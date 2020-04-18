Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Lack of data makes predicting COVID-19′s spread difficult but models are still vital

clarisezoleta

Courtesy of Lester Caudill, University of Richmond

Editor’s note: The question everyone in the world wants answered is how far the new coronavirus will spread and when the pandemic will begin to ebb. To know that, epidemiologists, public health authorities and policymakers rely on models.

Models are not meant to predict the future perfectly – yet they’re still useful. Biomedical mathematician Lester Caudill, who is currently teaching a class focused on COVID-19 and modeling, explains the limitations of models and how to better understand them.

What are infectious disease models?

Mathematical models of how infections spread are simplified versions of reality. They are designed to mimic the main features of real-world disease spread well enough to make predictions which can, at least partly, be trusted enough to make decisions. The COVID-19 model predictions reported in the media come from mathematical models that have been converted into computer simulations. For example, a model might use a variety of real world data to predict a date (or range of dates) for a city’s peak number of cases.

Why is modeling the spread of COVID-19 challenging?

In order for a model’s predictions to be trustworthy, the model must accurately reflect how the infection progresses in real life. To do this, modelers typically use data from prior outbreaks of the same infection, both to create their model, and to make sure its predictions match what people already know to be true.

This works well for infections like influenza, because scientists have decades of data that help them understand how flu outbreaks progress through different types of communities. Influenza models are used each year to make decisions regarding vaccine formulations and other flu-season preparations.

By contrast, modeling the current COVID-19 outbreak is much more challenging, simply because researchers know very little about the disease. What are all the different ways it can be transferred between people? How long does it live on door knobs or Amazon boxes? How much time passes from the moment the virus enters a person’s body until that person is able to transmit it to someone else? These, and many other questions, are important to incorporate into a reliable model of COVID-19 infections. Yet people simply do not know the answers yet, because the world is in the midst of the first appearance of this disease, ever.

file-20200414-117567-1bkxl64
Disease models are built on assumptions and historical data collected from other diseases. Having relatively little epidemiological data on COVID-19 adds uncertainty to models of how it will spread. AP Photo/Jon Elswick

Why do different models have different predictions?

The best modelers can do is assume some things about COVID-19, and create models that are based on these assumptions. Some current COVID-19 models assume that the virus behaves like influenza, so they use influenza data in their models. Other COVID-19 models assume that the virus behaves like SARS-CoV, the virus that caused the SARS epidemic in 2003.

Other models may make other assumptions about COVID-19, but they must all assume something, in order to make up for information that they need, but that simply does not yet exist. These different assumptions are likely to lead to very different COVID-19 model predictions.

How can people make sense of the different – sometimes conflicting – model predictions?

This question gets at, perhaps, the most important thing to know about mathematical model predictions: They are only useful if you understand the assumptions that the model is based on.

Ideally, model predictions like, “We expect 80,000 COVID-related deaths in the U.S.” would read more like, “Assuming that COVID-19 behaves similar to SARS, we expect 80,000 COVID-related deaths in the U.S.” This helps place the model’s prediction into context, and helps remind everyone that model predictions are not, necessarily, glimpses into an inevitable future.

It may also be useful to use predictions from different models to establish reasonable ranges, rather than exact numbers. For instance, a model that assumes COVID-19 behaves like influenza might predict 50,000 deaths in the U.S. Rather than trying to decide which prediction to believe – which is an impossible task – it may be more useful to conclude that there will be between 50,000 and 80,000 deaths in the U.S.

file-20200414-117573-15hs7n9
An oft-cited model from Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has a wide range of projections for deaths from COVID-19. They vary based on different underlying assumptions and how they change, such as the effect of social distancing or widespread testing. Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington

Why do the same models seem to predict different outcomes today than they did yesterday?

As COVID-19 data becomes available – and there are many good people working tirelessly to gather data and make it available – modelers are incorporating it so that, each day, their models are based a little more on actual COVID-19 information, and a little less on assumptions about the disease. You can see this process unfold in the news, where the major predictive COVID-19 models provide almost daily revisions to their prior estimates of case numbers and deaths.

Can a model that’s (probably) not accurate at predicting the future still be useful?

While models of infections can provide insights into what the future might hold, they are far more valuable when they help answer, “How can policies alter that future?”

For instance, a baseline model for predicting the future number of COVID-19 cases might be adapted to incorporate the effects of, say, a stay-at-home order. By running model simulations with the order, and comparing to model simulations without the order, public health authorities may learn something about how effective the order is expected to be. That can be especially useful when comparing the associated costs, not only in terms of disease burden, but in economic terms, as well.

One step further, this same model could be used to predict the consequences of ending the order on, say, June 10 – the current target date for the stay-at-home order in Virginia – and compare them to model predictions for ending the order on, say, May 31 or June 30. Here, as in many other settings, models prove to be most useful when they’re used to generate different scenarios which are compared to each other. This is different than comparing model predictions to reality.

Lester Caudill, Professor of Mathematics, University of Richmond

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Explainer: what Donald Trump’s funding cuts to WHO mean for the world

US President Donald Trump has announced the US is cutting its funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO) – a decision that will have major implications for the global health response to the coronavirus pandemic.

clarisezoleta

Wildfire smoke worsens coronavirus risk, putting firefighters in extra danger

As summer approaches, two forces of nature are on a collision course, and wildland firefighters will be caught in the middle.

clarisezoleta

Fuggedaboutit Friday – What Virus, I Don’t See No Friggin’ Virus?

We can all go outside and go back to work and enjoy a ballgame. I'm relieved, aren't you relieved? President Trump declares all is well as the US passes the level of 1/500 citizens being infected and 1/10,000 dead from the virus (so far).

clarisezoleta

Forward-Looking Thursday: Will Things Ever Get Back to Normal?

That's the question on everyone's mind these days and it's very hard to get a clear answer. As you can see from the chart on the right, the global lockdown does seem to be flattening the curve and China has been getting back to work without too many new cases popping up but it's still 45 new cases toda

clarisezoleta

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 04-15-2020

Yesterday would normally be US Tax Day, but nothing is normal anymore. So we've got a brand new trading webinar with Phil Davis of PhilStockWorld.com to help make sense of some things! Oil, stimulus and the economy, Oh My! We're getting into earnings season, so that's bound to make things interesting, but Phil's discussing some hedging strategies to add to your arsenal.

camsmanalo

Weakening Wednesday – Another Insane White House Briefing, Another Market Drop

The WHO is part of the UN so this falls in-line with the general attempts by Putin Trump to destroy the United Nations, which is the only thing standing in the way of many Dictator's and Despot's plans around the World.

clarisezoleta

What we do and do not know about COVID-19′s infectivity and viral load

What an ‘infectious dose’ and a ‘viral load’?

camsmanalo

by

kaley

Two Million Infections Tuesday – US Has Over 25% of the World’s Cases

Isn't Trump doing a great job?As the President says, he has ABSOLUTE POWER (much like Palpatine) to do whatever he wants and that includes ordering the Governors to lift quarantine restrictions so we'll all be going back to work "soon" – despite what those "scientists", "other World Leaders" and "Governors" have to say about it.

clarisezoleta

How coronavirus threatens the seasonal farmworkers at the heart of the American food supply

These farmworkers face particular risks during the current pandemic that, if unaddressed, threaten keeping those grocery store shelves well stocked.

camsmanalo

Dr. Fauci Says Reopening Economy By May “A Bit Overly Optimistic”, Contradicting Trump Again

Can the US ramp up testing and contact tracing fast enough to contain these second-wave cases?

camsmanalo