Toyota Is Building Its Own Autonomous City Next To Mount Fuji

The world's largest automaker, is now setting its sights on building an all-autonomous city.
Many auto executives have said the "missing link" for autonomous success has been cities being wired to funnel data to cars for them to be able to meaningfully drive themselves. So Toyota, the world's largest automaker, is now setting its sights on building an all-autonomous city. Toyota President Akio Toyoda kicked off the idea by gathering with Shinto priests at the base of Mount Fuji and praying for success. At an area where the company recently shuttered a factory, the automaker's focus has turned to the idea of a 175-acre community to test future technologies such as autonomous vehicles, according to Bloomberg: Toyoda said: “It’s a new chapter in our story and in our industry.”

Toyota’s Woven City will be located at the foot of Mount Fuji. Source: Toyota Motor Corp.

James Kuffner, Toyota’s chief digital officer and head of Woven Planet said the combination "can create a scalable solution that brings mobility beyond what we're seeing today.” He continued: “Woven City will allow us to try out different city infrastructure. If cars and cities can communicate with each other in a smart way, I think we can build safer systems.”

The city will also feature smart homes that take out their own trash and restock their own refrigerators. The city's ecosystem will be powered by hydrogen.

Nakanishi Research Institute head Takaki Nakanishi said: “Mobility, living and cities are going to become connected, and control of that standardized software, that’s what everyone wants.”

Kuriyama is confident the technology being used in the Woven City will be available within 5 to 10 years. “But what’s important is whether residents living in other cities will welcome those technologies,” he said.

NTT, Japan’s top telecommunications company, is looking to implement the technologies it develops at the Woven City in an area of south Tokyo.Source: Toyota Motor Corp.

Alexander Soley, an independent consultant focusing on autonomous vehicles, said: “When it comes to new technologies, you can’t just release them and expect them to get picked up, they need to sit with people for a good period of time.”

“Elderly families are a group targeted to live in the city. How will they feel about stepping foot in a car without a driver? That’s what Toyota’s trying to figure out," he continued.

The town is going to house about 360 visiting scientists, Toyota employees, families and retirees. That number will eventually push into the thousands. The estimate costs is "upwards of a billion dollars" to build the city.

Source: A City Tailor-Made for Self-Driving Cars? Toyota Is Building One

 

