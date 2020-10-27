TheStreet
HomeMoneyTalkStocks/OptionsCurrent EventsAsk Us
Search

Health insurers are starting to roll back coverage for telehealth – even though demand is way up due to COVID-19

Private insurers saw telehealth claims increase over 4,000% from 2019 to 2020. Solskin/DigitalVision via Getty Images

camsmanalo

By Jennifer A. Mallow, West Virginia University and Steve Davis, West Virginia University

In less than a year, telehealth has gone from a niche rarity to a common practice. Its ability to ensure physical distance, preserve personal protective equipment and prevent the spread of infection among health care workers and patients has been invaluable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As health care specialists and researchers, we have long seen the potential of telehealth, providing health care remotely with technology, which has been around for several decades. Despite evidence it could safely treat and manage a range of health conditions in a cost-effective manner, widespread adoption of the practice had been limited by issues including insurance coverage, restrictions on prescribing and technology access.

On March 27, 2020, The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, removed many of the barriers to widespread telehealth use. Soon after, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid released a toolkit encouraging state Medicaid agencies to adopt CARES policy changes to promote the expansion of telehealth. Many private insurers followed suit. Collectively, these policy changes facilitated the explosion of telehealth. Now, due to the financial strain on health care systems and insurers, the increase in telehealth use may be forced to shrink even though the public health crisis remains.

Sudden changes

At the very beginning of the pandemic, the use of telehealth went from 13,000 to 1.7 million visits per week among Medicare recipients. Between mid-March and mid-June 2020, during the height of the national lockdown, over 9 million telehealth visits were conducted for Medicare recipients. Private insurers, who mimicked the CARES Act policy changes, also reported exponential increases – with telehealth claims increasing over 4,000% from the previous year.

Telehealth is typically used for new health concerns like a sore throat, psychotherapy and in-home monitoring with mobile devices for chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure or heart failure. Telehealth is convenient because it can be done from anywhere and more frequently than in-person visits.

file-20201022-14-a97hs9
The doctor will see you now. Geber86/E+ via Getty Images

The changes triggered by the CARES Act were intended to last only until the public health emergency was considered over. Making telehealth coverage expansions permanent could lead people to use their insurance coverage more often by making care more convenient, thus costing private insurance companies more money.

Provider compensation is traditionally based on the amount of time spent with the patient and how complicated and risky the exam and procedures are to perform. Historically, telehealth was reimbursed at a lower rate than in-person care. The CARES Act had addressed this payment disparity by mandating the same rate for telehealth visits as in-person visits for those insured by Medicare, with more than 80 new telehealth services being reimbursed at the same rate as in-person services.

Many private insurers followed suit and paid providers who conducted telehealth visits at the same rate as office visits. Now, that’s all changing due to financial loss by insurance companies. As of Oct. 1, telehealth visits are not always paid at the same rate as in-person visits by these private insures.

Several big private insurers are pulling back some of their coverage of telehealth for non-COVID issues. Companies including UnitedHealthcare have already rolled back policies that waived co-pays and other fees for non-COVID-related appointments. Other plans such as Anthem BlueCross BlueShield have extended their coverage through the end of the year, but only the first two sessions are free for the consumer.

Further complicating matters is that every private insurance plan and many state-funded Medicaid plans have different sets of rules and dates for what telehealth treatments they cover. This means some patients are paying more. Costs are getting confusing. Patients may end up with a surprise bill – or they may delay care due to cost.

A system under pressure

Health care providers and hospital systems are also in limbo. They don’t know whether they’ll lose telehealth payments when the federal public health emergency for the pandemic lapses or what to expect from private health insurance companies.

file-20201022-14-1ss6dol
Hospitals have faced many shortages this year, including beds. Spencer Platt/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Hospitals and health systems have had to meet unprecedented challenges in 2020 – increasing testing, treating infected patients, expanding intensive care unit capacity, safeguarding staff and non-COVID-19 patients, procuring personal protective equipment and canceling nonemergency procedures. These challenges have created historic financial pressures for health care offices and hospitals. The American Hospital Association estimates that the country’s health care systems are losing an average of US$50.7 billion per month.

This financial crisis puts telehealth in jeopardy. Providers and health systems still have to pay salaries and purchase expensive technological equipment, making it difficult to accept a reduced rate for telehealth visits. Without payment parity, in the current financial crisis, health care systems will not be able to continue to offer telehealth services.

What’s next

A continued increase in COVID-19 cases is expected this fall, just as insurance providers are starting to diminish coverage for telehealth visits.

Our team – and teams across every state – will undertake rigorous evaluation of each of the CARES Act policy changes (and similar Medicaid and private insurer changes) and their impact. These evaluations will provide information on how telehealth affects cost and cost effectiveness in the future.

Clearly, telehealth is in jeopardy now as patients are paying more, health care practices are receiving less and the risk of infections increases. While the diminished risk of infection through the use of telehealth seems positive, it is clear to us that insurers are trying to drive patients back to the in-person care model. How will vulnerable populations and the fragile health care system respond? Will patients and providers still have a choice in how they receive and provide care, or will we lose the innovation gained during this period?

Jennifer A. Mallow, Associate Professor of Nursing, West Virginia University and Steve Davis, Associate Professor of Health Policy, Management and Leadership, West Virginia University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]

Comments

Current Events

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wednesday Writedown – Virus Resurgence Spooks Markets

Down we go again as US cases hang around their record highs and Europe is starting to catch up as another wave of the virus goes global. No country, of course, can match the US in number of cases or number of deaths because we are truly the most incompetent Government on the planet. Of 50 US states, only 2 (Mississippi and Mossouri) do not have rising numbers of viral cases – only 2.

clarisezoleta

On Twitter, bots spread conspiracy theories and QAnon talking points

We learned that on Twitter, many conspiracy theories, including QAnon, may not be quite as popular among real people as media reports indicate.

camsmanalo

Testy Tuesday – Dropping Below the Lines

It only took a day to wipe out the rest of October's gains but we recovered a bit off the weak bounce line (of the 15% line) but that was sure to lend support so now we calculate the bounce lines off the bounce line and we fall from 3,562.50 (the 25% line) to 3,360 (the weak bounce line) and let's call that an even 200 points which makes the bounces 20% of that so 3,400 on the dot is the short-term weak bounce and 3,440 is the strong bounce but 3,410 is the 400-Hour (2 month) Moving Average on this short-term chart and that's about a month – so we'll have to respect that line followed by our 20% line at 3,420 – that's going to make it a tough slog to get back through that zone of resistance.

clarisezoleta

The Week Ahead – US Virus Infections Hit a New Record Ahead of Election

4 more years! At this pace, in 4 more days anther 240,000 American citizens will hve the "China Virus" – named so by the President despite the fact that, to this day, less than 100,000 Chinese citizens have caught the virus – TOTAL! By election day, 480,000 more Americans will be infected, more than Germany's 8-month total and, at over 60,000 infections per day (more than Singapore or Ireland's totals), we are now pacing at a new record of infections heading into an election to decide between a candidate who belives the virus is a major threat and one who doesn't.

clarisezoleta

In rural America, resentment over COVID-19 shutdowns is colliding with rising case numbers

Understanding the drivers of increasing COVID-19 cases in rural places is critical to both curtailing the current surge and limiting flareups in the future.

camsmanalo

Mail delays, the election and the future of the US Postal Service: 5 questions answered

Editor’s note: The U.S. Postal Service implemented operational changes earlier this year that led to a sharp increase in delayed mail, raising concerns about the election as record numbers of Americans vote by mail this year due to the pandemic. The Supreme Court’s decision on Oct. 19 to allow Pennsylvania to extend the deadline for accepting mail-in ballots was the latest sign of just how important USPS could be to the outcome of the election. We asked legal scholars Jena Martin and Matthew Titolo to explain why the delays have continued and to discuss their impact on the election and efforts to solve USPS’ long-term fiscal challenges.

clarisezoleta

COVID-19 causes some patients’ immune systems to attack their own bodies, which may contribute to severe illness

Across the world, immunologists who retooled their labs to join the fight against SARS-CoV-2 are furiously trying to explain why some people get so sick while others recover unscathed. The pace is dizzying, but some clear trends have emerged.

clarisezoleta

An epidemiologist explains the new CDC guidance on 15 minutes of exposure and what it means for you

The investigation found that a prison employee in Vermont was infected, most likely during a series of brief contacts with infected but asymptomatic inmates.

camsmanalo

76% of US CEOs Will Slash Office Space As Remote Work Dominates

The survey is an eye-opener for all the empty office buildings in major metro areas as remote work continues to dominate.

camsmanalo

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 10-21-2020

Replay of this week's seminar from 10/21/2020

camsmanalo

by

jasonsmithhere