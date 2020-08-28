Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Top Stories
MoneyTalk
Stocks/Options
Current Events

Federally Fueled Friday – Powell Gives Us a Big Finish

clarisezoleta

Down and down the Dollar goes.

Powell pulled out all the stops yesterday, saying the Fed was no longer worried about inflation and would spend 5 years boosting the economy if they have to. While Republicans love to pretend they don't tax you, devaluing all the money you've ever made in your live and most of your assets by 10% by reducing the value of the currency is kind of a tax, isn't it?

The wealthy have all these great ways to keep up with inflation but, if you are a regular person getting a regular paycheck which comes in the form of Dollars – you got a 10% pay cut. Not only that but not only does the deficit swell due to that same lower tax rate (for the rich) that causes the Dollar to collapse, but the thing the Government needs to buy with those tax Dollars begin to inflate, causing an even bigger deficit as Government Spending can't keep up with inflation.

DhbT9BhXkAEcqE0

4 more years of this and we'll need a shopping cart just to carry the money we'll need to buy groceries! Of course, hyperinflation is a great way to pay off your debts as the economy can grow along with inflation (it's just your wages that don't keep up) while the long-term interest rates are fixed, so the money the Government pays back becomes worth less (worthless?) and PRESTO!, debt problem solved!

Many 3rd World countries go down this path to pay off their debts but it is just as much a confiscation of wealth from the people as any tax ever was but, fortunately, those of us in the Top 1% can simply manage our investments to stay ahead of the game – lucky us! Our Trade of the Year was GOLD, because we expected some inflation due to Trump's market-boosting policies but we're now operating at a whole new level – he has certainly kicked it up a notch and now Powell is on the bandwagon too.

Speaking of America becoming a 3rd World country under Trump, his fantasy-land nomination speech last night got me to try to remember what reality was and here's how America is actually doing compaed to the rest of the World in virus control under Trump's leadership:

coronavirus_data_explorer__1_

Trump worked hard last night to defend his record here, through a mixture of blame-shifting (“our nation, and the rest of the world, has been hit with a once-in-a-century pandemic that China allowed to spread around the globe”) and misdirection (“The United States has among the lowest case fatality rates of any major country in the world”). But the truth here is undeniable. Under Trump, America has let coronavirus rage across the population in a way peer developed nations haven’t.

coronavirus_data_explorer__2_

It is not Trump’s fault that the coronavirus reached our shores. It is Trump’s fault that we’ve responded so fecklessly. There is no reason that, say Germany, should’ve been so much more capable in its response. The difference was political leadership — a difference that was viscerally, visually on display during Trump’s speech, which packed 1,500 people onto the white House lawn, with barely a face mask in sight.

The grim truth is that, even today, we still don’t have a plan to control the coronavirus, save to hope for a vaccine. Vice President Mike Pence admitted as much on Wednesday. “Last week, Joe Biden said ‘no miracle is coming,’ What Joe doesn’t seem to understand is that America is a nation of miracles and we’re on track to have the world’s first safe, effective coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year.” So that’s the plan, then? A miracle? And how many Americans will die between now and then? How many will die if we don’t have an effective vaccine, produced and delivered at scale, by the end of the year? It's 1,000 Americans PER DAY at the moment! 4 more years of this is 1.46M more of us…

So this is the core of Trump’s reelection message: You should give him credit for the economic recovery he inherited from Obama. And you should blame someone else for the disastrous response to the coronavirus. Inspiring stuff!

Have a great weekend,

- Phil

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar - 08-26-2020

Enjoy this replay of yesterday's webinar. Become a premium member today and chat live with Phil and other members throughout the day. Plus, get live access to this weekly webinar.

camsmanalo

GPDThursday – Can Powell Reassure the Markets?

GDP is coming at 8:30 and it's going to suck.-32.5% is expected and it's the 2nd revision to Q2's GDP, so there's not likely to be anything very surprising. As we noted yesterday, what really matters is how much Q3 improves but we're a long way from finding that out so people will speculate off Q2 and that's why Powell is scheduled to speak at the market open – in case we start selling off as people realize a -32.5% GDP doesn't quite square with record-high equities.

clarisezoleta

Toppy Tuesday – As Usual

Back to our highs, again. And what do we do when we hit the 20% line at 3,420 from below? NOTHING!!! What do we do when we cross under it from above shortly after that? We short it! That's right, the 5% Rule™ is not very complicated.

clarisezoleta

TikTok is a unique blend of social media platforms – here’s why kids love it

TikTok is the first social media platform to combine characteristics of various other platforms which makes it unique.

camsmanalo

Which Way Wednesday – Hurricane Edition

It's a good excuse to get Oil (/CL) back to $43.50 but it makes a nice short there as nothing else is going on in the energy market to prop it up. We do have a holiday weekend approaching (next Friday) but driving is mostly off the table this year and, for oil, I'm a lot more concerned with the Dollar bouncing back from it's -10% position and kicking oil's ass after Powell's speech tomorrow at the Jackson Hole conference.

clarisezoleta

The weak dollar: why it won’t be replaced as global reserve currency

The weakening of the US dollar – has become the most important financial risk of the year.

camsmanalo

Voters aren’t the only ones who dread slow mail – struggling small businesses are also at risk from Postal Service delays

Small businesses, pharmacies and online businesses also rely on dependable deliveries to keep their supply chains humming or to ensure consumers get orders on time.

camsmanalo

Approval of a coronavirus vaccine would be just the beginning – huge production challenges could cause long delays

Vaccine production is only one part of a complex, interconnected system whose ultimate goal is to prevent people from getting a disease.

camsmanalo

Just Another Manic Monday

President Trump was right – as soon as we stopped the CDC from counting cases, less cases have been reported and the official number of US virus cases has dropped off considerably. That's SCIENCE!

clarisezoleta

How Alexei Navalny revolutionized opposition politics in Russia, before his apparent poisoning

The harrowing videos of Alexei Navalny, a blogger who has captured popular frustration in Russia, screaming in agony on Aug. 20, 2020 before being removed unconscious from a plane to a waiting ambulance, demonstrate the Kremlin’s increasing reliance on coercion to control dissent.

clarisezoleta

by

MilkyFloor