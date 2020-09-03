TheStreet
HomeMoneyTalkStocks/OptionsCurrent EventsAsk Us
Search

World Food Prices Rise For Third Consecutive Month In August

camsmanalo

Courtesy of ZeroHedge

As global central banks continue to flood the system with money, insisting inflation is non-existent, as such, the Federal Reserve last week announced a new approach to inflation would let it run over the 2% target, food price inflation is rising this summer, according to a new report via the United Nations food agency. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations said world food prices rose for the third consecutive month in August, led by increases in coarse grains, vegetable oils, and sugar. FAO's food price index, which tracks food prices monthly, averaged 96.1 in August versus 94.3 in July. The index dropped from January through April due to the virus-related recession, bottoming in May and reversing through summer. 

2020-09-03_07-32-04

Here's a long-term view of FAO's food price index.

2020-09-03_07-26-26_1

As grains, vegetable oils and sugar prices are on the rise, the good news for consumers is that dairy and meat prices were unchanged. Readers may recall beef prices exploded in the US during the pandemic as meat plant closures led to supply chain chaos.

2020-09-03_07-32-14

Here's a breakdown of FAO's report:

As grains, vegetable oils, and sugar prices are on the rise, the good news for consumers is that dairy and meat prices slumped were unchanged. Here's a breakdown of FAO's report:

The FAO Cereal Price Index rose by 1.9 percent from July, averaging 7.0 percent above its value in August 2019, with coarse grains leading the rise. Sorghum prices rose 8.6 percent – and stood at 33.4 percent above their year-ago level, mostly on the back of strong import demand by China. Maize prices rose 2.2 percent amid concerns that recent crop damages in Iowa would impact supply. International rice prices also rose, underpinned by seasonally tight availabilities and increasing African demand.

The FAO Sugar Price Index rose by 6.7 percent from the previous month, reflecting reduced production prospects due to unfavorable weather conditions in the European Union and Thailand, the world's second-largest sugar exporter, as well as strong import demand by China.

The FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index increased by 5.9 percent, led by firmer values for palm oil especially, but also soy, sunflower, and rapeseed oils. The moves mainly reflect prospective production slowdowns in leading palm oil-producing countries amid firm global import demand.

The FAO Dairy Price Index was virtually unchanged from July, with cheese and whole milk powder quotations declining amid expectations of ample seasonal export availabilities in Oceania, while butter prices rose due to tightening export availabilities in Europe in the wake of the August heatwave reducing milk output.

The FAO Meat Price Index was also almost unchanged since July – although down 8.9 percent from August 2019 – as the effect of lower import demand for bovine, poultry, and ovine meats was offset by surging import demand for pigmeat from China. -FAO

A rise in food prices this summer is a reminder that inflation in a post-pandemic world is real, and what's worse is that it's disproportionately hammering poor households.

Simultaneously, worldwide economic activity is starting to sputter as surging virus cases in the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia have forced many local governments to reimpose strict public health orders, which could jeaprodize the recovery in world trade for the back half of 2020.

A faltering global recovery, with depressionary unemployment, blended with rising food price inflation is more bad news for low-income households worldwide.

So can central banks ignore food price inflation? The answer is no – as soaring food costs have the risk to incite further social unrest.

 

Comments

Current Events

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

TGIF – The Holidays Can’t Come too Soon

I know some of us forgot that markets don't always go up. As I have been warning you for quite some time, they can go down very violently after these low-volume rallies. I think the worst thing about yesterday's sell-off is that there wasn't any particular bad news and, in fact, we're being promised vaccines by Election Day (what a coincidence) and whether they work or not is certainly not the point from the same people who gave us hydroxychloroquine and suggested we drink bleach and inject sunlight into our bodies.

clarisezoleta

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 09-02-2020

Replay of yesterday's live webinar from Philstockworld.com

camsmanalo

Thrilling Thursday – Market Rampaging into the Holiday Weekend

Profits are plunging at the fastest pace in at least a decade, bad debt has hit a record and capital buffers are eroding. Bank executives and analysts predict the damage is likely to continue in the second half of this year. It’s also of global importance, with behemoths such as Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., the world’s largest lender by assets, and China Construction Bank Corp. on the global “too-big-to-fail” list.

clarisezoleta

What the CDC eviction ban means for tenants and landlords: 6 questions answered

What does the order do and who shall qualify?

camsmanalo

Record High Wednesday – Up, Up and More Up

What else can you say when the S&P 500 is up almost 20% in two months? That's a pace of 120% annual gains, if we make that for 10 years we can turn $100,000 in to $265,599,227.91 so go market, right?

clarisezoleta

US unemployment data fail to capture COVID-19′s full impact – here’s how to fix it fast

The current system is not designed to respond to such massive shocks, but there are ways to fill this gap.

camsmanalo

Nearly two centuries ago, a QAnon-like conspiracy theory propelled candidates to Congress

It isn’t the first time candidates have promoted conspiracies as part of their platform to win seats in Congress.

camsmanalo

How to use precision medicine to personalize COVID-19 treatment according to the patient’s genes

Why does COVID-19 present such different symptoms – or none at all – in different people?

camsmanalo

Toppy Tuesday – Trouble at 12,222?

You pot smokers out there know what I mean! High can be fun, too high can be scary. On August 11th it was: "20 Million Tuesday, 28,000 Tuesday – Record Infections, Record Highs" and, speaking of infections, happy 6M America!

clarisezoleta

Monday Market Movement

Yet another chance to short oil at $43.50! What a great way to start the week and we had 3,500 on the S&P (/ES) and 12,000 on the Nasdaq (/NQ), 28,750 on the Dow (/YM) and 1,585 on the Russell (/RTY) this morning and the best way to short the indexes is to short the laggard.

clarisezoleta

by

NicholasBrown