Major Cruise Lines ‘Voluntarily Suspend’ Trips Out Of US Ports Until Sept. 15

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) announced Friday afternoon that major cruise lines would voluntarily extend the suspension of cruise operations from U.S. ports until September 15.

"Due to the ongoing situation within the U.S. related to COVID-19, CLIA member cruise lines have decided to voluntarily extend the period of suspended passenger operations. The current No Sail Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will expire on July 24, and although we had hoped that cruise activity could resume as soon as possible after that date, it is increasingly clear that more time will be needed to resolve barriers to resumption in the United States.

"Although we are confident that future cruises will be healthy and safe, and will fully reflect the latest protective measures, we also feel that it is appropriate to err on the side of caution to help ensure the best interests of our passengers and crewmembers. We have therefore decided to further extend our suspension of operations from U.S. ports until September 15. The additional time will also allow us to consult with the CDC on measures that will be appropriate for the eventual resumption of cruise operations.

"This voluntary suspension applies to all CLIA members to which the No Sail Order applied (vessels with capacity to carry 250 persons or more). CLIA member cruise lines will continually evaluate the evolving situation and make a determination as to whether a further extension is necessary." – CLIA statement.

Carnival Corp., Disney Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, and Silversea Cruises are some of the CLIA members that had previously announced a pause of operations in early March. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended no sails on April 9 until July 24. Now it appears an extension will last through mid-September.

Shares of Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line are all down about 5% in the final hour of the U.S. cash session on Friday.

 Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, the biggest travel stock bull on Twitter, has been advocating the dip should be bought in these stocks – we wonder if the latest CLIA announcement will change his investment advice to his followers?

Monday Market Movement – Futures Can’t Hold Gains

First you go low on high volume, then you go high on low volume.That's one of the tricks "THEY" do when "THEY" want to reel in retail suckers to take stocks off their hands at high prices.

Trump rally in Tulsa, a day after Juneteenth, awakens memories of 1921 racist massacre

For only the second time in a century, the world’s attention is focused on Tulsa, Okla. You would be forgiven for thinking Tulsa is a sleepy town “where the wind comes sweepin’ down the plain,” in the words of the musical Oklahoma!.

AAPL To Re-Shutter Some Stores, Sparking Second Wave Fears

In an emailed statement to Bloomberg, Apple says, is temporarily shutting some of its U.S. retail stores again. The closures will impact 11 stores across Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Supreme Court ruling on Dreamers sends a clear message to the White House: You have to tell the truth

When it came down to it, the fate of 700,000 immigrants brought to U.S. as children hung on a simple question: Does the White House have to tell the whole truth in justifying its move to deport them?

A field guide to Trump’s dangerous rhetoric

All leaders are demagogues. You may not realize this, because we’ve come to associate the word “demagogue” with only dangerous populist leaders. But in Greek, the word just means “leader of the people” (d?mos “the people” + ag?gos “leading”).

Philstockworld June Portfolio Review – Members Only

Yes, I am being lazy (some would say efficient), this is Friday morning's Report because not much is going on and these Reviews take forever to write so I'm getting a jump by doing them as we go along today.

From grandfather to grandson, the lessons of the Tulsa race massacre

There are interventions we can take, locally and nationally, that recognize centuries of financial and social constraint. Years of institutional barriers and racial wealth gaps cannot be redressed unless there’s a recognition that capital matters.

Thrilling Thursday – Bolton Claims Trump Asked China to Help Him Get Re-Elected

Bolton's book is out.According to the exerpt from the Wall Street Journal (hardly part of the "Liberal Media"): "The president pleaded with Chinese leader Xi Jinping for domestic political help, subordinated national-security issues to his own re-election prospects and ignored Beijing’s human-rights abuses."

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 06-17-2020

It's time for a brand new stock and options trading and strategy webinar, with Phil Davis of www.PhilStockWorld.com! States reopening, and we're testing the bounce lines (again). Powell made enough good noises yesterday about the Fed's Infinite Balance sheet that the bulls don't think there's much to worry about.

Dexamethasone: the cheap, old and boring drug that’s a potential coronavirus treatment

If it does work for COVID-19, this cheap and boring drug, already available in Australia with a prescription, would be easy to add to current treatments.

