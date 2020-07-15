Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Top Stories
MoneyTalk
Stocks/Options
Current Events

Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bloomberg, Kanye, Apple Twitter Accounts All Hacked In “Nigerian” Bitcoin Scam, Over $100,000 Stolen In Minutes

camsmanalo

Courtesy of ZeroHedge

The twitter accounts of two of the world's richest men, Bill Gates and Elon Musk (and perhaps others) were hacked late on Wednesday, in what appears to be a version of a "Nigerian" bitcoin scam.At 440pm ET, Musk tweeted the following:

2020-07-15

Microsoft founder Bill Gates had a similar tweet.

2020-07-15 (2)

As did Jeff Bezos:

bezos hacked

Mike Bloomberg felt generous too:

2020-07-15 (3)

Kanye was not spared either:

Ec_vv_bXgAAg3fX

And for a few minutes, Apple was hacked too..

Ec_vXQXWoAkzF1p

… before all of its tweets were promptly deleted.

2020-07-15 (2)

Amazingly, in just the few minutes that the hack was active, it appears that over 10 bitcoin, or over $100,000 was sent to the hacker's address.

103k hacked

Naturally, it wasn't clear who was behind the shocking password breach, but according to the Malware Tech blog, a Twitter employee with access to the user management panel was hacked.

Of course, this being twitter, it didn't take long for humorous hot takes:

Twitter stock is down over 2% after hours as question swirl over just how easy it is to hack some of the world's most important accounts.

Needless to say, everyone is eagerly awaiting to see what Trump tweets next…

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How deadly is COVID-19? A biostatistician explores the question

The latest statistics, as of July 10, show COVID-19-related deaths in U.S. are just under 1,000 per day nationally, which is down from a peak average of about 2,000 deaths per day in April.

clarisezoleta

Testy Tuesday – S&P 500 at 3,135 (10% line), As Usual

Although the Dow fell 500 points into the close yesterday we still finished the day in the green as we had quite the low-volume rally in the morning (before the market opened).

clarisezoleta

Coronavirus’s painful side effect is deep budget cuts for state and local government services

Nationwide, state and local government leaders are warning of major budget cuts as a result of the pandemic. One state – New York – even referred to the magnitude of its cuts as having “no precedent in modern times.”

clarisezoleta

Portfolio Protection Workshop Part 7 – 20 Crisis Trades Revisited

Initially, we sell puts to establish good entries in positions when we think there may be more downside. We'll see how those are doing and decide whether we want to expand on our plays

clarisezoleta

When Trump pushed hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, hundreds of thousands of prescriptions followed despite little evidence that it worked

In late March and early April, President Trump repeatedly proclaimed that hydroxychloroquine could prevent or treat COVID-19. Within days, the number of prescriptions for the drug skyrocketed even though evidence it could safely prevent or treat the disease was at the time very weak.

clarisezoleta

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 07-08-2020

It's time for a brand new stock and options trading and strategy webinar, with Phil Davis of www.PhilStockWorld.com! Infections rising, some states slowing reopenings...

camsmanalo

Friday Follies – Marching Headlong into Earnings Season

We're 10 days into the third quarter and look how well things are going with almost every state having the virus under control except for a few idiot red states that think they are immune but, either way, the daily briefings and general public awareness have certainly turned the tide and…. what? That's the chart from May?

clarisezoleta

The Strangest Recession In History

Republican leaders remain fiercely at odds over the size and scope of the package, raising questions about Washington's ability to get it done in the next three weeks.

camsmanalo

59,000 Thursday – Another Record High for Viral Infections

As Trump predicted in 2016 we are so tired of winning at this point, aren't we? The US is clearly winning the virus race with a record 59,400 infections on Wednesday – our 5th National Record in the past 9 days – WINNING!

clarisezoleta

Trump gets no special protections because he’s president and must release financial records, Supreme Court rules

Trump has no immunity as a president for his business and tax records. The Constitution does not require protecting the president from state grand jury subpoenas.

camsmanalo