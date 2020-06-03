Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Top Stories
MoneyTalk
Stocks/Options
Current Events

You don’t need to worry about spreading the coronavirus with cash

Cash is unlikely to give you the coronavirus. Rolf Bruderer/Getty Images

camsmanalo

Courtesy of Marilyn Roberts, University of Washington

Some people worry that cash may be spreading the coronavirus.

Earlier this year, both China and South Korea began sterilizing their bills using UV light or high heat before putting them back into use. They also quarantined their bank bills for 14 days in hopes that any lingering viruses would die off during that time.

In early March, a World Health Organization spokesperson suggested that people should not use cash if possible, but then clarified that the WHO was not issuing a COVID-19 specific guidance with regards to using contactless payments.

I’m a professor of environmental and occupational health sciences and global health, and I believe that we don’t need to worry about money as much as some might believe.

Do surfaces spread the coronavirus?

Recent articles indicate that some microbes, including COVID-19, are unlikely to spread through contaminated surfaces such as cash.

The only potential way to acquire COVID-19 from a contaminated surface is to get the virus on your hands and then touch your mouth, eyes or nose.

This is why everyone from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the WHO to local governments have stressed that hand-washing is critically important, especially after handling money.

Bacteria and some viruses have been identified on currency. It’s just that COVID-19 has not been examined.

Little is known about how long COVID-19 might survive on currency. Laboratory testing on influenza suggests viability lasts from one hour to one day without mucus.

However, viability in nature would depend on temperature, humidity and exposure to sunlight. Nothing has yet been done with COVID-19 survival on cash, though on other surfaces, COVID-19’s survival has again varied.

The problem with going cashless

One proposed solution is going cashless, meaning using methods of money that are not paper or coins, such as debit cards or cryptocurrency.

Some experts are concerned about going cashless, as it may make it difficult for some people who do not have credit cards.

Also, some small businesses prefer cash so they do not have to pay the fees involved with using a credit card.

Finally, there is little evidence that eliminating the use of cash would make a difference in the spread of COVID-19, nor do we have data to support that this virus maybe easily transmitted by any type of contaminated surface.

[You need to understand the coronavirus pandemic, and we can help. Read The Conversation’s newsletter.]

Marilyn Roberts, Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences, University of Washington

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
rorybo
rorybo

Thank you so much

Current Events

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Which Way Wednesday? Just Kidding – Markets only go Up!

This is getting boring. Every day the stock market goes up and up while we read about the Protests and the Riots and the Cold War with China and the Unemployment and the Virus and the Debt and the Economic Slowdown…. None of that matters on Wall Street because the World's Central Banks printed $20,000,000,000,000 of new money this year and almost all of that money went into the stock market. So much so that the Fed now directly buys ETFs.

clarisezoleta

Can the president really order the military to occupy US cities and states?

What exemption would President Trump use if he wants to send the military to one or more states?

camsmanalo

It can’t happen here – and then it did

These reports are shocking and chilling, compounded by the fact that Americans rarely see this happen on American soil

camsmanalo

Tuesday Turmoil – Trump Threatens More Violence

This is how we now treat Freedom of Speech and Assembly in America.Day 7 of the protests and the President is ratcheting up the rhetoric, telling the Governors they have to "DOMINATE" the streets and, yesterday afternoon, in a scene you would think was from a movie...

clarisezoleta

Militarization has fostered a policing culture that sets up protesters as ‘the enemy’

What is clear from the latest round of protest and response, is that despite efforts to promote de-escalation as a policy, police culture appears to be stuck in an “us vs. them” mentality.

camsmanalo

Trump, the politics of fear and racism: How our brains can be manipulated to tribalism

The typical pattern is to give the other humans a different label than us, perceive them as less than us, who are going to harm us or our resources, and to turn the other group into a concept.

camsmanalo

Police officers accused of brutal violence often have a history of complaints by citizens

A study published in the American Economic Journal reviewed 50,000 allegations of officer misconduct in Chicago.

camsmanalo

Antibody injections could fight COVID-19 infections – an infectious disease expert explains the prospects

Question is how can we isolate and produce neutralizing antibodies in large enough quantities to serve everyone who needs them, including research laboratories and pharmaceutical companies?

camsmanalo

by

jamsityhds

Monday Marching Madness

The First Amendment is getting a workout this weekend! Usually the Second Amendment gets all the attention as it's backed by the gun lobby but the First Amendment needs a lobbyist it seems as the President is attacking the Freedom of the Press and Speech

clarisezoleta

President rages as Twitter labels White House disinformation

In a landmark action, Twitter has for the first time attached independent fact-checking information directly to two tweets from President Donald Trump. The president’s tweets make false claims alleging that wider use of mail in ballots will result in an increase in voter fraud.

clarisezoleta