TheStreet
HomeMoneyTalkStocks/OptionsCurrent EventsAsk Us
Search

50-Point Friday – The Week Finishes on a High Note

clarisezoleta

Not a bad week.

Especially if we ignore Trump's "No stimulus" hiccup on Tuesday night but the market qickly reversed itself again and got back on the pre-programmed path of onwards and upwards we default to whenever there's not enough news to cause any volume of selling.

Market volumes have indeed been anemic this week and all it took were 90M S&P ETF (SPY) transactions on Tuesday to knock us down 80 points in two hours. That was more trading than we had in any two other days this week as we haven't had any serious market volume since early Sepember, when the S&P 500 fell 15% and, before that, early June, when the S&P fell 10%. This is a very low-volume rally and that's a very dangerous kind to invest in at they can easily pop – like a bubble!

Capture

Take a look at the NYSE's total trading volume this summer, down about 50% and our trading volume had already been low the past few years, now it's below what used to be half-day holiday levels on a daily basis.

Volume Oct 9 2020

That certainly hasn't stopped the market from being volatile but it does make it easy to maniplulate because it's cheap to manipulate it when very small amounts of trading can make a very big difference. That's why a tweet from the President can send the entire market down 2.5% ($2.5Tn) and then back up again the next day, even though only 100M shares of SPY were traded at $335 ($33.5Bn). That's a 75x leverage ratio for your manipulating Dollar – what a bargain!

Then conside that most of our "rallies" come in the very thinly traded futures and you can see that, with just a few hundred Million Dollars, you can make the market dance pretty much any way you want and our Federal Reserve and this Administration are pumping Billions of Dollars into stocks and bonds every single day to prop up the markets so the President can tell you how great the economy is doing – even as one out of 5 businesses that were open last year are closed this year.

Unemp Oct 8 2020

32.9M Americans (10%) were collecting unemployment benefits in July yet the "official" unemployment figure was 17.8M. In it's most recent report, the Government claimed that on 12.6M (8%) people were unemployed but that's very hard to square with what each and every one of us are able to observe among our friends and family.

Even 12.6 is still double the amount of people that were unemployed in February – hardly what a normal person would call a "great" economy yet, if you repeat a lie often enough there are plenty of gullible people who will believe it – that's something Hitler's propaganda chief, Joseph Goebbels, used to say and, oddly enough, "My New Order" was our President's favorite bedside book – besides the bible, of course

Inections Oct 8 2020

Meanwhile, the only chart that really matters is this one:

The US is not the worst country on Earth when it comes to rates of infection – we are second to India, though we still have more total cases than a country with 4 times our population but they are catching up, with almost 7M cases now vs 7.6M in the US.

With 212,000 Americans dead from Presidential neglect, we'll be over 240,000 dead by Election Day and close to 350,000 dead by the time Biden is sworn in and it will still take a while to clean up Trump's mess so we're looking at 500,000 people dead into next year – twice as many as we have now and that's only IF we enforce more stringent rules that will NOT be good for the economy.

Still, 3M Americans die every year so, as our President says "it is what it is" and the country will move on. The economic aftermath may be long and painful but we'll get through it and we're happy to hold our blue-chip stocks but only if they have reasonable valuations. Fortunately, many do and we'll be concentrating on those next week, as we reveiw our portfolios into Friday's expiration and, after that, EARNINGS SEASON!

Have a great weekend,

- Phil

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fabulous Thursday – Testing our Strong Bounce Lines – Again

Here we are again. I don't even have to write anything new today, I'll just copy and paste what I said on September 15th, in: "Terrific Tuesday – S&P 3,420 Yet Again"

clarisezoleta

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 10-07-2020

Enjoy this replay of the PSW Webinar from October 7th. See why over 5,000 people have subscribed to www.Philstokworld.com in order to get Phil's insight on a daily basis.

camsmanalo

Which Way Wednesday – Trump Cancels Christmas

No stimulus for you! President Trump returned from the hospital yesterday and decided to cancel the stimulus negotiations despite the constant cries from the Fed that the Government NEEDS to do something to get the economy back on track. Trump doesn't want to add to his deficit total, which will be about $4,000,000,000,000 this year, and his score is, of course, far more important than helping the people who elected him, right?

clarisezoleta

Tempting Tuesday – A Sinking Dollar Lifts All Ships

This is how the Fed "fixes" the market. Yesterday, the Chicago Fed's Charlie Evans said he would be "quite pleased" with 2.5% core inflation, a 25% increase in the Fed's Inflation Target. That was at 10:30 and the Dollar took a nose-dive all day, lifting the market over key techincal lines to give us the impression of market strength but, what we really got was Dollar weakness.

clarisezoleta

If the Supreme Court strikes down the Affordable Care Act, Trump’s health care order is not enough to replace it

One of the major targets of the Trump administration has been reducing enrollment through the ACA’s marketplaces.

camsmanalo

Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis: What lies ahead could include a constitutional crisis over succession

The prospect that Trump could be or become very ill raises the question of how the country can constitutionally transfer power if he is no longer capable of serving in his official capacity.

camsmanalo

October Market View – Looking Ahead to the Elections

No wonder Trump got sick – the old "Dog ate my leadership" doesn't work as well with voters as the sympathy vote. The President needs something to turn his campaign around and it's a mix of opinions as to whether the President is faking Covid to gain sympathy or whether he is so psychotic that he imeriled the lives of his driver and secret service agents just to do a propaganda wave outside the hospital, not to mention the staff who had to move Patient Zero out of isolation – completely against hospital policy.

clarisezoleta

Trump is taking the latest in COVID-19 treatments – here’s what doctors know works against the virus

With 74-year-old President Trump and 50-year-old first lady Melania Trump testing positive for the coronavirus, what are the best proven treatments for them and other patients? We are both physician-scientists at the University of Virginia. We care for COVID-19 patients and conduct research to find better ways to diagnose and treat COVID-19.

clarisezoleta

Schadenfreude Friday – Trump Catches Corona

It seems the President has contracted the coronavirus as the Global hoax spreads to the White House. Of course, it's very possible that Trump, who is constantly tested and is surrounded by people who are constantly tested is FAKING the virus to elicit sympathy, give himself an excuse to not be humilated by Biden again in another debate and to make an "amazing" pre-election recovery, proving to his gullible followers how strong he his, probably claiming that he can be their salvation too.

clarisezoleta

Older people like President Trump are at more risk from COVID-19 because of how the immune system ages

President Donald Trump’s announcement that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 is especially concerning because of his age. At 74 years old, Trump is solidly within an age group that’s been hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

clarisezoleta