Beyond Meat Soars On “Plant-Based Protein” Joint Venture With Pepsi

Courtesy of ZeroHedge

Is Melvin Capital also short Beyond Meat?That was the first thought that went through everyone's head when BYND stock soared by almost 20%, surging from $160 to $190 in seconds moments ago. And while the jury is out on Melvin (no puts, but Plotkin could well have some BYND shorts), the reason why Beyond Meat exploded to levels not seen since its abysmal Q3 earnings, is that the company announced a joint venture with PepsiCo called the "PLANeT Partnership" which will "develop, produce and market innovative snack and beverage products made from plant-based protein."To all those hedge funds short BYND, our condolences.

We suspect this move is far from over, given BYND's elevated short interest…

Presumably this means humans in the future won't be eating insects, despite the World Economic Forum's fondest wishes.

The full press release is below: