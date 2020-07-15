Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Top Stories
MoneyTalk
Stocks/Options
Current Events

Personality can predict who’s a rule-follower and who flouts COVID-19 social distancing guidelines

Who will wait on the checkout line footprints and who will rage against them? Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

camsmanalo

Courtesy of James M. Honeycutt, University of Texas at Dallas

As states struggle to get the COVID-19 balance right – between eased restrictions and rising infection rates – it falls to individuals to abide by mask-wearing rules and to maintain six feet of distance between themselves and others when out and about.

Some people dutifully endure the hardships of coronavirus lockdown, while others can’t be bothered to keep their distance. Why?

As a cognitive researcher, I’m interested in how what psychologists call the “Big Five” personality traits influence the ways individuals deal with social distancing rules in daily life. Who is more likely to mask up every time they leave their home? And who is more likely to flout these evolving behavioral expectations?

Personal space, territorial invasion

How comfortable you are being near to other people has a big cultural component. Anthropologist Edward T. Hall made a study of what he called proxemics, measuring personal space expectations around the world.

file-20200713-50-13b1guu
Pandemic response means the personal space bubble is now bigger than the previous norm. Jean-Louis Grall/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA

Touching or whispering happens in the closest zone. From about 1.5 to 4 feet away is the distance reserved for communicating with friends. Now public health recommendations have extended that zone to 6 feet or more, the distance that had been normal for interactions with those you don’t know well.

When people violate proximity norms, it can feel like they’re invading your territory. And nowadays, the stakes are higher than just your personal comfort – these distance guidelines are meant to protect you from infectious germs.

Subconsciously, everyone knows the traditional spatial zones. The “wait here” foot emblems now found at a store’s checkout line are necessary to help rewrite the cognitive script for where you stand until it becomes a mindless habit. You are forced to “unlearn” subconscious behavior; old dogs must learn new tricks.

Strangers who invade your social distance are being aggressive if they’re aware of what they’re doing. But if it’s done mindlessly or subconsciously, then personality traits are helping drive the behavior.

[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]

Predictions based on personality traits

For more than four decades, psychology researchers have divvied people up by personality types based on an individual’s combination of five key traits. They’re used to predict how people make purchases, behave at work, even long-term life outcomes like marriage stability and career achievement. Paul Costa and Robert McRae popularized the acronym OCEAN, for openness, conscientiousness, extroversion, agreeableness and neuroticism.

file-20200714-38-fdgfjd
Everyone varies from high to low on each of the five personality traits. Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images Plus

An open individual is inclined to be curious, imaginative, creative, original, artistic and flexible. Openness reflects a tendency to think in abstract, complex ways. People high in openness tend to be adventurous and intellectual and enjoy the arts, while those on the opposite end of the spectrum tend to be practical, conventional and focused on the concrete. The more open your personality is, the better you might cope with uncertainty over a long, sustained period – as in the case of a global pandemic.

Conscientiousness is the tendency to be habitually careful, reliable, hard-working, well-organized and purposeful. A conscientious person controls, regulates and directs their impulses. They would likely be early adopters of mask-wearing, even without direction to do so. This trait makes someone less willing to violate territorial space and social distancing guidelines.

Extroversion is characterized by being outgoing and drawing energy from interacting with others, compared to introverts who get their energy from within themselves. Behavioral neuroscience research has revealed two subtypes of this trait.

Agentic extroversion is about being comfortable in the limelight and taking a leadership position. These people are less likely to feel a strong bond with others and have more interest in going for rewards in social or workplace contexts.

On the other hand, affiliative extroverts don’t seek out leadership roles as much and have close social bonds with a lot of people from which they gather happiness and meaning.

Both types of extroverts would likely enjoy virtual networking during isolation, while probably struggling with isolation if sheltering alone.

Agreeableness reflects compliance. It is the opposite pole of antagonism and reflects a tendency to be good-natured, acquiescent, courteous, helpful and trusting. People high in this trait would probably go along with mask-wearing right away and be more likely to follow social distancing guidelines as soon as they’re announced without grumbling about the rules.

Neuroticism is characterized by impulsivity and a tendency to experience negative emotions including anxiety, worry, fear, anger, depression or sadness, hostility, self-consciousness and loneliness. This trait is associated with wishful thinking and disengagement in order to escape feelings of distress. Presumably people high on neuroticism would tend to react to the pandemic with avoidance and denial.

The dark triad of personality traits

Personalities can have their dark sides, too.

Narcissism involves loving oneself obsessively; it goes along with grandiosity and vanity.

Machiavellianism is about manipulating others; it’s characterized by cynicism and long-term, calculating strategies.

Finally there’s psychopathy, meaning a lack of empathy. Psychopathic people are usually impulsive and have cold interpersonal relations. Individuals at the higher end of the continuum are deceptive, aggressive, sexually promiscuous and coercive.

All of these dark triad traits, as psychologists group them, would likely be associated with more social distancing violations.

file-20200714-22-102fpcp
Personality traits influence who’s fine with masks and who isn’t. andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Personality influences your behavior

Everyone varies on all of those personality traits from high to low. It’s possible to deduce a personality profile for someone more likely to rampantly violate social distancing guidelines.

Pulling from meta-analyses of how personality affects pro-social behaviors, I’ve come up with this formulation. I have in mind coronavirus-mitigating behaviors in the U.S., but it could be tested cross-culturally and in other contexts.

Social distancing violator = Low openness + Low conscientiousness + Low agreeableness + High neuroticism + High Machiavellianism + High narcissism + High psychopathy + Error

My model predicts that a person who scores lower in openness, conscientiousness and agreeableness would be more likely to violate social distancing guidelines. Same for someone higher in neuroticism, Machiavellianism, narcissism and psychopathy.

The error term in the equation is a bit of a fudge factor; it represents all the variation in social distancing that is not explained by the personality traits. For example, political ideology influences social distancing compliance, with Republicans less likely to adhere to social distancing orders.

Psychology researchers are starting to collect data during the pandemic that supports this model. In one study, for instance, Pavel Blagov found that people with lower levels of agreeableness and conscientiousness were less likely to endorse health recommendations related to social distancing and hygiene during the coronavirus pandemic.

Personality is not fixed; it can evolve over one’s lifespan. As the coronavirus crisis drags on, I’ll be interested to see how adherence to social distancing guidelines changes over time – and wondering how much personality traits are changing too.

James M. Honeycutt, Professor Emeritus of Communication Studies at Louisiana State University; Lecturer in Executive Education, University of Texas at Dallas

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Comments

Current Events

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Fed’s independence helped it save the US economy in 2008 – the CDC needs the same authority today

The Fed’s independence helped it save the US economy in 2008 – the CDC needs the same authority today.

camsmanalo

Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bloomberg, Kanye, Apple Twitter Accounts All Hacked In “Nigerian” Bitcoin Scam, Over $100,000 Stolen In Minutes

In just the few minutes that the hack was active, it appears that over 10 bitcoin, or over $100,000 was sent to the hacker's address.

camsmanalo

How deadly is COVID-19? A biostatistician explores the question

The latest statistics, as of July 10, show COVID-19-related deaths in U.S. are just under 1,000 per day nationally, which is down from a peak average of about 2,000 deaths per day in April.

clarisezoleta

Testy Tuesday – S&P 500 at 3,135 (10% line), As Usual

Although the Dow fell 500 points into the close yesterday we still finished the day in the green as we had quite the low-volume rally in the morning (before the market opened).

clarisezoleta

Coronavirus’s painful side effect is deep budget cuts for state and local government services

Nationwide, state and local government leaders are warning of major budget cuts as a result of the pandemic. One state – New York – even referred to the magnitude of its cuts as having “no precedent in modern times.”

clarisezoleta

Portfolio Protection Workshop Part 7 – 20 Crisis Trades Revisited

Initially, we sell puts to establish good entries in positions when we think there may be more downside. We'll see how those are doing and decide whether we want to expand on our plays

clarisezoleta

When Trump pushed hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, hundreds of thousands of prescriptions followed despite little evidence that it worked

In late March and early April, President Trump repeatedly proclaimed that hydroxychloroquine could prevent or treat COVID-19. Within days, the number of prescriptions for the drug skyrocketed even though evidence it could safely prevent or treat the disease was at the time very weak.

clarisezoleta

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 07-08-2020

It's time for a brand new stock and options trading and strategy webinar, with Phil Davis of www.PhilStockWorld.com! Infections rising, some states slowing reopenings...

camsmanalo

Friday Follies – Marching Headlong into Earnings Season

We're 10 days into the third quarter and look how well things are going with almost every state having the virus under control except for a few idiot red states that think they are immune but, either way, the daily briefings and general public awareness have certainly turned the tide and…. what? That's the chart from May?

clarisezoleta

The Strangest Recession In History

Republican leaders remain fiercely at odds over the size and scope of the package, raising questions about Washington's ability to get it done in the next three weeks.

camsmanalo