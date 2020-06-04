Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Top Stories
MoneyTalk
Stocks/Options
Current Events

3,100 Thursday – S&P 500 Tests Our 10% Line

clarisezoleta

3,135.

That's the 10% line above our Must Hold Level of 2,850 on the S&P 500. If we can get over that and hold it, then we will have secured the rising 50-day moving average which will "Life Cross" over the 200-day moving average around June 19th and THAT would be a very bullish set-up into the summer – assuming the re-opening is getting into full swing by then.

So TECHNICALLY, the markets are in good shape but let's keep in mind that it cost us $6.7Tn to buy this technical rally and it's likely to cost another $2.3Tn to keep it going and that will put the National Debt around $28Tn more than 3 TIMES the $9Tn of debt we had in 2007 – before the Financial Crisis. $10Tn was added during Obama's 8 years in office and now another $10Tn is being added during just 4 years of Trump (so far) – that's a much faster pace than Covid was spreading back when Trump said we shouldn't worry because we only had 5 cases in the US!

Debt June 3 2020
EZajzveXQAIBaBO

So the running cost of papering over a Recession seems to be about $10Tn but I'm not sure we're papering over this Recession – so far we're just boosting the market DESPITE the terrible economy. The Atlanta Fed's GDP Now Forecast shows a projected 52% drop in Q2 GDP while the range of private forecasts projects only a 25% decline.

That's a huge discrepancy – usually they are off by no more than 1% but it will take until July 30th before we get our first official estimate of Q2 GDP so, until then – let the speculators have their fun.

Tomorrow we get the actual Non-Farm Payroll Report for May and it will be very hard to top April's loss of over 20M jobs, which wiped out all the jobs gained by Trump and all of the jobs gained by Obama so we're right back to the level of employment we had during the Bush crisis – which cost us $10Tn to get out of.

ntemploy
1280px-Job_Growth_by_U.S._President_-_v1

Of course President Trump believes you can buy your way out of anything – so did President Bush. Spoiled, privileged children from rich familes who get bailed out of all their mistakes by their wealthy, connected parents never learn how to actually work on a problem, do they? They also don't understand the struggles of people who didn't grow up in such advantaged circumstances.

The Trump Administration clearly doesn't understand the struggle that massive unemployment causes for the Bottom 90%. States are already running out of Unemployment Insurance funds yet all the Trump Administration is worried about is keeping them from protesting – or voting.

The virus hasn't gone away either, on May 3rd, we had 1.15M infections in the US and yesterday (June 3rd), we had 1.85M infection so 700,000 (60%) more in 30 days is 23,000 new infections per day DURING THE LOCKDOWN. That's almost double the population of Williamsburge, Virgina infected every single day yet the market is partying like it's 1999.

We reviewed our Short-Term Portfolio last Friday and it was at $560,870 (up 461%) at the time and, as of yesterday's close, we were down to $527,965 – down $32,905 for the weeek but that's the way it's supposed to be when the market races higher as the STP's job is to protect our long portfolios and our LTP popped all the way to $855,428 (up 71.1%) as of yesterday's close, up $181,188 from $674,240 back at our 5/19 review.

That's about the right proportion, we expect to give up roughly 1/3 of our upside in the LTP with losses in the STP so, to make sure we lose more money on the next leg up – let's make some STP adjustments as follows:

STP June 4 2020
  • SDS – Let's roll down all 300 SDS long Jan $20 calls at $3 to 300 SDS Jan $15 calls at $5 for net $2 ($60,000) so we are picking up $5 in position ($150,000) and increasing our upside Delta on the longs from 0.55 to 0.85. That will firmly lock in our recent $180,000 in LTP gains for $60,000 (1/3) – exactly the way we are supposed to.
  • TQQQ – Let's roll our 50 Jan $80 puts at $16.50 to 50 Jan $90 puts at $21.50 so we're widening the spread by $50,000 for $25,000 and let's buy back the short June $75 puts for $1.55 ($3,100) as that's an $8,300 profit that helps pay for the roll and we'll pay for more on our next sale (but let's stay uncovered into the weekend to boost our hedge).
chart (33)
chart (34)

That's all we need to change for now and we can sleep well into the weekend with those hedges – not to mention tomorrow's NFP Report!

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

You don’t need to worry about spreading the coronavirus with cash

There is little evidence that eliminating the use of cash would make a difference in the spread of COVID-19.

camsmanalo

by

rorybo

Which Way Wednesday? Just Kidding – Markets only go Up!

This is getting boring. Every day the stock market goes up and up while we read about the Protests and the Riots and the Cold War with China and the Unemployment and the Virus and the Debt and the Economic Slowdown…. None of that matters on Wall Street because the World's Central Banks printed $20,000,000,000,000 of new money this year and almost all of that money went into the stock market. So much so that the Fed now directly buys ETFs.

clarisezoleta

by

LorenPorter

Can the president really order the military to occupy US cities and states?

What exemption would President Trump use if he wants to send the military to one or more states?

camsmanalo

It can’t happen here – and then it did

These reports are shocking and chilling, compounded by the fact that Americans rarely see this happen on American soil

camsmanalo

Tuesday Turmoil – Trump Threatens More Violence

This is how we now treat Freedom of Speech and Assembly in America.Day 7 of the protests and the President is ratcheting up the rhetoric, telling the Governors they have to "DOMINATE" the streets and, yesterday afternoon, in a scene you would think was from a movie...

clarisezoleta

Militarization has fostered a policing culture that sets up protesters as ‘the enemy’

What is clear from the latest round of protest and response, is that despite efforts to promote de-escalation as a policy, police culture appears to be stuck in an “us vs. them” mentality.

camsmanalo

Trump, the politics of fear and racism: How our brains can be manipulated to tribalism

The typical pattern is to give the other humans a different label than us, perceive them as less than us, who are going to harm us or our resources, and to turn the other group into a concept.

camsmanalo

Police officers accused of brutal violence often have a history of complaints by citizens

A study published in the American Economic Journal reviewed 50,000 allegations of officer misconduct in Chicago.

camsmanalo

Antibody injections could fight COVID-19 infections – an infectious disease expert explains the prospects

Question is how can we isolate and produce neutralizing antibodies in large enough quantities to serve everyone who needs them, including research laboratories and pharmaceutical companies?

camsmanalo

by

jamsityhds

Monday Marching Madness

The First Amendment is getting a workout this weekend! Usually the Second Amendment gets all the attention as it's backed by the gun lobby but the First Amendment needs a lobbyist it seems as the President is attacking the Freedom of the Press and Speech

clarisezoleta