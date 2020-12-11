TheStreet
Faltering Friday – Failure at Dow 30,000

clarisezoleta

Anoher day another 3,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, Mitch McConnel and the Republican Bastards in Congress postponed the vote on a simple one-week stop-gap bill to keep the Government running past December 11th – which is today. If they don't get back to the table, Federal Agencies shut down and Federal workers get furloghed including agencies that are critical front-line defenses in fighting the pandemic. Tens of thousands of additional lives could be lost if the Repbulicans get their way today.

Mostly it's the Senate – only 67 hard-line Republican Representatives voted against the measure vs 343 reasonable people who voted for it but the Senate is a different animal altoghether – full of wealthy, entitled White Men whose families don't suffer the consequences of contracting Covid-19 because they go to the best hospitals and get the best treatment – so what do they care if they condemn tens of thousands of American Citizens to death? Like President Trump – they are immune.

The chart above, of the deadliest days in US history, is already out of date with 3,055 people dying on Wednesday and another 2,974 yesterday and the daily death rate is now tracking towards 4,000 per day over the next few weeks (merry Christmas!) and may get worse than that if people insist on migling on Christmas the way they did on Thanksgiving.

1,800 people a day die of heart disease in America on an average day and 1,640 die of cancer so Covid-19 is now the leading cause of death in America. Not in the world – just in America, where 4 times more people die per population than the even the next 9 worst nations in the World. That's the real tragedy, this is a preventable tragedy – every single day something could be done to reverse these numbers and every single day nothing is done by Trump and the GOP – NOTHING!!!

pri_50508648

It's the lack of outrage that I find outrageous.

Adolf Hitler was the leading cause of death for Jews from 1939-1945 yet 6M divided by 365 divided by 6 years = "only" 2,739 deaths per day. Trump's negligence is killing more people per day than Hitler's INTENTIONAL, SYSTEMATIC, STATE-SANCTIONED MURDER of millions of people. And Trump has accomplished this in just 9 months – even as we speak he and his Repbulican cohorts are working hard to have four more years to implement their final solution on the American People – who knows how many people they can kill if we give them a chance?

If a normal human being were the President of the United States and he woke up and read in the paper (or saw on Fox news or Twitter) that 3,000 of his people had died – what would he do? Would any of those answers be NOTHING? Isn't NOTHING about the worst thing he could do? Pretty much other than going out and SPRAYING people with the virus, nothing is obviously the worst thing the President of the United States could do in this situation.

Although, I guess, to be fair, spreading false information, withholding information from the public, defunding health care, leading (by example) people to do the opposite of what they should be doing, firing scientists who try to warn people of the danger and refusing to implement even the most basic safety measure on the Federal level – well that is pretty much the same as actively spraying people with the virus, isn't it?

Go out this weekend and count all the people you see. Make sure you say "Dead" after the first 3,000 and see when you are able to stop saying dead. Yes, I want to make you uncomfortable and yes I want you to think about it because, as I said, the lack of outrage in this country is completely outrageous and, frankly, I don't know what to do about it but, for the moment, we need the American people to WAKE UP and stop accepting this catastrophe like it's OK and stop accepting the actions of our "leaders" as if that's OK – it's not!

Have a great weekend,

- Phil

