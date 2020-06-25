Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
3,000 Thursday – Holding the Line on the S&P 500 While Infections Rise and Rise

clarisezoleta

This is getting interesting.

We shorted the S&P 500, as noted in yesterday's Live Trading Webinar, right at our 3,135 line on the last cross and this morning we got stopped out after almost testing the 3,000 line and we've been over and under our line since and the next time we test it, we're going to short it again.

Our hedges are doing their job as the Long-Term Portfolio fell from $883,615 on Friday to $836,750 yesterday (down $46,865) while the Short-Term Portfolio rose from $521,687 to $540,485 (up $19,098). That's exactly what your hedges should be doing – MITIGATING half your damage on the way down. If your hedges are completely reversing the damage – you are probably over-hedged.

Why is that? Because if you have $100,000 and you put $85,000 in longs and $15,000 in hedges (our standard ratio), then if the market drops 20% your longs drop $17,000 but the hedges, which we play with 3x ETF and options, gain about $7,000 ideally. Because we also hedge our hedges, you don't see the full effect right away but mitigating 50% of the damage is close enough.

So now the market has dropped 20% and what do you have? You have $92,000 – that's only down 8%. That in itself isn't very exciting but that's where Part 2 of our strategy comes in because, since we are not very damaged by a 20% drop, we are in a great position to go bargain hunting for stocks that over-reacted to the downside (and that is what our Watch List is for) and now we can buy our stocks for a 20% or greater discount and, using our other options strategies and taking advantage of the higher VIX – we can buy stocks closer to a 40% discount with our $92,000 in buying power.

See how simple that plan is?

Your emotions are the new hot commodity – and there’s an app for that

Since mood tracking apps are designed to direct us solely toward happiness, will we be prevented from understanding and engaging with the true complexity of our emotions?

camsmanalo

Can people spread the coronavirus if they don’t have symptoms? 5 questions answered about asymptomatic COVID-19

How many people are asymptomatic and how are they spreading the coronavirus?

camsmanalo

Wobbly Wednesday – Virus Surge Worries Markets

Will we even make it to November so we can choose 4 more years of this nightmare? 121,225 Americans are dead out of 477,807 worldwide – only Brazil is close to us with 52,645 dead in their country – clearly not as "great" as ours has been made.

clarisezoleta

onestopsolution

Testy Tuesday – S&P 3,135 Yet Again

Things are looking good so far because those 30M unemployed people are still getting their $600 WEEKLY bonus checks ($18Bn/week, $72Bn/month) and those will last until July 31st and that has kept the economy from totally collapsing and has kept Consumer Spending at reasonable levels at the Bottom 25% of wage earners are now outspending the Top 25% relative to where they were before the crisis.

clarisezoleta

Journalists believe news and opinion are separate, but readers can’t tell the difference

The op-ed page of a print newspaper typically includes the newspaper’s opinion columnists. These are employees of the paper who write regularly.

camsmanalo

Major Cruise Lines ‘Voluntarily Suspend’ Trips Out Of US Ports Until Sept. 15

Carnival Corp., Disney Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, and Silversea Cruises are some of the CLIA members that had previously announced a pause of operations in early March.

camsmanalo

Former Wirecard CEO Arrested As Investigation Into Missing $2BN Deepens

Prosecutors said in an e-mailed statement that a judge will review whether he can be kept in custody.

camsmanalo

Monday Market Movement – Futures Can’t Hold Gains

First you go low on high volume, then you go high on low volume.That's one of the tricks "THEY" do when "THEY" want to reel in retail suckers to take stocks off their hands at high prices.

clarisezoleta

Trump rally in Tulsa, a day after Juneteenth, awakens memories of 1921 racist massacre

For only the second time in a century, the world’s attention is focused on Tulsa, Okla. You would be forgiven for thinking Tulsa is a sleepy town “where the wind comes sweepin’ down the plain,” in the words of the musical Oklahoma!.

clarisezoleta

AAPL To Re-Shutter Some Stores, Sparking Second Wave Fears

In an emailed statement to Bloomberg, Apple says, is temporarily shutting some of its U.S. retail stores again. The closures will impact 11 stores across Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and South Carolina.

clarisezoleta