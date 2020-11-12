TheStreet
HomeMoneyTalkStocks/OptionsCurrent EventsAsk Us
Search

Fatal Thursday – Virus Deaths in the US Hit a New One-Day Record!

clarisezoleta

144,000 infections, 1,600 deaths – yesterday!

I hate to harp on the virus but, come on people, this is serious! The chart on the right just two weeks ago projected 1,100 deaths just 3 weeks ago but we're 50% above that already. A range of factors has contributed to the recent surge in infections, hospitalizations and deaths, say epidemiologists and public-health officials. Inconsistent messaging on masks and other preventive measures has hindered their effectiveness, they say, and pandemic fatigue has increased some people’s willingness to take risks.

941

We may not be able to survive another 2 months of Donald Trump at this rate as we could be well over 200,000 people being infected per day by January 20th – 1.4M people per week, 6M people per month and our hospitals are already overwhelmed with new cases and that can lead to many more deaths than the current projection of 103,500 Americans who will die on the altar of Donald Trump in the 69 days (hopefully) he has left in power.

At this rate of acceleration of death, if policy doesn't change, we are on a path to 3,000 people per day dropping dead by January 20th. At what point do you think the market might notice that? Hard to have growth projections for your business when 1M of your potential customers are going to die in the year ahead. Of course we assume President Biden will change policy right away but, as I noted in the Webinar yesterday, that too will have economic consequences. The economic consequences can't be escaped at this point - they are behind doors number 1, 2 AND 3.

Graphic_1

With just two weeks until Thanksgiving (and Black Friday), that's another looming disaster we have to look forward to so I'd be VERY CAREFUL in the weeks ahead. The other major issue that's going to be slamming the markets is President Biden is very likely to raise taxes on the wealthy and that includes Capital Gains. With the market at record highs, the cost or NOT cashing in by December 31st could mean 5, 10, even 20% of your profits so, unless you project the market up substantially more than 10% in 2021 – there's really no point to riskng it at this stage.

3.16.1.fig1_

Another thing that will likely change under President Biden is Corporate Income because, under President Trump, Corporate Tax Rates were cut 50% and those are certain to be rolled back and that's going to have a substantial impact on earnings – as will the end of stimulus in a still-weak economy – a very likely scenario for 2021. Stimulus will end beause it has to – our $19Tn economy is $27.2Tn (143%) in debt and the next stimulus bill will put us well into $30Tn (157%) next year.

This year's budget deficit is going to come in around $4Tn, that's 20% of our GDP and our GDP is still down over 10%! In fact, remember when they used to tell you Consumer Spending was 60% of the economy and the rest was Government and Corporate Spending? Now it's gone the other way and Government Spending has passed $10 TRILLION DOLLARS this year already – over 50% of our GDP! Socialism? You're soaking in it

They say the only things that are certain are death and taxes – 2021 is likely to give us plenty of both!

CL2 Nov 11 2020

At least we're able to have some fun fiddling while Rome burns. Yesterday's Oil (/CL) Futures short paid off very well with a $2,600 gain by the time we ended the trade during our Live Trading Webinar. This morning we're recovering back to the bounce line at $42 and our prediction is that fails and we fall below $41 this time we can short that $42 line today with tight stops above – keeping in mind there's a very volatile inventory report at 11am. If we break over $42, then back to repeat yesterday's plan.

Oil Extends Gains on Signs OPEC+ Edging Toward Keeping Cuts.

OPEC Deepens Forecast for Drop in Global Oil Demand.

The market is ‘being very cavalier’ about risks the U.S. faces, Jim Cramer says.

‘Unprecedented’ selloff in hot-streak stocks could become ‘self-fulfilling prophecy,’ says quant who warned of Monday’s rotation.

U.S. prepares for worst four months of the pandemic as it stares down the ‘darkest’ days yet.

Growth-Stock Scare Looking Like a False Alarm to Options Market.

N.Y. Sets Curfew for Restaurants, Bars, Gyms as Covid-19 Cases Rise.

U.K. Steps Up Talks With Industry as Brexit Disruption Closes In.

U.K. Real Estate Agents See Property Market Weakening in 2021.

Biden Covid advisor says U.S. lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks could control pandemic and revive economy.

JPMorgan Finds No Benefits From COVID Lockdowns.

Goldman Spots An "Early Indicator" US Economy Is Rolling Over Due To Covid Resurgence

Once "Immune" To The Pandemic, The Financial Industry Is About To Face A Wave Of Layoffs.

17 People Were Shot In Chicago On Monday Alone.

That last one is interesting as Conservatives are outraged that 17 people were shot in Chicago while silent about 1,600 people who died of Covid the same day. I don't even understand how a person can keep that kind of double-standard in their heads….

484 people in Illinois died of Covid last week, that's 69 people per day. In Georgia, where we have the election for control of the Senate on January 5th, 100 people per day are dying of Covid and 1,637 people per day are becomming infected – maybe we should just give them guns to enforce social distancing? Instead we're going to hold rallies, right?

Be careful out there….

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Record High Wednesday – Dow 30,000 in Sight

Barron's predicted this back in 2017, assuming the Trump tax cuts would boost Corporate Earnings and all went well with China Trade and nothing bad happened – Barron's saw the possibility of the Dow hitting 30,000 by 2025. While that's all very nice, I will point out that it's only 2020 yet here we are already – the very definition of getting WAY ahead of ourselves.

clarisezoleta

Ten Million Infections Tuesday – Just in Case You Forgot About the Pandemic…

244,470 people dead, 6,554,460 people recovered, like our President, leaving 3,623,096 actively infected people among us – 1 out of 100 citizens who, at this very moment, could be transmitting the virus to someone else. HOPEFULLY most of them are following protocols and wearing masks and maintining social distancing.

clarisezoleta

Monday Market Mania – Trump Cures Covid, Gets Fired!

In more ways than one. Everyone but Donald Trump decided Joe Biden will be our next President and you would have throught they killed the Wicked Witch of the West the way American cities were partying this weekend as swing state after swing state swung against President Trump.

clarisezoleta

Congress could select the president in a disputed election

President Donald Trump’s campaign is challenging results of battleground states with lawsuits, hoping to litigate its way to a win in the 2020 election. But the Founding Fathers meant for Congress – not the courts – to be the backup plan if the Electoral College result was disputed or did not produce a winner.

clarisezoleta

Feeling disoriented by the election, pandemic and everything else? It’s called ‘zozobra,’ and Mexican philosophers have some advice

Ever had the feeling that you can’t make sense of what’s happening? One moment everything seems normal, then suddenly the frame shifts to reveal a world on fire, struggling with pandemic, recession, climate change and political upheaval. That’s “zozobra,” the peculiar form of anxiety that comes from being unable to settle into a single point of view, leaving you with questions like: Is it a lovely autumn day, or an alarming moment of converging historical catastrophes?

clarisezoleta

Why Republicans and others concerned about the economy have reason to celebrate Biden in the White House

Historical data suggests that those who are concerned with the economy have reason to be fairly satisfied with the election results: The economy generally fares better under Democratic presidents.

camsmanalo

Friday Failure – No Stimulus, No President, Have a Nice Weekend!

Not much to say about this mess other than – add some more hedges! Ex-ish President Trump declared the elctions invalid last night in a rambling lie-fest. I don't think it would suprise anyone if he sends in the troops this weekend to "oversee" the recounts in the states he lost in.

clarisezoleta

Trump’s Pennsylvania lawsuits invoke Bush v. Gore – but the Supreme Court probably won’t decide the 2020 election

The Trump campaign has filed two lawsuits in federal court over ballot counting and voting deadlines in Pennsylvania, threatening to take the election to the Supreme Court. Both consciously echo the two main legal theories of Bush v. Gore, the infamous Supreme Court case that decided the contested 2000 presidential election.

clarisezoleta

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 11-04-2020

Replay of this week's webinar. Enjoy!

camsmanalo

Federally Fueled Thursday – Fed Stimulus Hopes Lift Markets Higher

That's what investors are hoping for this afternoon as the Fed winds up their 2-day meeting and we'll have their rate decision at 2pm. It's up to the Fed to save Christmas as we don't even have a President yet, with Joe Biden leading Donald Trump 253 Electoral Votes to 214. You need 270 to win and Biden seems to have Arizona (11) locked up but only an 8,000-vote lead in Nevada (6) and Biden is 18,000 votes benind in Georgia (16), 77,000 behind in North Carolina (15) and 164,000 behind in Pennsylvania (20). So Biden can win any two states to win and Trump is in big trouble, basically.

clarisezoleta