costs.

camsmanalo

Post-COVID, there’ll be less of a reason to cut company tax than before

They’re at it again, pushing lower company tax as a way to resuscitate the economy.The arguments were well ventilated at the time the government pushed for company tax cuts, failed to get support in the Senate, and then abandoned them in favour of personal income tax cuts in the leadup to the last election, declaring “we’re not coming back to the company tax cuts”.

clarisezoleta

How COVID-19 might increase risk of memory loss and cognitive decline

The potential connection between COVID-19 and persistent effects on memory are based on observations of other illnesses.

camsmanalo

Friday Federal Failure – Congress Takes a 3-Day Weekend Without Fixing Anything!

The unemployment benefit boost ran out last Friday and, all week, we were told Congress was making progress towards a new stimulus bill and President Trump, who has never steered us wrong, said that if Congress couldn't agree to extend benefits he would sign and executive order but, last night, the whole thing blew up and we got – NOTHING!!!

clarisezoleta

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 08-05-2020

Here is a replay of yesterday's live webinar 8/05/2020

camsmanalo