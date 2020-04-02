Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Top Stories
MoneyTalk
Stocks/Options
Current Events

$5,000 Thursday – Yesterday’s Oil Petroleum Plays Pay Off Fast!

clarisezoleta

Wheee, that was fun!

For those of you lucky enough to subscribe to yesterday morning's PSW Report we had almost all day to get in at our target entry on Oil Futures (/CL) at $20 per barrell and we got a nice ride to $22.50 this morning – for gains of $2,500 per contract on our two long contracts as Oil blasts 10% higher this morning.

Apparently China is buying up oil to fill up their Strategic Petroleum Reserves while it's so cheap and who could have seen that coming? We could! That's what happens when things get cheap – people buy them! That's kind of the whole point to INVESTING – understanding the true VALUE of things and taking avantage of situations where the PRICE does not match the VALUE. QED!

RB April 2 2020

Still, we don't want to be greedy so we'll set a stop at $22.50 once /CL is over that line and at 0.615 on our Gasoline (/RB) Futures that we picked up as it came back to the 0.55 line into the close – also stupidly cheap and now up close to $3,000 per contract at 0.62.

That was a pick we discussed in our Live Trading Webinar and again in our Live Member Chat Room and playing the Futures is another excellent way you can make quick money to supplement your portfolio during a choppy market.

fut_chart (5)

8:30 Update: 6.65M Unemployment Claims this week! That's about as bad as expected but the market still sold off on the news (which is why we set tight stops on our energy trades) and now we can get back in if we cross over those lines again or perhaps lower). That's double last week's pace and we never like to see accelerating negatives like that.

That should have us re-testing yesterday's lows in the Futures and now I like Nasdaq (/NQ) 7,400 for a long play with very tight stops below. Setting tight stops at a good support like means you limit your losses but not your upside. 2,450 on the S&P (/ES) Futures is already blown but we can jump on those when they cross back over (it's better to play with the momentum anyway) and place VERY TIGHT STOPS below that line but /ES was at 2,500 this morning so, if we retake that – the upside potential is $2,500 per contract while stopping out at 2,445 is risking $250. You only have to be right 1 out of 10 times to break even on trades like that!

The market reaction to unemployment doesn't make a lot of sense since we're sending $1,200 to all 160M working Americans AND to 130M non-working Americans BECAUSE we knew there would be a lot of unemployment and that's $360Bn, which is enough money to pay the 10M people who actually lost their jobs on the past two weeks $36,000 each.

unemployment_queue.jpg

So, will there be more money or less money in consumers' hands next month when the checks come? Yes, there will be 10M less people working (probably 20M by then) and let's say they all made $4,000 per month and it will have been a month with no pay (but they do get unemployment checks – so not NO pay) – that's -$80Bn vs +$360Bn of total cash in the hands of consumers. This is not complicated economics – it's just simple math.

That's why we'll take those Futures longs – most people can't do math!

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Germany is managing its coronavirus epidemic, and reacting with disdain to Trump’s policies

A recent work visit to Germany, where I grew up, stretched from one week to three. Those weeks coincided with the spread of the coronavirus in Germany as well as across Europe.

clarisezoleta

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 04-01-2020

It's time for a brand new weekly trading and investing webinar, hosted by Phil Davis of PhilStockWorld.com!

camsmanalo

5 reasons the coronavirus hit Italy so hard

Italy is one of the nations worst hit by the global coronavirus pandemic. As a scholar in the field of security and emergency management who has studied and worked in Italy, I have determined that there are at least five major reasons why the country is suffering so much.

clarisezoleta

The new coronavirus emerged from the global wildlife trade – and may be devastating enough to end it

COVID-19 is one of countless emerging infectious diseases that are zoonotic, meaning they originate in animals. About 75% of emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic, accounting for billions of illnesses and millions of deaths annually across the globe.

clarisezoleta

Whipsaw Wednesday – Only Down 700 Points? Not a Big Deal!

The Dow drops 700 points (1,200 off yesterday's high) and everyone is back to Doom and Gloom. We are in the MIDDLE of a Global Catastrophe that will play out over the next two to three months – it's the expectations of the participants that need adjusting – not the markets...

clarisezoleta

Tuesday Market Workshop – Portfolio Repair Part 2 – Resetting Your Positions

Come on, I'm not messing around here – WHAT is your trading plan? Surely you have one if you are in charge of trading your portfolio, right? If you were a General in the Army and you didn't have a plan – your troops would very likely be screwed.

clarisezoleta

Monday Market Workshop – Portfolio Repair Part 1 – Damage Assessment

US infections have jumped from 85,996 on Friday, when we had just passed China, to 143,055 as of 6:11 this morning and that's up 66% in two days. Globally, there are 735,650 infections with 34,686 deaths and 154,673 recoveries so, to date, 18.3% of the outcomes are – DEATH!!!

clarisezoleta

The Federal Reserve is promising to do everything it can to save the economy – but what is that, actually?

The United States Federal Reserve has committed to do everything it can to save the financial system and the American economy from collapse.

clarisezoleta

by

maxmilan

Coronavirus treatments and vaccines – research on 3 types of antivirals and 10 different vaccines is being fast-tracked

Just three months after China first notified the World Health Organization about a deadly new coronavirus, studies of numerous antiviral treatments and potential vaccines are already underway. Never has science advanced so much in such a short period of time to combat an epidemic.

clarisezoleta

Coronavirus: a new type of vaccine using RNA could help defeat COVID-19

A century ago, on July 26, 1916, a viral disease swept through New York. Within 24 hours, new cases of polio increased by more than 68%. The outbreak killed more than 2,000 people in New York City alone. Across the United States, polio took the lives of about 6,000 people in 1916, leaving thousands more paralyzed.

clarisezoleta