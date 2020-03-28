Phil Davis - The Progressive Investor
Top Stories
MoneyTalk
Stocks/Options
Current Events

Four ways the coronavirus pandemic could now unfold

clarisezoleta

Courtesy of Adam Kleczkowski, University of Strathclyde and Rowland Raymond Kao, University of Edinburgh

The COVID-19 pandemic has already caused several thousand deaths, widespread health problems, massive anxiety and economic losses. Most people are concerned with what happens day by day as we wait for control measures to work.

But we should also be concerned about whether or not we will be living with the virus for a long time. Will we be able to eradicate COVID-19, as we did with Sars? Or will we need to learn to live with it like we do with the common cold? We have been experiencing epidemics and pandemics for centuries, so there are lessons we can draw from these examples.

To understand what happens to the virus in the long term, we need to look at how large epidemics work, starting with “patient zero”. If there is significant human-to-human transmission, the virus begins to spread, causing a fast increase in the number of cases (illustrated in the figure below). At the same time, those who overcome the disease and develop resistance are henceforth immune, at least for a while. The people who are newly infected will increasingly have contact with these immune people, rather than with those who have not yet had the disease. This process effectively protects the susceptible population and causes the initial fast growth to slow and eventually stop.

file-20200323-112688-1vsktee
An example of a disease progress curve for a long-term scenario following the initial outbreak: quick eradication. The number of cases and duration of the epidemic for illustrative purpose only.

The level of herd immunity needed to stop the spread depends on both the number of contacts an average person has and how infectious the disease is. If highly contagious, this can be as much as 95%. This protection can be achieved by a combination of reducing infectiousness through immunity, either natural or acquired, or vaccination, or by reducing transmission. Quarantine and mass restrictions on travel have proved effective, as shown in China, where the number of COVID-19 infections outside of Hubei province, where it started, have been few.

What happens next depends on the disease characteristics and human actions. The 1918 flu virus did not persist after the early 1920s probably because enough people became immune to it. However, many pathogens are difficult to eradicate globally, although local success is possible. For example,foot-and-mouth disease, which affects sheep and livestock, survives in many countries. The outbreak in the UK in 2001 was reduced to local islands of infection by an animal movement ban and then eradicated by massive culling. But it took a long time and high costs to finally bring it to an end (figure below). Like many countries, the UK now has strict rules of animal imports, aimed at stopping the disease from arriving again.

file-20200323-112688-qgwvry
An example of a disease progress curve for a long-term scenario following the initial outbreak: slow eradication. The number of cases and duration of the epidemic for illustrative purpose only.

It is possible that we will eradicate COVID-19 in selected countries or regions, but not necessarily worldwide. Although there are hopes that a vaccine will be successful within the next year, this is not certain. If it happens, very stringent travel checks may need to be imposed for at least a substantial time – such a restriction, added on to concerns of the impact of air travel on climate change, may mean that the tourism industry may never recover.

Some diseases prove impossible to eradicate even in the long term and will persist following the first outbreak (figure below). Diseases originating in Europe and Africa were brought to North America for the first time in the late 1400s and early 1500s. Encountering a population with little immunity, smallpox and other diseases spread rapidly causing the collapse of indigenous communities. Subsequent outbreaks were lower, but smallpox and measles persisted until the 20th century.

file-20200323-112666-152rnfk
An example of a disease progress curve for a long-term scenario following the initial outbreak: persistence at low levels. The number of cases and duration of the epidemic for illustrative purpose only.

In temperate climates, seasonal influenza spreads rapidly through winter but mostly dies out in summer, only to come back the following year. In between outbreaks, the flu virus survives in Asia from where it emerges every year. Large measles epidemics, before vaccines were available, occurred every two or three years, interspersed with small outbreaks (figure below). The recurring pattern was caused by people being born all the time without vaccine protection. Next winter, when children went back to school, there were enough susceptible ones to create a large outbreak. With mass vaccination of children, this influx was slowed down enough to create herd immunity and almost eradicate the disease. However, measles is returning because vaccination levels are falling below the herd-immunity threshold.

file-20200323-112712-wpve8b
An example of a disease progress curve for a long-term scenario following the initial outbreak: recurring epidemics. The number of cases and duration of the epidemic for illustrative purpose only.

So what is the future of COVID-2019? While we cannot be sure, mathematical models help us explore scenarios and identify potential outcomes, building on our experience of past outbreaks. The governments are hoping that a combination of social distancing, border closures, isolation of cases, testing and increasing immunity in the population will slow down the spread of the coronavirus and will hopefully open up successful eradication strategies. Yet past experiences suggest that we may need to learn to live with the coronavirus for years to come.

Adam Kleczkowski, Professor of Mathematics and Statistics, University of Strathclyde and Rowland Raymond Kao, Sir Timothy O'Shea Professor of Veterinary Epidemiology and Data Science, University of Edinburgh

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Comments

Current Events

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Medical supply chains are fragile in the best of times and COVID-19 will test their strength

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought medical supply chains into the spotlight. There has been a national shortage of testing kits, and at least one drug is already unavailable because of the outbreak, though it hasn’t been publicly named.

clarisezoleta

Could chloroquine treat coronavirus? 5 questions answered about a promising, problematic and unproven use for an antimalarial drug

An Arizona man died, and his wife was hospitalized, after taking a form of chloroquine, which President Trump has touted as an effective treatment for COVID-19.

clarisezoleta

Why defeating coronavirus in one country isn’t enough – there needs to be a coordinated global strategy

Policymakers in countries where there are severe outbreaks of COVID-19 are doing what they can to slow the spread and “flatten the curve.” But so far, there hasn’t been much global coordination, raising the risk of a second wave of contamination even after individual countries halt the virus’ advance.

clarisezoleta

Fallback Friday – US Passes China to Become Most Infected Nation

85,996! That's how many infections there are in the US as of 6:49 this morning and China has 81,897 so we blew right past them.

clarisezoleta

Federally Funded Thursday: “We are Not Going to Run Out of Ammunition” – Powell

That's how much more lending power the Fed just opened up. That's on top of the $4.66Tn they arlready doled out – $1Tn of it in the past month alone…

clarisezoleta

The PhilStockWorld.com Weekly Webinar – 03-25-2020

Phil's Weekly Trading Webinars provide a great opportunity to learn what we do at PSW.

camsmanalo

by

omar omar

Which Way Wednesday – Is $6Tn Not Enough to Boost the Markets?

$6,000,000,000,000! That's right, Larry Kudlow announced this morning that the US Government's stimulus package "will come to roughly $6 Trillion."

clarisezoleta

by

omar omar

Students could be undercounted in the census as coronavirus closes colleges – here’s why that matters

At college dormitories and student apartments across the U.S., census forms will be piling up – but many run the risk of not being filled in.The spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. has coincided with the start of data collection for the 2020 census.

clarisezoleta

by

omar omar

Coronavirus weekly: as the virus spreads, economies grind to halt

Even as China, South Korea and Singapore make progress controlling the new coronavirus, its spread raises alarm in many more parts of the globe as the pathogen’s toll on human health and world economies climbs.

clarisezoleta

Once the pandemic is over, we will return to a very different airline industry

The airline industry will wear the scars of the coronavirus pandemic for a very long time.

clarisezoleta