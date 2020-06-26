Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
This simple model shows the importance of wearing masks and social distancing

Hospital and nursing staff wear face masks and observes social distancing guidelines at an event in the U.K. Ben Birchall /Getty Images

Courtesy of Jeyaraj Vadiveloo, University of Connecticut

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

With the advent of an infectious disease outbreak, epidemiologists and public health officials quickly try to forecast deaths and infections using complex computer models. But with a brand new virus like the one that causes COVID-19, these estimates are complicated by a dearth of credible information on symptoms, contagion and those who are most at risk.

My team at the Goldenson Center for Actuarial Research has developed a free, user-friendly computer model that has a different goal. It demonstrates how infections and deaths progress on a daily basis over a three-month period depending on how people behave in response to the outbreak. This model allows the public to input data that demonstrate how changes in safety measures in their communities, including wearing face covering and social distancing, can significantly impact the spread of this virus and mortality rates.

Our Goldenson Center COVID-19 model uses a hypothetical 1,000-person population and calculates outcomes using three types of information: the initial number of infections, social distancing, and personal protection measures that include wearing masks, frequent hand-washing and staying quarantined if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. Our model then uses this initial information to project on a daily basis the cumulative infections and deaths over a three-month period. It’s not based on actual disease data and is designed to demonstrate the effects of safety measures, rather than make specific predictions.

file-20200616-23217-1juebtz
This simple actuarial model uses general guidelines, rather than data and assumptions about COVID-19 specifically, to simulate the effect of safety protocols. Here, a hypothetical group of 100 infected people out of a population of 1,000, with 10% observing good safety protocols, leads to hundreds of infections and deaths after three months. Goldenson Center at the University of Connecticut, Author provided
file-20200623-188904-w3aswr
This simulation shows the effect on the same hypothetical group of 100 infected people out of a group of 1,000 where 80% of people wear masks and practice social distancing, which slows the infection rate to almost zero after two months. Goldenson Center for Actuarial Research, CC BY-NC-ND

Friday Failure – 33 States (out of 50) Are Spiking With Infections

As you can see from the chart, over 20% of the people who are tested in Arizona do, in fact, have the Covid Virus. Not much better in Florida and anywhere were 1 out of 10 people have the virus it's pretty much game over for containing it.

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 06-24-2020

It's time for a brand new stock and options trading and strategy webinar, with Phil Davis of www.PhilStockWorld.com! States reopening, infections rising and we're testing the bounce lines (again). Our hedging strategies are doing their job.

3,000 Thursday – Holding the Line on the S&P 500 While Infections Rise and Rise

We shorted the S&P 500, as noted in yesterday's Live Trading Webinar, right at our 3,135 line on the last cross and this morning we got stopped out after almost testing the 3,000 line and we've been over and under our line since and the next time we test it, we're going to short it again.

COVID-19 will turn the state pension problem into a fiscal crisis

The uncertainty regarding future benefits and how their money was invested was now shifted to the employee. So if your plan’s investments did well, you would get a higher payment than if the investments did poorly.

How fake accounts constantly manipulate what you see on social media – and what you can do about it

Trolls often don’t care about the issues as much as they care about creating division and distrust.

Your emotions are the new hot commodity – and there’s an app for that

Since mood tracking apps are designed to direct us solely toward happiness, will we be prevented from understanding and engaging with the true complexity of our emotions?

Can people spread the coronavirus if they don’t have symptoms? 5 questions answered about asymptomatic COVID-19

How many people are asymptomatic and how are they spreading the coronavirus?

Wobbly Wednesday – Virus Surge Worries Markets

Will we even make it to November so we can choose 4 more years of this nightmare? 121,225 Americans are dead out of 477,807 worldwide – only Brazil is close to us with 52,645 dead in their country – clearly not as "great" as ours has been made.

Disney Delays Reopening Of American Theme Parks

According to the statement, a new reopening date will be announced "once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released."

America’s Jobless Claims Data Refuse To Confirm V-Shaped Recovery Narrative

What is most disturbing is that in the last fourteen weeks, more than twice as many Americans have filed for unemployment than jobs gained during the last decade since the end of the Great Recession…

