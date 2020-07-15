Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bloomberg, Kanye, Apple Twitter Accounts All Hacked In “Nigerian” Bitcoin Scam, Over $100,000 Stolen In Minutes

Courtesy of ZeroHedge

The twitter accounts of two of the world's richest men, Bill Gates and Elon Musk (and perhaps others) were hacked late on Wednesday, in what appears to be a version of a "Nigerian" bitcoin scam.At 440pm ET, Musk tweeted the following:

Microsoft founder Bill Gates had a similar tweet.

As did Jeff Bezos:

Mike Bloomberg felt generous too:

Kanye was not spared either:

And for a few minutes, Apple was hacked too..

… before all of its tweets were promptly deleted.

Amazingly, in just the few minutes that the hack was active, it appears that over 10 bitcoin, or over $100,000 was sent to the hacker's address.

Naturally, it wasn't clear who was behind the shocking password breach, but according to the Malware Tech blog, a Twitter employee with access to the user management panel was hacked.

Of course, this being twitter, it didn't take long for humorous hot takes:

Twitter stock is down over 2% after hours as question swirl over just how easy it is to hack some of the world's most important accounts.

Needless to say, everyone is eagerly awaiting to see what Trump tweets next…