3,054 Thursday – US Hits Record-High Deaths, Europe Increases Stimulus

MORE FREE MONEY! And even more for us as 3,000 less Americans get to share it with us every day. In 365 days, that would be over 1M people dead – assuming we stay at "just" 3,000 deaths per day, of course.

And even more for us as 3,000 less Americans get to share it with us every day. In 365 days, that would be over 1M people dead – assuming we stay at "just" 3,000 deaths per day, of course. That's not very likely though as Trump's own Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr Deborah Birx, is now warning us that the upcoming December surge in COVID-19 cases will be the "worst public health event" that the country will ever face. "This fall/winter surge is combining everything that we saw in the spring with everything we saw in the summer - plus the fall surge going into a winter surge," said Birx.

Experts who spoke to Salon also emphasized that the public health crisis is not some distant future event; it is already upon us.

"They [hospitals] are overwhelmed already," Dr. Alfred Sommer, dean emeritus and professor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, wrote to Salon. "Many are not just near the breaking point in physical capacity, but what is too often overlooked, their staff are exhausted, physically and emotionally, with no let-up in sight."

"Respiratory disease always get worse in the fall and winter," Benjamin wrote to Salon. "So this natural increase plus the lack of aggressive use of masks, social distancing and closures of large events will make this outbreak worse. Influenza during this time will also make it worse unless people get their flu shots. We just came off Thanksgiving when far too many people travelled and congregated, spreading this highly infectious disease; and Christmas is coming up, when even more people who are infectious will be congregating with family and friends and spreading it further."

Sommer also noted that winter is helpful to the virus' need to spread, as people are "getting closer together indoors," while dry air "helps to 'preserve' the virus in the air and surfaces longer." Sommer lamented that so many Americans shirk public health advice, such as mask-wearing and avoiding congregating in groups.

"It is a great lesson to the rest of the world at how bizarre our 'wild west' mentality can go against everyone's best interest," Sommer added. "Over 100,000 Covid-19 patients are now hospitalized in the US with over 20,000 patients in the intensive care units for the first time since the pandemic began. This is nearly double the record highs in hospitalizations we saw in the springtime in the northeastern states and in the summer in the Sun Belt. The consequences of an overwhelmed hospital system to the health of the individual with COVID, or with any other serious medical condition requiring hospital care, are dire."

I know, it's depressing so ignore, Ignore, IGNORE – but maybe we NEED to pay attention to what's happening outside our walls before those walls come tumbling down around us. We are at war with a virus and, just like with Vietnam, President Trump is refusing to fight but this invader isn't 10,000 miles away but right outside our homes and the Republicans in charge are doing NOTHING about it.

That animation above stopped on April 6th, when there were 70,988 deaths in the World from Covid-19 – now it's 1,571,890 with 289,450 deaths in the US alone and we're adding 21,000 dead Americans PER WEEK at the current pace. Is doing nothing while thousands of people die murder or just negligent homicide? I think negligent homicide applies to a person who SHOULD have done something to help but chose not to. But a politician – even a PRESIDENT – who has been given all the power in the World by the people to make a difference and has sworn an oath to protect them, who not only does NOTHING but actively prevents SOMETHING from being done by others… That is no longer negligence – that's murder!

Trump is currently suing the states based on the logic that their "negligence" in protecting the election caused harm to millions of people who voted for him and wanted him to be President. By that same logic, the millions of people who have lost their loved ones BECAUSE he was President and failed to act to protect the American people, should have their day in court as well. 

