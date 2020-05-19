Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Top Stories
MoneyTalk
Stocks/Options
Current Events

Toppy Tuesday – Here Come Those Tears Again at S&P 3,000

clarisezoleta

"Baby here we stand again

Where we've been so many times before

Even though you looked so sure

As I was watching you walking out my door

But you always walk back in like you did today

Acting like you never even went away

Well I don't know if I can

Open up and let you in baby

Here come those tears

Here come those tears again" – Jackson Browne

Trump says there's a vaccine?

Seriously, that's why we're rallying? How many times does Donald Trump have to lie to us before we stop believing him? We WANT to believe there's a vaccine, we WANT to believe that a Hydroxycloroquine a day will keep corona away but we KNOW (at least most of us do) that that is bat-shit crazy – yet that's what Trump was promoting yesterday – along with his miracle vaccine.

“My concern would be that the public not hear comments about the use of hydroxychloroquine and believe that taking this drug to prevent Covid-19 infection is without hazards. In fact, there are serious hazards,” said Dr. Steven E. Nissen, the chief academic officer of the Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute at the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Scott Solomon, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, said Mr. Trump’s decision to try the drug was up to him and his physician. “But what is irresponsible is the example he is setting,” Dr. Solomon said.

EVGehpQUYAACm_W

Mr. Trump publicly embraced hydroxychloroquine as a “game changer” in the fight against the virus in March, and his endorsement, amplified by Fox News hosts like Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity, caused a run on the drug, making it scarce for those who took it for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, for which it is regularly prescribed. But on Monday night, Dr. Manny Alvarez, the senior managing editor for Fox News’s health news, said on air that the president’s statement was “highly irresponsible” and asked what had changed since studies showed the drug had no benefits.

This is just madness folks! I would joke that I came home last night and while I was drinking my Clorox after my Lysol injection I started wondering if they make hydroxychloroquine in chewables yet but I am told up to 1/3 of my audience might take that seriously because – WTF??? I mean really, has our education system gone that far off the rails that even people who are smart enough to have accumulated enough money to be able to invest in the markets are still taken in by this complete nonsense? While I don't really believe that – I can't risk the joke….

merlin_171899859_fce27f06-652a-4d9e-b9ab-329b41b29031-articleLarge

And this is going on right after Dr. Rick Bright's testimonies to Congress about how he was removed from his role heading up the Federal development of coronavirus vaccines because he wouldn't direct funds to hydroxychloroquine, which he called "One of several potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections.”

Last night the President not only promoted the drug but also said he was taking it. And he made it clear that his decision was based on trusting anecdotal evidence, and his own gut, over the warnings of the government, or any data. “I take it because I think I hear very good things,” Trump said, citing a letter he received from an unnamed doctor in Westchester, N.Y., promoting the use of hydroxychloroquine.

Neil Cavuto, a rogue Fox Host, reacted to the President’s announcement with a grim warning that once might have shocked his network’s viewers. To anyone with pre-existing conditions, he said: “It will kill you. I cannot stress enough. This will kill you.”

AdorablePastHind-size_restricted

WTF people? Is this really what we've come to? We can't agree on basic science and facts anymore? America is hurling back to the Dark Ages at an alarming pace! All this is, however, a marvelous distraction from America's 1,500,000th virus infection as we are officially at 1,508,957 infected Americans this morning – 5 TIMES MORE than the next leading country, which is now Russia (144M people) at 290,678 but, like the US, Russia doesn't have adequate testing so we have no idea what the real numbers are in either country.

We're also rapidly approaching our 100,000th death at 90,369 as of this morning, so we'll certainly hit 100,000 by the end of the month – probably by the weekend and Monday is, appropriately, Memorial Day – a good time to reflect on the fact that in 20 years of Vietnam, "only" 58,318 Americans died - we've blown through that total in less than 3 months and it's rising with 20,000 new cases each day and the President has declared victory and the stock market is acting like it believes him. Do you?

2956

I'm sure the stock markets rallied when Neville Chamberlain came back from his meeting with Hitler and declared "Peace in our Time" in 1938 – we fought that war for another 7 years, mostly because acting as though we had won lost the allies their opportunity to press their advantage at the time. Pretending we have vaccines or cures and re-opening the cities too soon is the same thing – it's declaring victory while your enemy is still gathering forces and waiting to strike you again…

Virus May 19 2020

The US has, along with the UK and Italy, an inadequate amount of hospital beds for it's population in a health crisis so more so than other countries, we can't afford to make a mistake and I do think we're making one now. As I noted yesterday, my daughter drove down to see me and, since it was raining and I saw the restaurant down my block was empty, I decided eating dinner out for the first time in 3 months would be nice.

On the whole, it was fine, there was only one other occupied table 20 feet away from us and we were eating outside under an awning but, unlike delivery service, we came into contact with two waiters and a busboy (all with masks) and the hostess on the way in – all closer than 6 feet. I'm pretty sure another guy laid out the plates before we sat down and maybe another guy did the water glasses and then there are the dishwasers in the kitchen and, as my gilrs got up to go to the bathroom (as girls are wont to do), I took note of the fact that they brushed past 8 tables each way that, had the restaurant been occupied, would have put them in close proximity to 16-32 more people – all in one meal! 

And what about people going to the bathroom past my table?!? You have to think strategically when you go out to eat now… How is opening up NOT going to lead to a rise in infections – it makes no sense to believe that! So, once again, the market is getting ahead of itself, celebrating "Peace in out time" long before the real war has even started.

Be careful out there! 

Comments

Stocks/Options

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Monday Market Movement – No News is Good News

Nothing happend this weekend. Unlike last weekend, we didn't escalate our Trade War with China or actual wars with other countries and there were no new major scandals in the White House (that we know of yet) and there were no rogue scientists telling us we were re-opening the country too soon...

clarisezoleta

Megacity slums are incubators of disease – but coronavirus response isn’t helping the billion people who live in them

Having ravaged some of the world’s wealthiest cities, the coronavirus pandemic is now spreading into the megacities of developing countries. Sprawling urban areas in Brazil, Nigeria and Bangladesh are all seeing COVID-19 infections rise rapidly

clarisezoleta

Coronavirus, ‘Plandemic’ and the seven traits of conspiratorial thinking

The conspiracy theory video “Plandemic” recently went viral. Despite being taken down by YouTube and Facebook, it continues to get uploaded and viewed millions of times. The video is an interview with conspiracy theorist Judy Mikovits, a disgraced former virology researcher who believes the COVID-19 pandemic is based on vast deception, with the purpose of profiting from selling vaccinations.

clarisezoleta

Working from home? Why detachment is crucial for mental health

As an academic who regularly worked from home in the days before coronavirus, my friends often joked about what they imagined my daily routine might be (such as enjoying a morning gin and not changing out of my pyjamas).

clarisezoleta

Burr steps down as Senate Intel Committee head because of FBI investigation, but insider trading by him and others in Congress still difficult to prove

The FBI’s investigation of whether laws were broken by members of Congress who traded stock in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic saw its first casualty, when GOP Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina temporarily stepped down May 14 as chair of the Intelligence Committee.

clarisezoleta

Who’s in charge of lifting lockdowns?

In a nation with more than 90,000 governments, responses to the coronavirus pandemic have highlighted the challenges posed by the United States’ system of federalism, where significant power rests with states and local governments.

clarisezoleta

Americans may be willing to pay $5 trillion to stop the spread of the coronavirus and save lives

A new analysis suggests Americans are willing to pay about US$5 trillion to stop the spread of COVID-19 and save as many lives as possible – dwarfing the $3 trillion Congress has so far agreed to spend to support the U.S. economy and its workers.

clarisezoleta

We designed an experimental AI tool to predict which COVID-19 patients are going to get the sickest

COVID-19 doesn’t create cookie cutter infections. Some people have extremely mild cases while others find themselves fighting for their lives.

clarisezoleta

What is the ACE2 receptor, how is it connected to coronavirus and why might it be key to treating COVID-19? The experts explain

In the search for treatments for COVID-19, many researchers are focusing their attention on a specific protein that allows the virus to infect human cells. Called the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2, or ACE2 “receptor,” the protein provides the entry point for the coronavirus to hook into and infect a wide range of human cells. Might this be central in how to treat this disease?

clarisezoleta

Fickle Friday – Market on the Road to Nowhere in the Month of May

S&P 2,850.That line is like a magnet and, halfway through the month of May, right where I predicted we'd be when I was on Bloomberg on March 11th (see: "Thursday Failure – Trump Shuts Travel, Provides No Solutions, No Stimulus – Market Tanks (again)" for the recap).

clarisezoleta