Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Top Stories
MoneyTalk
Stocks/Options
Current Events

4 Million Infection Thursday – Virus Rages on at Dow 27,000

clarisezoleta

This is a good shorting spot.

27,000 is a good line on the Dow (/YM), which was around 18,000 from November 2014 through November 2016 so we can call that a good consolidation point. So we're 50% above 18,000 and that means, via our fabulous 5% Rule™, that we can expect a 20% (weak) retrace of that 9,000-point run, back to 25,200 or a 40% (strong) retrace back to 23,400 and, guess what? That happened already!

In fact, we fell yet another 1,800 point to 21,600 just recently but it was an overshoot and we quickly took back the strong retrace and the weak retrace and now we're back at 27,000 but the real question is – where should we be?

Let's consider that 18,000 was a realistic base. The economy was going well under Obama, America was at full employment and a respected World leader and the deficit was getting under control – all good things that help a market stay strong. The Dollar was strong too, it was at 102 in 2017 and Americans enjoyed great buying power and my kids loved going to the Dollar store to get knick knacks.

fut_chart (13)

Trump took office in January of 2017 and he cut taxes drastically for Corporations and people in the Top 1% and the Dollar dove all the way to 0.88 a year later, a 14% collapse that we've only recovered half of 2.5 years later. Losing 7% of the buying power on every penny you've saved your entire life is a devastating shock to the average American, who was not able to offset the loss of buying power through their stock market gains.

Still the weak Dollar is also good for our Corporate Citizens (thanks Citizens United!) as well as for the Top 1%, whose stock prices were jacked up by the weak dollar which, of course, makes our exports cheaper too. This is how we make America Great, by devaluing our currency, running up the deficit and putting profits over people time and time again. Surely that's worth a 20% boost in the Dow, isn't it?

But now we should consider that 50% is MORE than 20% (math done as a courtesy for Fox viewers) so how exactly are we getting that extra 30%. Let's say there's some inflation (10% in 3 years is generous) so we can give the Dow 30% (23,400) but, to REALLY get to 27,000, I think we have to see some REAL profits, right? Especially if we want to hold it. So who made what on the Dow in 2016 and I'm not even going to talk about this year but let's see if last year's numbers justify an increase.

  • MRK: $3,941 – $9,777
  • VZ: $13,608 – $19,778
  • JNJ: $19,803 – $15,119
  • AXP: $5,375 – $6,759
  • WMT: $15,080 – $15,201
  • CSCO: $10,739 – $11,621
  • AAPL: $45,687 – $55,256
  • DIS: $9,790 – $10,913
  • CVX: -$431 – $2,845
  • UNH: $7,073 – $14,239
  • NKE: $3,760-$2,539
  • INTC: $10,316 – $21,048
  • MMM: $5,058 – $4,582
  • BA: $5,034 – -$636
  • WBA: $4,191 – $3,962
  • JPM: $24,773 – $36,431
  • CAT: -$59 – $6,066
  • PG: $10,027 – $3,966
  • RTX: $5,436 – $5,948
  • HD: $7,957 – $11,242
  • V: $5,991 – $12,080
  • MSFT: $20,539 – $39,240!
  • TRV: $3,014 – $2,622
  • IBM: $11,881 – $9,435
  • XOM: $8,375 – $14,774
  • KO: $6,550 – $8,985
  • GS: $7,398 – $8,466
  • MCD: $4,686 – $6,025
  • DOW: $4,318 – -$1,717
  • PFE: $7,229 – $16,298

So the 30 Dow Industrial Components made an after-tax total of $372,864,000,000 last year and that was up $85,725,000,000 (30%) from $287,139,000,000 in 2016. Isn't that funny, it's the same 30% we'd expect to get given the generous donations the American people have made via tax cuts, lowered labor and envrionmental standards and, oh, the complete destruction of our way of life in just 3.5 years. Worth it!

Speaking of funny…

  • PFE paid $1.1Bn on $8.4Bn in earnings in 2016 and, last year, they paid $1.4Bn on $17.7Bn in earnings.
  • MCD paid $2.2Bn on $6.9Bn in earings in 2016 and, last year, they paid $2Bn on $8Bn in earnings.
  • GS paid $2.9Bn on $10.3Bn in earnings in 2016 and, last year, they paid $2.1Bn on $10.6Bn in earnings.
  • MSFT paid $5.1Bn on $25.6Bn in earnings in 2016 and, last year, they paid $4.4Bn on $43.7Bn in earnings
  • V paid $2Bn on $9Bn in earnings in 2016 and, last year, they paid $2.8Bn on $12.1Bn in earnings
  • HD paid $4Bn on $11Bn in earnings in 2016 and, last year, they paid $3.5Bn on $14.7Bn in earnings
  • JPM paid $9.8Bn on $34.5Bn in earnings in 2016 and, last year, they paid $8.1Bn on $44.5Bn in earnings
  • INTC paid $2.6Bn on $12.9Bn in earnings in 2016 and, last year, they paid $3Bn on $24Bn in earnings
  • UNH paid $4.8Bn on $11.8Bn in earnings in 2016 and, last year, they paid $3.7Bn on $18Bn in earnings
  • DIS paid $5Bn on $13.9Bn in earnings in 2016 and, last year, they paid $3Bn on $14Bn in earnings

You get the idea, the vast majority of the earnings improvement in the Dow (and the S&P et al, of course) is not that they are making more money but that corporations pay far less taxes on the money they make. While our tax returns didn't shrink very much, theirs dropped more than the 30% increase in net earnings they are reporting. These are very much paper profits that can disappear with a stroke of Joe Biden's pen – which is why, no matter how awful he is or what he does or what he says – these Corporate Citizens will continue to back Donald Trump for the most part – look how good he is for them!

So, without the virus we can certainly justify a 30% bump in the Dow to 23,400 but 27,000 is a huge stretch and that's why we're shorting the Dow Futures (/YM) this morning at 27,000 – it's just not worth that much! 

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wear a Mask Wednesday – President Trump Finally Sees the Light

"We are asking everybody, when you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask," Trump said. “Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact."

clarisezoleta

Testy Tuesday – 11,000 and Bust on the Nasdaq?

That's right, only 4 months ago the Nasdaq was at 6,771 and now we're over 11,000 this morning, up 62.5% in 4 months. OK, so we fell from 9,000 in January so we're "only" up 22% for the year and that's normal in such a booming economy with people out frolicking and shopping and fully employed with bonuses and rasises for everyone, right?

clarisezoleta

John Lewis and C.T. Vivian belonged to a long tradition of religious leaders in the civil rights struggle

With the deaths of Rep. John Lewis and the Rev. Cordy Tindell “C.T.” Vivian, the U.S. has lost two civil rights greats who drew upon their faith as they pushed for equality for Black Americans.

clarisezoleta

How deadly is the coronavirus? The true fatality rate is tricky to find, but researchers are getting closer

Early reports from January painted a grim picture about just how deadly the coronavirus was. Initially, the World Health Organization estimated that the percentage of infected individuals who die from COVID-19 was 3.4%. That statistic is called the infection fatality rate (IFR) – or colloquially, the death rate – and means that for every hundred people infected with COVID-19, on average, between three and four would die.

clarisezoleta

Monday Market Movement – More Stimulus, of Course

2.2% more cases per day now, up from 1.9% the week before. That's the very opposite of having things under control with 14.5M Global cases, 606,206 Global deaths and 3.8M in the US (26% of the World's total) and 140,534 Americans are dead – that's like 35 9/11s in the 120 days since Trump told us the virus was nothing to worry about.

clarisezoleta

Electoral College benefits whiter states, study shows

The founders did not foresee the development of political parties and campaigns, which help teach voters about their options.

camsmanalo

One Hedge Fund Manager’s Lesson On When To Take Profits

Today’s central bank volatility suppression regime resembles it and will end in spectacular fashion. All such things do.

camsmanalo

Poorest Americans drink a lot more sugary drinks than the richest – which is why soda taxes could help reduce gaping health inequalities

Many countries such as the U.K. and Mexico and a handful of U.S. cities such as Philadelphia and San Francisco have imposed soda taxes in an effort to fight rising obesity.Lots of research shows a link between drinking sugary substances and a whole host of negative health outcomes, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, liver disease, tooth decay and gout.

clarisezoleta

Twitter hack exposes broader threat to democracy and society

In case 2020 wasn’t dystopian enough, hackers on July 15 hijacked the Twitter accounts of former President Barack Obama, presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Kim Kardashian and Apple, among others.

clarisezoleta

Why the coronavirus pandemic became Florida’s perfect storm

If there’s one state in the U.S. where you don’t want a pandemic, it’s Florida. Florida is an international crossroads, a magnet for tourists and retirees, and its population is older, sicker and more likely to be exposed to COVID-19 on the job than the country as a whole.When the coronavirus struck, the conditions there made it a perfect storm.

clarisezoleta