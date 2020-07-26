Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Low-wage service workers are facing new emotional hazards in the workplace during COVID-19

Service workers are often tasked with enforcing company mask and social distancing policies. AP Photo/Nati Harnik

camsmanalo

Courtesy of Lola Loustaunau, University of Oregon; Ellen Scott, University of Oregon; Larissa Petrucci, University of Oregon, and Lina Stepick, University of Oregon

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea

Low-wage service workers increasingly are facing new physical and emotional hazards in the workplace as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to interviews with workers we conducted in April. We found that in addition to being afraid and anxious about their own health and possible exposure to COVID-19 while working, these employees said dealing with unpredictable customer emotions was taking an additional toll.

The workers we spoke with reported that interactions with customers were becoming emotionally charged over issues such as mask requirements and other safety guidelines. Workers of color said they were experiencing increased racial harassment.

Exposure to these emotional hazards was widespread among the workers we interviewed and was also spilling over into their home lives. A grocery worker with underlying health conditions told us her son “was super worried, like borderline tears, because he didn’t want me to go [to work] because he knows it’s not safe. And I felt horrible because I didn’t want to go, but I knew that I had to.”

Why it matters

As states and businesses try to reopen with a mix of safety guidelines and protocols, workers have often been on the front lines of enforcing health measures such as requiring customers to wear a mask or maintain social distancing. Some customers have even turned violent, which adds a threat of physical harm to workers who are already disproportionately exposed to a lethal virus.

The experiences of the workers in our study, most of whom worked throughout the shutdown, reveal the need for government and companies to address these new emotional hazards and protect them from customer harassment. Without clear governmental safety mandates, for example, workers easily become the targets of harassment as they tried to enforce their companies’ policies. Workers also said their companies often had weak enforcement mechanisms, frequently adjusted their policies and didn’t provide support in dealing with intense interactions with customers.

What’s next

These results are part of a series of ongoing studies we’re conducting with essential workers in a variety of roles, such as home care and food processing, to examine how they are navigating these new emotional risks during the pandemic. We are also looking at efforts by workers to organize to demand better protections and how these challenges are affecting their families.

How we do our work

As a team of sociologists at the University of Oregon, we rely on rich qualitative data from in-depth interviews, focus groups and participant observation. Our results here come from interviewing dozens of workers in Oregon’s hospitality, retail and food services industries whom we first met in 2019 as a part of an ongoing longitudinal study.

Lola Loustaunau, Ph.D Candidate, University of Oregon; Ellen Scott, Professor of Sociology, University of Oregon; Larissa Petrucci, Research Assistant at the Labor Education & Research Center, University of Oregon , University of Oregon, and Lina Stepick, Labor Policy Research Faculty, University of Oregon

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Current Events

Monday Morning Markets – More Stimulus as We Wait for the Fed

More free money!!!The Senate Republicans are expected to vote on the CARES Act 2 (it's a 5-act play) and this will be the beginning of two weeks of negotiations with the House, who already voted on a much more extensive measure to prop up the economy.

clarisezoleta

The office is dead! Long live the office in a post-pandemic world

Organizational life is founded on relationships. Sure, the current remote work experiment has demonstrated that more jobs can be done virtually than many managers previously assumed. But jobs are comprised of tasks; organizations are comprised of relationships. And relationships require ongoing – and often unintended – interactions.

clarisezoleta

Making coronavirus testing easy, accurate and fast is critical to ending the pandemic – the US response is falling far short

For many people in the U.S., getting tested for COVID-19 is a struggle. In Arizona, testing sites have seen lines of hundreds of cars stretching over a mile. In Texas and Florida, some people were waiting for five hours for free testing.

clarisezoleta

3 questions to ask yourself next time you see a graph, chart or map

Since the days of painting on cave walls, people have been representing information through figures and images. Nowadays, data visualization experts know that presenting information visually helps people better understand complicated data.

clarisezoleta

Why hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine don’t block coronavirus infection of human lung cells

A paper came out in Nature on July 22 that further underscores earlier studies that show that neither the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine nor chloroquine prevents SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19 – from replicating in lung cells.

clarisezoleta

The Recovery Has Reversed: What Goldman’s Real-Time Indicators Reveal About The State Of The US Economy

High frequency data suggest that the labor market recovery is stalling due to the worsening virus situation.

camsmanalo

Disinformation campaigns are murky blends of truth, lies and sincere beliefs – lessons from the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has spawned an infodemic, a vast and complicated mix of information, misinformation and disinformation.

clarisezoleta

TGIF – Stop the Week, We Want to Get Off!

The Dow fell 353 points yesterday and that's not a big deal but it was a great deal for our PSW Report Members who were alerted, pre-market, to the idea of shorting the Dow Futures (/YM) at the 27,000 line.

clarisezoleta

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 07-22-2020

Catch a replay of yesterday's webinar by Phil

camsmanalo

Is telehealth as good as in-person care? A telehealth researcher explains how to get the most out of remote health care

COVID-19 has led to a boom in telehealth, with some health care facilities seeing an increase in its use by as much as 8,000%.This shift happened quickly and unexpectedly and has left many people asking whether telehealth is really as good as in-person care.

clarisezoleta