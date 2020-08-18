Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Oleandrin is a deadly plant poison, not a COVID-19 cure

The oleander plant is beautiful but deadly because of a toxic chemical called oleadrin. Alvesgaspar/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA

camsmanalo

Courtesy of Cassandra Quave, Emory University

With COVID-19 cases and deaths rising in the U.S. and globally, identifying new therapies to prevent and combat the virus is a top priority. Natural products from plants are an attractive option in the search for a cure. Approximately 374,000 plant species are on Earth; humans have used more than 28,000 of them as a form of medicine.

But not all that is natural is necessarily safe. Scientists have not yet explored most of these species for their chemical makeup or therapeutic potential.

As a medical ethnobotanist, I study the traditional uses of medicinal plants to discover promising leads for new drugs to fight infectious diseases. It’s vital to consider both the potential benefits and risks of plant extracts in such research. I am concerned by recent reports that a chemical found in the oleander plant is being touted as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

About the Oleander plant

Nerium oleander is a highly toxic plant from the Apocynaceae family. Though renowned for its beauty and use in landscaping, this Mediterranean shrub is responsible for cases of accidental poisoning across the globe. All parts of the plant are poisonous. If eaten, it causes cardiac arrhythmias, or irregular heart rates, and can be lethal to both humans and animals.

file-20200817-18-w8uiq3
The chemical structure for oleandrin, the toxic compound in the beautiful plant oleander. Casssandra Quave, CC BY-SA

Oleandrin is the chemical that causes the plant’s lethal toxicity. It is known by scientists as a cardiac glycoside, a class of organic compounds with a common feature: They exhibit powerful effects on heart tissue, often with deadly consequences.

A pre-print article – that is, an article not peer-reviewed by other scientists – is now online. It reports how, in a test tube, oleandrin reduces production of the virus responsible for COVID-19. But this does not take into account the well-known cardiac toxicity of the chemical when consumed by an animal or human.

Particularly worrisome is the idea that consumers may misinterpret any publicity surrounding oleander and try to self-medicate with this highly poisonous plant. I’m also concerned the dietary supplements industry may try to take advantage of the public’s fear of COVID-19 by developing supplements containing oleandrin.

There are many other examples of natural plant extracts that are harmful. But oleander is particularly dangerous, because ingesting any part of the plant can lead to serious illness and possibly death. What’s more, there is no published scientific evidence on the safety of consuming oleandrin or its plant source, Nerium oleander. It is critical that the Food and Drug Administration and its commissioner, Dr. Stephen Hahn, make certain the public is protected from this poison.

Cassandra Quave, Assistant Professor of Dermatology and Human Health; Herbarium Curator, Emory University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Record-High Wednesday, Again

The S&P 500 is up 12% since the end of June and that's nothing compared to the Nasdaq but the Nasdaq is just silly now and so are the other indexes. Sure money is pouring into the economy and the Dollar is collapsing but will making the rich SO MUCH RICHER really stop the virus that is ravaging our economy? Of course not.

clarisezoleta

22M Tuesday – Global Infections March On

It's hard to believe we are living through the 2nd worst pandemic since the Black Plague (so far) and the stock market is at an all-time high. 774,682 people are dead (so far) and we're adding 300,000 cases per day around the World and 500 people PER DAY are dying in America from this virus.

clarisezoleta

Just 12 US Billionaires Now Own More Than $1 Trillion in Combined Wealth

Here are the dozen wealthiest U.S. billionaires and their respective net worth as of August 13...

camsmanalo

Just Another Manic Monday

Jobs have been furloughed, businesses closed, hours reduced and salaries cut. While the health emergency and lockdown were the biggest direct cause of unemployment, there were secondary effects, too. Pandemic-induced layoffs were responsible for 11.6 million job losses. A further 6.9 million are due to the unavailability of child care, which is why Trump wants to force children back to school and risk their lives and the lives of their families – it's making him look bad when they stay safe at home.

clarisezoleta

Global business travel will not be killed off by coronavirus – new research

The longer the pandemic lasts, the longer the recovery may be, but it will probably come.

camsmanalo

The COVID-19 virus can spread through the air – here’s what it’ll take to detect the airborne particles

A growing body of research shows that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can spread from person to person through the air. Indoor spaces with poor ventilation in areas where the virus is prevalent are particularly hazardous.

clarisezoleta

Rapid screening tests that prioritize speed over accuracy could be key to ending the coronavirus pandemic

Broad access to testing is one of the most powerful tools to keep the COVID-19 pandemic under control until there’s an effective vaccine in use. Diagnostic testing, which is used in medical settings to determine whether someone is infected with the coronavirus, is costly, slow and overstretched in the U.S. But that’s not the only type of test that can be used.

clarisezoleta

Bank Of America Trading Platform Sees 180% Q2 Boost As Day-Trading Millennials Flood Markets

The bank says that even with the influx of millennial traders, it has safeguards in place to prevent unsophisticated investors from investing in complex products.

camsmanalo

China To Begin Major Expansion Of Digital Currency Testing

The ministry said the policy design of the digital currency would be achieved by the end of the year.

camsmanalo

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 08-12-2020

Replay of PSW Webinar from 8/12/2020

camsmanalo